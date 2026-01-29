Golf News – January 29, 2026

Wilson Golf Unveils New DYNAPWR Max+ Driver

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf has elevated its acclaimed DYNAPWR driver franchise to new heights with the introduction of the DYNAPWR Max+ driver, engineered to be the straightest and most forgiving driver in the brand’s storied history.

The incredibly forgiving DYNAPWR Max+ driver delivers a higher moment of inertia (MOI) than ever before, surpassing the 10K MOI mark. This means the clubhead has greater stability at impact, ensuring the straighter tee shots and leading to more consistent ball flight for those who don’t always hit the sweet spot. In addition, the DYNAPWR Max+ is fully adjustable, incorporating a six-way adjustable hosel and an adjustable rear weight, empowering golfers to fine-tune spin and launch conditions for optimal performance off the tee.

“With the Max+ driver we’ve reached 10K MOI without increasing the clubhead mass. Most, if not all, 10K heads achieve that threshold in part by increasing clubhead mass, as more mass equals more MOI,” said Jared Guttmann, Wilson’s Manager of Advanced Golf R&D. “The downside to this approach is that you slow down the clubhead speed and therefore the ball speed. Our approach in designing the Max+ was incredibly efficient and we were able to maintain high clubhead speeds and high ball speeds, while also driving 10K forgiveness,” he added.

The DYNAPWR Max+ performance is elevated through a re-engineered PKR-360 (Peak Kinetic Response) face construction, along with aerodynamically inspired surfacing for faster clubhead speeds.

The PKR-360 face design in the Max+ builds on the strong performance foundation of the 2025 DYNAPWR models – the LS, Carbon and Max – placing added emphasis on enhancing heel-side performance without compromising speed or consistency across the rest of the face. Its re-engineered construction delivers 21% more face-insert control and 17% more perimeter control points along the topline and leading edge, resulting in a face insert that is faster and lighter than ever before. The PKR-360 face design allowed the engineers to remove 5g from the face, which is a sub-optimal location for driving MOI, and add more mass to the rear weight to achieve 10K forgiveness without increasing overall clubhead mass. Additionally, manufacturing precision has been pushed even further, with heightened focus on controlling CT at the USGA limit to maximize ball speed within legal parameters.

Delivering exceptional forgiveness and enhanced consistency, the DYNAPWR Max+ features optimized bulge and roll geometry. To maximize performance on off-center strikes, the face has been engineered with a rounder profile to better manage gear effect on mishits. These refined face curvatures help retain spin and maintain consistent distance, producing tighter dispersion and improved accuracy off the tee.

Crafted for both performance and visual appeal—including a lightweight carbon crown—the Max+ driver features a newly engineered head shape that creates additional usable volume throughout the body. A lowered crown height and lighter face free up discretionary mass and allows weight to be positioned farther from the center of gravity, particularly toward the perimeter and extremities of the head, driving higher total MOI and greater forgiveness on off-center strikes. This refined shaping delivers strong better-player characteristics while maintaining maximum stability, complemented by a high toe flare on the face that enhances visual confidence at address and contributes to overall playability.

“The new DYNAPWR Max+ driver takes all the game-changing technology featured in the DYNAPWR metalwood family and steps it up yet another notch,” continued Guttmann. “We are dedicated to developing the most advanced equipment for the largest range of golfers – from tour staff and top amateurs to mid to single handicap golfers – and we are confident Max+ will help all players maximize forgiveness and stability to gain a considerable advantage off the tee.”

Wilson engineers also used advanced topology optimization to fine tune the acoustics of the Max+ Driver, resulting in a solid, powerful sound at impact.

“We wanted to not only create the straightest and most forgiving driver in our history, but in doing so we wanted it to look and sound incredible,” said Guttmann.

“Achieving industry-leading acoustics required extensive simulation and prototype development. Large-profile clubheads are notoriously challenging to engineer for optimal sound quality, especially for higher swing-speed players, so our R&D team conducted countless simulation runs to identify the most effective shaping and internal rib configurations. Dozens of physical prototypes were then produced and tested by advisory staff players, ensuring the final construction delivered the best possible acoustic performance,” he added.

