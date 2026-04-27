The Biggest Trends in 2026 Drivers

The Best Drivers of 2026

Each year, Plugged In Golf aims to bring you in-depth reviews of every major club release. This year, we’re adding broader views of the key categories with our friends at Club Champion. I recently sat down with Nick Sherburne, Club Champion’s founder, to get his view on the new crop of 2026 drivers and what they’re offering golfers.

What Are the Biggest Trends in Drivers in 2026?

According to Nick, one of the key trends is that there’s not a single “best driver” anymore. In past years, you might see a majority of golfers playing a specific model from TaylorMade or Callaway. Now, with expanded driver lines, everything is built for a specific player. Many OEMs have a maximum forgiveness model, a low spin model, an ultra light model, an anti-slice model, in addition to the core driver.

Another trend Nick identified is the focus on forgiveness and consistency. Because ball speed is “maxed out” against the USGA limits, the focus is on retaining ball speed across the face. There’s also a push toward more stable heads that won’t let the launch and spin numbers fluctuate wildly. Even better players are seeking out more stability because they know that consistency is what leads to lower scores.

Finally, Nick noted that because all the driver heads are really good, there should be an increasing focus on the shaft and the fit. It’s not about buying a “good” driver, it’s about buying the driver – head and shaft – that’s matched to your swing.

What Are the Best Drivers of 2026?

While we know that there’s not a “best driver” for all players, I was curious to know what drivers are doing well in fittings. Nick identified the TaylorMade Qi4D [review HERE] as an exceptional performer and “all-around leader.” Compared to its predecessor, Nick says the Qi4D does a better job retaining ball speed across the face and that it’s a versatile driver that works for a variety of players.

For players that want forgiveness and accuracy, Nick pointed to the PING G440 Max [review HERE] as a top choice. In his words, it’s “incredibly stable, launches the ball easily, and is ideal for golfers who need added height without introducing excessive spin.”

Finally, Nick noted that Titleist’s GT drivers [GT2 review HERE], though near the end of their product life cycle, remain highly competitive with “a strong balance between forgiveness, speed, and adjustability.”

Does Adjustability in Drivers Matter? Is It Getting Better?

“Absolutely,” said Nick. “From a fitting perspective…adjustability allows us to unlock incremental performance gains that can have a meaningful impact on a golfer’s game.”

It can feel like adjustability has stagnated, but there are still improvements happening. OEMs are giving golfers more adjustable weight to play with and positioning it in more impactful places. New hosel systems like Cobra’s FutureFit33 are allowing for more and more precise options. We’re not likely to see another seismic shift like the introduction of adjustable hosels, but that doesn’t mean the technology isn’t getting better.

What Are the Biggest Changes to Drivers in 2026?

“Face technology across the major manufacturers has advanced significantly,” says Nick. This comes in two different forms. First is AI-driven face design. “Manufacturers have become extremely precise in optimizing performance across the face.” This is another way in which OEMs are boosting consistency. While performance on your best strikes may not change dramatically with the 2026 drivers, you are likely to see your mishits perform better. And this probably matters more the higher your handicap. Nick told us, “The farther the strike moves from the center, the more noticeable the gains in ball speed retention and consistency.”

The other advancement in face technology is multi-material driver faces. TaylorMade has been in this space for several generations. According to Nick, “They’ve made significant strides and are delivering one of the strongest products available” after some early challenges. Callaway is also making multi-material faces for their Quantum drivers [Quantum Triple Diamond Max review HERE] as is Mizuno.

Using multi-material construction – in the face and elsewhere – is all about saving weight. Making components of the club lighter means that the club designers can put weight where it benefits the golfer. When the CG is placed optimally, not only do your good shots perform, you bad ones do, too.

With Size and COR Maxed Out How Are OEMs Making Drivers Better?

“Forgiveness and ball speed retention across the face are the primary drivers of performance today. The focus has shifted from maximizing a single ‘perfect’ shot to optimizing performance across an entire round,” says Nick.

Today’s drivers are going to give you exceptional distance when you strike it pure. What makes them better than the drivers of the past is that they’ll make sure that your mishits lose 10 yards not 30. As Nick told us, “That has a direct impact on scoring – better approach distances lead to more greens hit and more realistic birdie and par opportunities.”

Nick stressed that golfers need to look at a collection of shots when evaluating a club, not just their best swing. “Understanding what happens on mishits – and improving those outcomes – is where the real scoring gains are made.”

What’s Coming in the Rest of 2026?

While it hasn’t been “officially” announced, Titleist has shown pictures of their GTS drivers on their Instagram. Given the immense popularity of the GT line, it’s hard to believe that the GTS won’t be a major player in the rest of 2026.

Nick’s prediction is that the Titleist drivers – and anything else we might not be expecting – will continue to focus on ball speed retention and forgiveness to give golfers improved performance on mishits.