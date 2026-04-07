2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons Review

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The 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons are fast and long. Excellent forgiveness. Point and shoot accuracy with a soaring ball flight.

Introduction

In a big season of releases from Wilson, it would be easy to miss the DYNAPWR Forged irons. But that would be a mistake. The original version [review HERE] was one of the best performing irons in the popular “players distance” category. After extensive testing, I can report that the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons are even better.

Looks

The 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons sit in on the thin side of the game improvement spectrum. If you like the “players distance” moniker, they can fit neatly into that category, too. The top lines are average as are the blade lengths. If anything, the blade length looks compact because of the contrast between the matte face and the mirrored finish on the heel and toe. There’s a moderate amount of offset, but it’s well shaped and somewhat hidden by that mirrored finish in the heel. [See Price / Buy]

Looking above at the 5I, 7I, and PW, you can see a standard progression in offset and blade length. There’s a bit more offset in the longer irons to help get the ball in the air, less in the scoring irons. Similarly, the short irons are a touch shorter from heel to toe.

In the bag, the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons are busier than their predecessor. The cavity features a strip of black underneath the “DYNAPWR” branding and a strip of carbon fiber at the bottom. Wilson’s classic shield logo adorns the toe. The simple color scheme keeps these irons from looking garish, but there are too many lines moving in too many directions to call them clean.

While not part of the same family, I thought it would be interesting to compare the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons to all the new 2026 Staff Model irons. The most glaring difference – pun intended – is the finish. Also, as you would expect, the DYNAPWR Forged is the biggest, thickest, and most offset. That said, if it weren’t for the finish, the jump from the DYNAPWR Forged to the Staff Model XB [review HERE] would not be too jarring.

Sound & Feel

If you like your distance irons to feel more traditional, you’ll enjoy the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons. The impact sound is quiet. There’s a little pop to it – I’ll call it a “swat” sound – but it’s not crisp or noisy.

On center, these irons have a very minimal feel. You know the club ran into something, but the sensation is almost gentle, which is odd for an iron with so much speed. The feel does firm up, though not to the point of unpleasantness, when you miss the center.

In the previous version, I noted that there was a distinct lack of feedback. That’s been improved for the 2026 version. The difference between pure strikes and mishits is much clearer through the hands. I would not call the feedback precise, but at least you can feel the difference between centered and off-center.

Performance

The calling card of the DYNAPWR franchise is ball speed, and that holds true with the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons. Powered by an AI-designed PKR-Cup Face with variable thickness, these irons are in the first tier when it comes to ball speed. What’s most impressive about that is they achieve these speeds without super strong lofts. The lofts aren’t quite traditional, but they’re nowhere near the cutting edge of loft jacking. [See Price / Buy]

Where the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons surpass their predecessor is in spin creation. The previous version was very low spin which limited the range of players who could hold a green with them. This version has a much more balanced approach. While the spin is still on the low side, I was seeing playable landing angles through the 6I, and I’m a fairly low spin player.

In addition to being fast and long, these irons are very easy to play. Do not be scared away by the word “Forged” in the name – they’re built to launch every shot long and straight. I had a hard time dropping more than ten yards of carry distance, even on thin strikes with the longer irons.

The stock ball flight for the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons can be summarized in two words: high and straight. Even in cool outdoor conditions with an offseason swing, I was seeing virtually every shot fly on target at a towering height.

The flip side of that point and shoot accuracy is that the DYNAPWR Forged irons don’t really want to do anything but fly high and straight. If you want to bring the ball flight down, you need to really work at it, at least with the stock shaft. Similarly, it takes a strong effort to get the ball to draw or fade much. These clubs don’t feel big or clumsy during the swing, but they’re almost the opposite of the Staff Model Blade [review HERE] in that you get roughly the same thing no matter how you swing them.

Conclusion

While the Staff Model irons may steal all the internet buzz, the 2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged irons are the set that will help the majority of golfers have more fun and shoot lower scores. This new version is a marked improvement on an already good set thanks to more balanced spin. With the right shafts and specs, you can enjoy racking up more greens in regulation. [See Price / Buy]

2026 Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons Price & Specs



