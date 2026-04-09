Golf News – April 9, 2026

Aldrich Potgieter Master’s Apparel Scripting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG’s newest PGA Tour professional, Aldrich Potgieter, is heading to Augusta National in style, showcasing a look that reinterprets classic tournament hues through a contemporary lens—featuring the colors of golf’s spring season: Lavender Mist, Championship Gold, and Evergreen Grove.

Designed with performance at the highest level in mind, PXG polos feature quick-dry, moisture-wicking materials that move effortlessly with every swing, along with built-in UV protection for added coverage during long days in Augusta. Additional, thoughtful detailing like the company’s signature snap-button placket marry function with an ultra-clean finishing touch. Lightweight outerwear in performance fabrics and knits ensure layering looks good and performs even better.

Visit PXG Golf HERE

NOBULL Acquires Public Rec // Golf Apparel Essentials

BOSTON, MA – We are excited to announce that Public Rec is now part of NOBULL . Two brands with the same DNA making gear that works hard, looks good, and feels even better.

Consisting of men’s pants, shorts, tees, and polos, Public Rec’s versatility provides supreme comfort to, from and on the golf course. Whether you’re playing a full 18 or fitting in a quick 9 holes before work, Public Rec is designed to take you through the entire day, no outfit change required.

DEALMAKER COLLECTION:

The Dealmaker Collection delivers all-day comfort with a polished look. Designed with proprietary Dealmaker Fabric, these styles are wind and water-resistant for all-season wear. The fabric feels light but durable enough to handle the demands of your day. Most styles feature a modern fit that skims the thighs and falls straight from the knee down. True to size.

5-Pocket Pant – Your go-to for all-day comfort without sacrificing style. These pants keep you looking sharp while feeling effortlessly at ease. Light, stretchy, and always in control. Available in Black, Navy, Fog, Sand, Slate Chino+ – When you need to dress up but refuse to feel dressed up. The Dealmaker Chino+ is our take on comfortable slacks, with refined tailoring that secretly stretches, the ideal dress pants for work or formal events. Available in Black, Navy, Sand, Slate Chino+ Short – Perfect for warm weather and sunny greens, the Dealmaker Chino+ Short is comfortable with a sneaky sharp look—the ideal golf shorts for on & off the course. This short has a roomier fit in the seat and thighs, and an 8.25″ inseam Available in Black, Fog, Heather Chambray, Navy, Sand, Slate



GAMECHANGER COLLECTION:

This collection is built with proprietary Gamechanger Fabric – soft, stretchy, made to move and built to last. The unique blend of nylon and spandex delivers stretch, durability, and comfort that holds its shape throughout the day. Most styles feature a generous, relaxed fit that gives the glutes and thighs room to breathe while maintaining a tailored look. Fits true to size.

5-Pocket Pant – We literally made slacks out of sweats. First of its kind, the Gamechanger 5-Pocket Pant blends classic style with undercover comfort, perfect for work, weekends, and travel. Available in Black, Fog, Heather Charcoal, Navy, Stone Grey, Taupe Rec Pant – Sweatpants styled so well that you can wear them anywhere. We then added a faux fly and a taper and the result is sweats that look like you are trying. Available in Black, Fog, Heather Charcoal, Navy, Stone Grey, Taupe Jogger – A step up from everyday sweatpants. The Gamechanger Jogger is comfortable with a sneaky style – stretchy, breathable, and ideal for working out or traveling. Available in Black, Fog, Heather Charcoal, Stone Grey 5-Pocket Short – Designed for versatility, the Gamechanger 5-Pocket Short is a stretchy short that pairs undercover comfort with a polished look – ideal for golf, or travel. This short has a generous, relaxed fit: it gives the glutes and thighs room to breathe while maintaining a tailored look with an 8.25″ inseam. Available in Black, Fog, Navy, Taupe Rec Short – Our casual, everyday shorts for guys, the Gamechanger Rec Short conceals comfort with stretchy fabric, making them the ultimate warm-weather essential. Available in Black, Heather Charcoal, Navy, Stone Grey



ADAPT & ALL FORE IT COLLECTION:

This collection features elevated, classic fit tops with room to move, designed with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and highly breathable fabric made from 67% recycled polyester, 28% lyocell, and 5% elastane.

Adapt Tee – Changing the t-shirt game by making you not change a thing – especially your outfit. Constructed with a compact knit structure in a classic fit, it looks as good at the office as it feels on your off hours. And patented Coolcore Tech keeps you up to 30% cooler. Available in Black, Night Fall, Heather Charcoal, Stormy Weather, White Adapt Polo – Cool, comfortable, and ready for whatever’s on your calendar. This everyday polo looks sharp, moves easy, and keeps you 30% cooler, so it’s no sweat (literally). Classic fit, modern feel. Available in Black, Night Fall, Heather Charcoal, White All Fore It Polo – Comfort-first golf polo designed to move with you effortlessly. Modern, athletic fit tailored without being restrictive for a full range of motion. Available in Black, Night Navy, White



Visit NOBULL Golf HERE