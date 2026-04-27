Wilson Infinite Zero Torque Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Wilson Infinite Zero Torque The 606 putter is a clean looking Spider-style mallet with wonderful feel. The Wilson Infinite Zero Torque Lakeview putter offers players the benefits of zero torque in a more traditional shape. Both have good feel during the swing and above average distance control.

Introduction

Wilson is a company with decades of beautiful blade irons in their history, but the demands of the modern game require that they also offer modern, high performance sets like the DYNAPWR Forged [review HERE]. Similarly, in 2026, the company that brought us the 8802 needs to have some zero torque putter options. I tested both of the new Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters to see how the company has adapted to this new approach to flat stick design.

Looks

The Wilson Infinite Zero Torque The 606 is the more modern of the two shapes. While clearly taking some inspiration from the Spider shape, The 606 has a simple, clean aesthetic thanks to the all black finish. There are several levels for plenty of visual interest, and the combination of a sight dot and two sight lines provides ample help with alignment.

Wilson’s Lakeview putter is a pure, traditional mallet – save for the shaft placement. It has a moderate size and a symmetrical, round shape. This simple, clean shape is a welcome addition to the zero torque world where there’s an abundance of more modern, angular mallets. The milling in the recessed portion of the flange is not only cool to look at, it reinforces the alignment of the top line sight line.

Both putters stick to black and silver color palettes with shiny “INFINITE” branding across the leading edge of the sole. The model name is modestly sized above the iconic Wilson shield. Both soles feature a lot of blank space which creates nice balance against the bold branding. [See Price / Buy: Lakeview Putter]

[See Price / Buy: 606 Putter]

Sound & Feel

Despite having the same double-milled face, the two Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters create very different sensations at impact. The Lakeview feels solid on well-struck putts and creates a quiet, metallic “tink.” It doesn’t ring, but it’s a more harsh sound than I expected from a traditional shape. On the plus side, the sound on center is very consistent, and there’s excellent audio feedback. When you move off center, the sound changes character noticeably.

Interestingly, despite having the more modern shape, The 606 putter has a more traditional feel. It’s medium soft, significantly softer than the Lakeview. This pairs well with a dull “thud” of an impact sound. There’s strong feedback through the hands. One standout note is that the heel of The 606 feels very dead, but toe misses feel quite lively.

Performance

As the name indicates, both of the Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters have “Zero Torque Technology.” They take a “conventional” approach to zero torque, inserting the shaft directly into the putter’s center of gravity rather than using an unusual hosel. This means that these putters are not only center shafted, the shaft inserts further back from the leading edge than is normal.

To offset this shaft placement, Wilson built one degree of shaft lean into this design. Per Wilson, this creates “proper hand positioning”. I spent a good amount of time with the Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters before reading the specs, and I wrote (inaccurately) in my notes “No shaft lean.” This may speak to the fact that one degree isn’t that much, that my natural forward press is more extreme, or that Wilson did an excellent job engineering the set up position. Regardless of the reason, these putters created a very comfortable address position for me. At no point was I thinking about the shaft lean or grip angle. [See Price / Buy: Lakeview Putter]

[See Price / Buy: 606 Putter]

The Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters use a “midsize, multi-textured, no-taper grip” that does not have any “press” built into it. That means that, unlike other zero torque grips, the shaft goes straight in, not at an angle to compensate for the shaft lean. Overall, I found the round shape and medium size of the grip very comfortable and a natural fit for my “thumbs up” putting stroke.

In addition to being comfortable at address, both of the Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters felt great during the swing. We’ve found through Golf Myths Unplugged that zero torque putters tend to feel lighter than their traditional counterparts [more on that HERE]. The Infinite Zero Torque putters, however, felt very good to me – not too light, not too heavy. Particularly with the Lakeview, I knew exactly where it was during the stroke, and that led to solid distance control. Both putters also delivered on the zero torque promise of improved start line performance.

My only complaint about these putters is that the forgiveness is not strong. I expected this from the Lakeview given its traditional shape, but I was disappointed to see The 606 perform in this way. Once I got out to twenty feet or more, mishits left the ball meaningfully short of the cup. Both putters did keep the ball on line, but getting my intended distance required a good strike. [See Price / Buy: Lakeview Putter]

[See Price / Buy: 606 Putter]

Conclusion

If you’re interested in trying zero torque but you want to keep a clean look and conventional feel, the Wilson Infinite Zero Torque putters are worth a look. I’m particularly impressed with the distance control and the feel for the club during the swing. Hopefully we’ll see Wilson continue to fill out this line with even more designs in the coming months. [See Price / Buy: Lakeview Putter]

[See Price / Buy: 606 Putter]



Wilson Infinite Zero Torque Lakeview Putter Powered by Zero Torque technology, the Lakeview dramatically reduces face rotation throughout the stroke, keeping the putter square to the target longer for tour-caliber consistency. A midsize, multi-textured, no-taper grip minimizes wrist and hand rotation and pairs seamlessly with 1° of forward shaft lean to promote proper hand positioning. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.