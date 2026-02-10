Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver Review

50 Words or Less

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver is an elite performer for the skilled ball striker. Strong forgiveness but a clear step down from other Quantum models. Revised adjustability offers more directional flexibility.

Introduction

When you have a successful franchise, it’s easy to just keep playing the hits. The Callaway Triple Diamond drivers have been undeniably successful over the last few years, both on Tour and with skilled amateur players. But for 2026, Callaway is doing something decidedly different. The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver features a significantly changed adjustability system and a brand new face construction. Does it still have the performance that elite ball strikers want? I tested one to find out.

Looks

One of the things that I really appreciate about the Quantum line of drivers is that Callaway made the visual differences between each model subtle. There’s a big jump from the Max D to the Quantum Triple Diamond, but if you move from one model to the next in the “proper” order, the transition is never jarring. I like this because it will help more people get into the performance they need without having to worry so much about the look.

Ranging from “Forgiveness” to “Tour/Players,” the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver is the far end of the spectrum. At 450cc, it’s smaller than the rest, but not frighteningly so. In fact, I’m not sure most golfers would realize that it’s smaller. The crown is a glossy carbon fiber, and there is no alignment aid. Flipping it over, you’ll see the same matte black carbon fiber sole as the Quantum Triple Diamond Max [review HERE]. The minimal color and branding make this one of the sharpest looking clubs of the year.

Comparing the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver to the Triple Diamond Max at address, the Triple Diamond has a more symmetrical shape. It’s about 1/8″ shorter from front to back and heel to toe, and its face is about 1/8″ taller. Side by side, the differences are noticeable, but I doubt anyone who likes one of these drivers wouldn’t be happy gaming the other.

Sound & Feel

Tour-style drivers are known for having a more solid feel than their maximum forgiveness counterparts, and that’s certainly true of the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver. Because the CG is more forward compared to the other models, there’s a little more “oomph” behind the hit. The unique, bouncy feel of the Tri-Force Face is still present, but it’s balanced against this traditional impact feel.

Fittingly, the impact sound is dialed down as well. As with the look, I think this is a difference that would be very easy to miss if you aren’t hitting the Quantum Triple Diamond side by side with the other Quantum drivers. Overall, the sound is a muted “pop” that’s just below average in volume.

Finally, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver has the clearest feedback of any Quantum driver. This is the most demanding Quantum driver, and that comes through in both the feel and sound. Where the other Quantum drivers provide a bouncy, fast feel all around the center of the face, the Quantum TD wants a near-perfect strike. Similarly, while the sound never gets dissonant, it is more coherent and tight on center.

Performance

As with the other Quantum drivers that I’ve tested, the Triple Diamond is elite when it comes to ball speed. While I’m far from a robot, my testing results suggest it might be the fastest when it comes to centered strikes. The Tri-Force Face – a combination of titanium, poly mesh, and carbon fiber – not only maintains but improves on the standard that previous TD drivers have set.

That exceptional performance on center does come at the cost of some forgiveness. When hitting the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver side by side with the Quantum Max and Quantum Triple Diamond Max, it’s evident that the Triple Diamond loses more ball speed on mishits. Its performance is impressive compared to other players drivers – a testament to Callaway’s face technology and the carbon chassis – but this is clearly the most demanding on the Quantum drivers.

This latest Triple Diamond driver carries forward the low launch, low spin performance of its predecessors. When well struck, the ball flight is piercing. Even though it’s not optimal for me – I don’t produce enough spin to need a low spin driver – I loved watching the ball rocket out on a strong trajectory and bore through the air. For players who are naturally high spin, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver can unlock added distance off the tee if it’s well fit.

The biggest change for the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver is the new adjustability system. On the Elyte Triple Diamond [review HERE] and its predecessors, there were front and rear weights, allowing players to opt for more forgiveness, launch, and spin or less*. The new Advanced Perimeter Weighting (APW) is a two weight system at the rear of the head with a one gram weight and a nine gram weight. This allows players to choose between Neutral and Fade settings. Callaway’s Opti-Fit adjustable hosel has carried forward from the previous generation with the ability to change the loft -1, +1, or +2 degrees and to make the lie angle more upright.

*There is still a weight port at the front of the head, but replacement weights are not readily available.

For players that want to shape the ball with precision, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver is the clear choice in this year’s line. In my testing, swings that produced modest curves with other models created more dramatic curves with the TD. Where other Quantum drivers hit straight shots, the Triple Diamond produced subtle draws and cuts. The APW is impactful on this front but won’t eliminate one side of the course. As a hook-prone player, I loved the Fade setting because my good swings were never more than tight draws.

Finally, comparing the Quantum Triple Diamond to the Triple Diamond Max, the biggest differences are forgiveness and spin. For high spin players, being able to shave off a couple hundred RPM or more may be worth the loss of forgiveness. Both drivers have the same APW and adjustable hosel. Players that need some help combating a slice should opt for the Quantum Max [review HERE].

Conclusion

While the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver is still the Tour-style club that many golfers love, the new upgrades make it more versatile and more playable for a wider range of golfers. The APW and Opti-Fit Hosel open up a wide range of shot shape possibilities, and the Tri-Force Face ensures that every shot will be sent a long way.

Buy the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver HERE

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver Price & Specs