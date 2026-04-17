Golf News – April 17, 2026

Bettinardi Debuts HLX 6.0 Forged Wedges in Molten Copper PVD Finish

TINLEY PARK, IL – Bettinardi Golf today announced a limited-run release of its HLX 6.0 Forged Wedges in a Molten Copper PVD finish, adding a distinctive new look to the company’s forged wedge lineup. The wedges will be available beginning April 17, 2026, at Bettinardi.com and through select authorized Bettinardi dealers worldwide.

Crafted from Soft Carbon Steel, the HLX 6.0 Forged Wedges are designed to deliver the performance and versatility golfers expect from Bettinardi’s precision-engineered scoring clubs, now with a custom, brand-new finish.

This limited Molten Copper PVD finish pairs a rich copper-toned coating with a copper-plated scoring surface designed to naturally patina through play. Over time, the finish gradually develops a deeper tone and character, giving each wedge a unique appearance while resisting corrosion.

The HLX 6.0 wedges combine refined shaping with Bettinardi’s signature attention to detail and craftsmanship, offering golfers a precise option for scoring shots around the green and on approach.

The HLX 6.0 Molten Copper PVD Forged Wedges will be available in a limited run beginning April 17, 2026.

The wedges will be available through Bettinardi.com, Studio B™ Oak Brook, and select authorized Bettinardi dealers worldwide.

Visit Bettinardi Golf HERE

Callaway Golf Releases Quantum Mini Driver

CARLSBAD, CA – Quantum Mini is built for players who want a more forgiving, versatile option off the tee. Designed as a fairway-finder or 3-wood alternative, it delivers confidence-inspiring launch and control in a compact shape. This generation adds a Step Sole for improved turf interaction and playability off the deck.

Features + Benefits

Tri-Force Face

Engineered for speed, distance, and spin consistency – even on off-center hits – made possible by a breakthrough Tri-Force Face that layers ultra-thin, high-strength Titanium, Poly Mesh™, and Carbon Fiber into a fully integrated speed system — a combination never before used in a mini driver face design.

New Step Sole Design

For the first time, our Step Sole Design makes its way into a mini driver. This design reduces how much of the sole meets the turf for smoother interaction, while the refined shaping helps the head sit naturally behind the ball at address.

Next Generation Ai-Optimized Face Design

Consistent performance across the entire face, thanks to smarter face flex unlocked by Ai that now accounts for how Ultra-thin Titanium, Poly Mesh, and Carbon Fiber work together. Every part of the face is precisely tuned through advanced Ai modeling to optimize speed, spin, launch, and accuracy based on real impact patterns.

Ball Flight Optimization

Adjustable front-to-back weighting and the OptiFit 4 hosel dial in start line and shot shape—set the heavy weight forward for a flatter flight or back for more launch and forgiveness, then fine-tune loft and lie across seven hosel settings.

Compact, Confidence-Inspiring Shape

Smaller than a traditional driver, the Mini Driver offers a confident look at setup and versatile performance. It provides the power off the tee and the control to go for it from the fairway.

Visit Callaway Golf HERE

Elijah Craig Launches 108-Proof 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Bourbon

BARDSTOWN, KY – Elijah Craig, the Official Bourbon of the 2026 PGA Championship, today announced its next commemorative edition release, the 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Small Batch Bourbon, to toast the best of major championship golf. Bottled at a wholly appropriate 108 proof from a small batch of barrels pulled from Heaven Hill Distillery’s N and S rickhouses, the new release honors the championship’s 108th edition and return to the legendary Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, from May 14 – 17.

The new expression delivers the signature warm spice and smooth character that fans of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon know and love, with elevated intensity. It opens with inviting aromas of vanilla, clove, cinnamon and citrus, followed by layered notes of butterscotch, ripe berries and baking spices on the palate, culminating in a rich, warm finish marked by lingering sweetness and complex spice that’s right on par for the occasion.

The Elijah Craig Small Batch 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition bottle features a distinctive design, highlighted by special labels that proudly showcase Elijah Craig’s “Official Bourbon” designation alongside the official 2026 PGA Championship logo, and finished with a signature gold coin cork bearing Aronimink Golf Club’s official logo.

Elijah Craig continues to leave its mark on the golf world through its partnerships with PGA TOUR® professionals, including PGA Tour Pros Robert MacIntyre and J.T. Poston, who proudly represent Elijah Craig Bourbon. The brand is also recognized as the Official Bourbon of the PGA of America, the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and as an Official Partner of the PGA National Club Championship. Together, these relationships underscore the brand’s deep ties to the sport, rooted in the same attention to detail and commitment to quality that define both the game and every bottle of Elijah Craig Bourbon.

The 108-Proof 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Small Batch Bourbon is now shipping in limited quantities to retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $36.99.

Visit Elijah Craig HERE

Galvin Green Unveils Concept: Shifting Sands Collection

CARLSBAD, CA – Leading high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green has unveiled the CONCEPT: SHIFTING SANDS collection, highlighted by a host of ultra-modern garments that unite golf and streetwear style for use both on the course and in everyday life.

Inspired by the smooth curved lines of a desert landscape and a perfectly manicured golf course, the latest instalment of the CONCEPT collection is comprised of four all-new high-tech styles, plus a host of popular carryover garments crafted for use both on and off the course.

One of the most eye-catching new styles is the LINDEN hooded INTERFACE-1™ jacket in White/Sand with Black details throughout. The versatile garment is crafted using windproof and water-repellent fabric in a tri-color design that effortlessly draws the eye whether golfers are playing a round on-course or relaxing off-course. The jacket features an easy-access pouch across the torso, while the contrasting zipper delivers a supremely bold appearance.

The DUNN hoodie offers a similar color theme and is designed as a perfect layering piece when worn underneath a jacket on chilly days. It features a Sand upper, while the lower half of the garment in White delivers a curved effect to resemble the desert dunescape. This is complemented by Black sleeves and a hood that features a button popper to ensure the optimal fit.

Ideal choices with every outfit, the two VENTIL8™ PLUS polo shirts seamlessly embody the calming beauty of the landscapes where golfers long to play the sport. The trendy MYRON shirt, available in Sand/White and White/Sunny Lime, delivers the same curved effect as the DUNN, with a contrasting collar and sleeve ends to offer an unrivalled smart look. The sophisticated MILES shirt in Sand/White features classic piping on the collar and sleeve ends for a distinctive, yet timeless appearance.

Among the DRYVR™ rainwear pieces is the 100% waterproof ARGUS full-zip hooded jacket and matching ADRIAN pant in the responsibly sourced and highly breathable Pertex® Shield Stretch fabric offering uncompromising stretch during the golf swing and in day-to-day life.

The DANTE crew-neck and eye-catching DUNCAN half-zip sweaters remain in the line-up due to their popularity amongst golfers seeking versatile mid-layers.

Complementary NATHAN trousers and PERRY shorts made from a sturdy fabric are completed by a host of accessories like the SAMUEL five panel cap, STANLEY bucket hat and DEREK snood in Black and Sunny Lime color options.

Visit Galvin Green HERE