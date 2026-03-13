Golf News – March 13, 2026

PXG Introduces All-New Forged PXG Stick’em™ Wedges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG has introduced new PXG® Stick’em™ Forged Wedges, a 100% forged lineup engineered to deliver exceptional feel and confident control from any lie. Designed with a clean, tour-inspired profile, the new wedges incorporate modern performance features including high-toe weighting, progressive center-of-gravity placement, and optimized groove spacing to promote consistent launch, stability, and spin throughout the set.

The new wedges are available now in Chrome ($199) and Xtreme Dark ($219) finishes.

Forged Feel. Modern Performance.

PXG Stick’em Wedges are precision-crafted from three-times forged 8620 soft carbon steel, a manufacturing process that refines the metal’s grain structure with each strike. This repeated forging compresses and aligns the material at a microscopic level, creating a tighter, more uniform structure that delivers a noticeably softer yet more solid feel at impact along with a crisp, satisfying sound. Beyond feel, the triple-forging process increases the material’s overall strength, helping grooves maintain their sharpness longer while preserving the club’s premium appearance over time. By shaping the clubhead through multiple forging stages before final finishing, PXG engineers also achieve tighter tolerances and exceptional consistency, ensuring every wedge performs as intended.

High-toe weighting increases the moment of inertia (MOI) and positions the center of gravity (CG( in line with open-face shots. This promotes a more consistent trajectory and predictable launch conditions across the face.

PXG’s high-performance groove geometry is engineered to maximize friction and consistency at impact. The grooves are wider, increasing the cross-sectional area, allowing the groove edges to engage the ball cover more effectively while channeling away grass, moisture, and debris. At the same time, tighter groove spacing increases the likelihood that an additional groove edge interacts with the ball during impact. The combination creates more reliable spin generation and improved trajectory control.

“The short game is where players either gain confidence or lose it,” said Mike Nicolette, PXG Senior Director of Engineering. “With Stick’em Forged Wedges, the goal was to give golfers a wedge that performs predictably shot after shot. The head stays stable when you open the face, the grooves generate reliable spin, and the forged construction delivers the soft feedback players rely on to judge distance and touch around the green. When a wedge reacts exactly the way a player expects, it frees them up to be more aggressive and creative.”

Two Sole Options.

Stick’em Forged Wedges are offered in two sole options, allowing players to match bounce and turf interaction to their swing and course conditions.

BP-Grind (13° Bounce) – A wider, fuller sole delivers higher effective bounce, helping the club glide through turf and sand. Ideal for steeper attack angles and softer conditions.

– A wider, fuller sole delivers higher effective bounce, helping the club glide through turf and sand. Ideal for steeper attack angles and softer conditions. S-Grind (10° Bounce) – A tapered sole with heel and toe relief provides added versatility, allowing players to open the face and execute creative short-game shots from a variety of lies.

Stick’em Forged Wedges are available in 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, and 60° lofts with multiple shaft and flex options to suit any swing. Lofts 54°–60° feature full-face grooves to expand the hitting area for open-face shots, while 50° and 52° models feature traditional grooves for full-swing control.

The new line of forged golf wedges is available now.

Galvin Green Unveils THE LAB: Engineered to Challenge

ALPHARETTA, GA – Premium high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green has unveiled THE LAB, an all-new range of high-end performance-driven garments engineered to challenge the boundaries of technical golf clothing innovation.

Comprised of four meticulously crafted styles, THE LAB collection has been designed using the most technical fabrics and materials, innovative cuts and bold thinking to deliver a best-in-class range of golf apparel that is built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions golfers face during a round.

“Offering long-lasting high-performance golf clothing that stands up in the most demanding weather conditions is an essential part of our DNA at Galvin Green,” said Global Brand Director Sofia Ask-Klason. “This is why we’ve introduced THE LAB, a new state-of-the-art golf apparel range that allows our design team to be bold and utilise premier fabric technologies to offer the gold standard in performance and product lifespan. After more than three years of extensive product testing, we’re delighted with the first range of garments under THE LAB franchise which we expect will be a big hit with serious golfers seeking the ultimate in golf apparel,” she added.

The flagship ALONZO jacket spearheads the unparalleled line-up designed with serious golfers in mind. The 100% waterproof jacket is made using a super high-tech Pertex® Shield Stretch three-layer fabric technology with a microporous membrane to deliver more stretch than any other Galvin Green rain jacket to date.

Providing total unrestricted freedom of movement, it incorporates a knitted face fabric to reduce unwanted noise during the golf swing, while a slide and glide effect interior ensures the jacket can move freely with garments underneath.

An adjustable drawstring at the collar keeps the rain out and chest tabs ensure the optimal fit, while two front pockets ensure hands and belongings remain dry. The ALONZO is available in Black/Forged Iron/White, complete with a contrasting water-repellent orange zipper. Striking panels on the back and sleeve ends give the jacket a futuristic look.

The LEANDRO jacket features an all-new INTERFACE-1™ fabric so tightly woven that it provides wind protection without the need for a membrane. The result is an incredibly versatile garment that offers the highest levels of breathability and wind resistance, while also being 100% recyclable at the end of its lifespan.

The windproof and water-resistant design can withstand light showers, while a strategically placed air vent across the back of the garment – a first in a Galvin Green jacket – delivers increased ventilation and optimal comfort in different conditions. The LEANDRO features front pockets and comes in the same Black/Forged Iron/White color to give a visual edge.

The bold DASH mid-layer incorporates a stand-up collar and V-shaped cut across the chest and back to provide a supremely distinctive appearance. Crafted using responsibly sourced INSULA™ fabric, the soft and stretchy full-zip sweater provides impressive thermal insulation and extreme breathability for optimal layering with both the ALONZO and LEANDRO jackets in cool, windy and rainy conditions. It comes in a sleek, contrasting Black/White colorway.

The distinct MARCO VENTIL8™ PLUS shirt stands out with a sleek front zipper opening, contrasting neck piping and sporty side panels to offer golfers an ultra-modern and streamlined look. It comes in two color options – Black/Orange and White/Black – to match with a variety of outfits.

