Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver Review

50 Words or Less

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver has an impressive Tri-Force Face that feels amazing and produces elite ball speed. Strong forgiveness alongside lower launch and spin. Adjustable weights and hosel.

Introduction

No OEM offers golfers more options off the tee than Callaway. This year’s Quantum lineup features five different models, ranging from the Tour-style Quantum Triple Diamond to the super forgiving, draw-biased Quantum Max D. As a fitter recently said to me, “With all their models and all their adjustability, if you can’t find a Callaway driver that works for you…the problem might be you.”

In this review, I’m taking an in-depth look at the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver. The Triple Diamond Max sits between the Max and the Triple Diamond offering golfers a balance of performance and forgiveness. I’ll break down exactly where on that spectrum this driver falls and much more.

Looks

When I unboxed the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver, the first thing that stood out to me was the “woven sole design.” This is part of Callaway’s 360° Carbon Chassis – more on that later – and it looks stunning. Where previous models with the carbon chassis had a bit of a “Look at me!” aesthetic [check out the Paradym Ai Smoke HERE], this is toned down while still making an impression. Part of the appeal is the clean, almost entirely black sole with thin slivers of red and understated, dark grey branding.

At address, the Triple Diamond Max has a “Tour-validated shape.” It is a full 460cc (unlike the 450cc Quantum Triple Diamond), but it’s not a sprawling footprint. The shape is slightly triangular with a small lean toward the heel, and the crown is a glossy carbon fiber. There’s no alignment aid, and the crown graphics are nearly invisible in the playing position, giving it a balance of busy and understated elements.

If you’d like an in-depth comparison to the other Quantum drivers, please let me know in the comments, and I’ll update this review when I have the other models in hand.

Finally, 2026 seems to be the year that all the OEMs abandoned color. While I like the design of the Quantum’s headcover – the font is solid, and I like the big, bold letters – the black and grey doesn’t do much for me.

Sound & Feel

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver has a “Tri-Force Face” – a face made of titanium, poly mesh, and carbon fiber. As much as I was interested to find out how this performed, I was equally curious about how it felt.

What I noticed about my first few swings was how muted the sound was across much of the face. While I can appreciate a range of impact sounds, I prefer something more traditional and lower volume, so I was impressed. The feel was good, matching the sound with the sensation of understated pop.

After I felt out the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver, I put my back into the next swing, hit it dead flush, and felt my eyes pop open. The feel on a pure strike is sensational. It’s incredibly solid but lively in a unique way. It doesn’t feel like a traditional thin metal face – because it isn’t. On center, the sound livens up, too – a resonant “thwack” – though it doesn’t get much louder. This is the kind of driver you’ll hit over and over, chasing that feeling of the perfect strike.

Performance

Let’s start with a tech overview of the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver. The most notable feature is the aforementioned Tri-Force Face, a combination of titanium, poly mesh, and carbon fiber. Per Callaway, their AI tuned this unique material to “optimize speed, spin, launch, and accuracy” across the entire face. This driver also has a 360° Carbon Chassis. Because carbon is lighter than other materials, this gives Callaway’s engineers more freedom to position the CG for high performance and forgiveness.

In my testing, I found that the combination of Tri-Force Face and the 360° Carbon Chassis make this driver extremely fast for both on and off-center hits. I’ve said in the past that I think Callaway is the best when it comes to face technology and ball speed retention, and that remains true with Quantum. Not only is the ball speed robust, the launch, spin, and distance are, too. As long as I didn’t do something weird with the club face, the results were very predictable.

Speaking of direction, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver has a new weighting system. Where the Elyte [review HERE] had one weight that moved between three ports, the Quantum Triple Diamond Max has what Callaway calls Advanced Perimeter Weighting (APW). Along the trailing edge, there’s a piece that covers the two weights (above).

When you remove the cover, you see two weights (above). In this case, they are one and nine grams, respectively. Putting the heavier weight toward the toe creates a slight fade bias; putting it toward the heel makes it “neutral.” To me, the difference was noticeable but not extreme. During much of my testing I was hitting a lot of hooks. Moving the weight toward the toe turned the hooks into playable draws and brought fades into the conversation. If you need more help moving the ball left or right, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver also has an adjustable hosel.

Comparing the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver to the other Quantum drivers, Callaway rates the forgiveness as “Higher” which is in line with the Quantum Max and Quantum Max Fast. The Quantum Max D has “Highest” forgiveness, the Quantum Triple Diamond merely “High.” Both the Triple Diamond Max and Triple Diamond have Neutral and Fade settings; the Max has Neutral and Draw. Finally, the Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver has “Lower” spin – between the Triple Diamond and Max – and “Mid” launch – the same as the Triple Diamond.

If you’d like to see this review updated with head-to-head testing, please let me know in the comments, and I’ll add that when I have the other models in hand.

Conclusion

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver delivers on its promise of offering forgiveness in a more playable shape, shot control without being too demanding. This club has impressive, consistency-boosting tech and enough adjustability to fit a wide range of players.

Buy the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver HERE

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver Price & Specs