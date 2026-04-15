PXG Announces Availability of Clubs at PGA TOUR Superstore Nationwide

PXG and PGA TOUR Superstore Partner to Bring Acclaimed Custom-Fit Performance to Golfers Nationwide

Expanded access through PGA TOUR Superstore’s leading retail experience makes it easier for more golfers to discover PXG club technology and get properly fit.

ATLANTA, GA and SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG, a global leader in golf research and development, and PGA TOUR Superstore, the country’s premier golf retailer, today announced the launch of PXG’s high-performance equipment in select locations and online at pgatoursuperstore.com. This initial rollout marks the beginning of a nationwide expansion that significantly increases access to PXG’s acclaimed custom-fit clubs through a major national golf retailer in the United States.

It also reflects the evolution of modern golf retail, where custom fitting has become integral to the equipment experience. For PXG, the expansion is a strategic step to meet golfers where they are, making it easier to discover the brand and experience its technology firsthand. For PGA TOUR Superstore, the offerings reinforce the brand’s commitment to deliver an unmatched assortment of the industry’s most innovative equipment and world-class fitting experiences.

“At PXG, we’ve always believed our equipment performs best when it’s properly fitted,” said Brad Schweigert, Chief Operating Officer at PXG. “This collaboration allows us to introduce more golfers to PXG in a thoughtful way, meeting them where they already shop while maintaining our commitment to a high-performance, custom-fit experience. PGA TOUR Superstore has done a great job building an environment centered around fitting and player improvement, making them a natural partner to help bring PXG technology to more players.”

“Adding PXG to our assortment enhances our premium offerings and gives our customers access to one of the most innovative brands in golf,” said Troy Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “We are always focused on delivering the best equipment and experience possible, and this launch reflects that commitment.”

Through this expansion, golfers can experience PXG’s latest club technology supported by PGA TOUR Superstore’s expert fitting services. Fitted clubs will be built-by-hand to the player’s unique specifications, ensuring PXG’s “no compromises” philosophy is delivered through PGA TOUR Superstore’s premier retail environment.

Launching today, select PGA TOUR Superstore locations will carry PXG golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls, and hats, supported by in-store expertise and fitting services designed to ensure every golfer is matched with the right equipment for their game. By year’s end, PXG is expected to have a presence in all PGA TOUR Superstore locations.

Visit PXG Golf HERE

Visit PGA Superstore HERE

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