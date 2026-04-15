PXG Announces Availability of Clubs at PGA TOUR Superstore Nationwide

PXG and PGA TOUR Superstore Partner to Bring Acclaimed Custom-Fit Performance to Golfers Nationwide
Expanded access through PGA TOUR Superstore’s leading retail experience makes it easier for more golfers to discover PXG club technology and get properly fit.
ATLANTA, GA and SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG, a global leader in golf research and development, and PGA TOUR Superstore, the country’s premier golf retailer, today announced the launch of PXG’s high-performance equipment in select locations and online at pgatoursuperstore.com. This initial rollout marks the beginning of a nationwide expansion that significantly increases access to PXG’s acclaimed custom-fit clubs through a major national golf retailer in the United States.
It also reflects the evolution of modern golf retail, where custom fitting has become integral to the equipment experience. For PXG, the expansion is a strategic step to meet golfers where they are, making it easier to discover the brand and experience its technology firsthand. For PGA TOUR Superstore, the offerings reinforce the brand’s commitment to deliver an unmatched assortment of the industry’s most innovative equipment and world-class fitting experiences.
“At PXG, we’ve always believed our equipment performs best when it’s properly fitted,” said Brad Schweigert, Chief Operating Officer at PXG. “This collaboration allows us to introduce more golfers to PXG in a thoughtful way, meeting them where they already shop while maintaining our commitment to a high-performance, custom-fit experience. PGA TOUR Superstore has done a great job building an environment centered around fitting and player improvement, making them a natural partner to help bring PXG technology to more players.”
“Adding PXG to our assortment enhances our premium offerings and gives our customers access to one of the most innovative brands in golf,” said Troy Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “We are always focused on delivering the best equipment and experience possible, and this launch reflects that commitment.”
Through this expansion, golfers can experience PXG’s latest club technology supported by PGA TOUR Superstore’s expert fitting services. Fitted clubs will be built-by-hand to the player’s unique specifications, ensuring PXG’s “no compromises” philosophy is delivered through PGA TOUR Superstore’s premier retail environment.
Launching today, select PGA TOUR Superstore locations will carry PXG golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls, and hats, supported by in-store expertise and fitting services designed to ensure every golfer is matched with the right equipment for their game. By year’s end, PXG is expected to have a presence in all PGA TOUR Superstore locations.
Visit PXG Golf HERE
Visit PGA Superstore HERE
Twice as Nice: SuperStroke Congratulates Rory McIlroy on His Title Defense at Augusta
WIXOM, MI – SuperStroke, the No. 1 Putter Grip in golf and the leader in innovative Tour-proven golf grip technology, congratulates Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy on his one-stroke victory and successful title defense at the season’s first major championship. With a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour putter grip in hand, this was the eight-time Ryder Cup player’s 30th career win and his sixth major.
With rounds 67-65-73-71 and a 12-under-par finish, McIlroy held off a talented field on the strength of 24 birdies, 1.54 Putts Per Hole, and averaging 334 yards off the tee. He became only the fourth player in the 90-year history of the tournament to win back-to-back titles. Reflecting on the historic victory, McIlroy credited his scrambling, short game, and putting as the all-important factors in the win.SuperStroke’s Zenergy Pistol Tour putter grip merges a pistol-style top section that helps golfers lock in their upper hand position with “No Taper Technology” to help golfers maintain even grip pressure and boost the consistency of their stroke.
Part of SuperStroke’s groundbreaking Zenergy line, the Pistol Tour features:
- Enhanced SPYNE™ Technology – The new SPYNE™ Technology has an improved, embossed ridge along the underside of the grip, engineered to make it easier to square the face at impact.
- New Multi-Zone Texturing – Strategically placed texture in high-sensory areas designed to optimize feedback and comfort from the incredibly soft polyurethane outer layer.
- No Taper Technology – Our patented No Taper minimizes grip pressure with an advanced parallel design that enables golfers to quiet their hands and add consistency to their stroke.
SuperStroke grips are trusted by hundreds of top professional golfers. In 2025, SuperStroke users won 66 tournaments on golf’s major tours, including 25 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, for a total of more than $68 million in first-place prize money in those events.
SuperStroke’s putter grip line is a product of relentless innovation, fueled by feedback from more than 600 tour pros. From signature shapes and sizes to cutting-edge materials, SuperStroke delivers unprecedented features into every putter grip while connecting golfer and putter like no other product on the market.
Visit SuperStroke Golf HERE
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