Golf News – January 27, 2026

Wilson Golf Unviels New Staff Model Irons: Modern Craftmanship Redefined

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf has unveiled its 2026 Staff Model iron family, featuring the iconic Staff Model Blade, the refined Staff Model CB, and the all-new Staff Model XB.

Engineered with meticulous detail by Wilson’s R&D teams, the 2026 Staff Model irons showcase the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and performance. Distinguished by a new brushed satin finish, the irons elevate classic shaping with a contemporary edge, delivering a refined aesthetic that resonates with modern golfers.

With consistent design DNA across the family, each model embodies sharp precision, pioneering innovation and the unmistakable feel that has defined Wilson irons for generations.

All three new Staff Model irons were designed to fit together in a seamless blend for combo sets which the brand anticipates will be popular with golfers around the world.

Crafted from Forged 8620 carbon steel – one of the softest materials on the market – the new Staff Model irons have been designed to provide workability and instant feedback at impact. The precision milled face and scoreline pattern ensures longer ball to face contact to provide golfers with more consistent spin and increased stopping power, whilst the Fluid Feel Technology redistributes mass towards the center of the face. Additionally, the center of gravity is precisely located – traditional irons have the center of gravity towards the heel of the head – to elevate the overall performance.

The 2026 Staff Model Lineup includes:

Staff Model XB – The all-new Players Performance iron features a forged hollow-body construction that enhances face flexion for increased ball speed, while also delivering higher MOI and precise center of gravity placement. With minimal offset and a thin top line, the XB provides modern power without compromising its sharp, tour-inspired appearance at address.

The clubhead’s hollow body is filled with urethane to dampen vibrations and create a crisp, clean sound at impact, while maintaining a seamless look across both the back and toe. A unique design allows the vent port to be hidden beneath the shield medallion, providing a clean look.

Central to the development process was advanced simulations and topology optimization. Using computer-based simulation, Wilson engineers analyzed both the body and the face to produce a hollow-body player’s iron that delivers exceptional feel, sound, and performance.

The optimized body construction enhances sound and feel by strategically placing internal mass to fine tune acoustics, dampen vibrations, and maximize energy transfer. The resulting structure incorporates engineered rib supports, a parabolic mass pad, and precisely located tungsten weighting to achieve an ideal CG while maximizing MOI in a slim profile.

The optimized face on the XB is engineered to maximize performance across the entire hitting area. The simulations emphasized consistency of ball speed, spin rate, and launch angle over a variety of strike locations. The simulations help to raise the performance of center strikes and mishits alike, minimizing dispersion from shot to shot.

Staff Model Blade – Crafted for the world’s most precise ball strikers, the timeless Staff Model Blade design stands as the flagship iron in the Wilson lineup and remains a trusted favorite among the brand’s global Tour professionals.

The 2026 model introduces refined, contemporary shaping engineered for exceptional control. A variable hosel length enables more accurate mass distribution and ensures seamless visual alignment with the CB and XB models.

The blade length has been shortened and offset reduced, delivering a more compact profile and minimizing the area beyond the scoreline – resulting in a distinctly modern, tour-inspired aesthetic.

Staff Model CB – Featuring a modern cavity-back construction that delivers an ideal balance of forgiveness and feel, the Staff Model CB has been shaped to closely mirror the Staff Model Blade, reflecting extensive input from Tour professionals. Building on the previous generation, the Wilson R&D team refined the head by shortening it and softening its edges to better align with the Staff Model Blade’s premium profile.

Delivering a traditional, tour-refined profile, the new Staff Model CB hosel length also matches the Blade for visual consistency, complemented by an improved hosel-to-face transition for a cleaner, more seamless look.

Reduced offset and a straighter, narrower sole promotes improved turf interaction and greater control through impact. The design also features a slightly longer blade length and a thinner topline, offering a blend of subtle forgiveness and classic, confidence-inspiring aesthetics.

Wilson continues to offer a custom fit experience via the Wilson Custom club website, aiming to build the perfect set for each individual in as little as four easy steps. The digital experience takes golfers through the full build of each club, from loft and grip to special adjustments made specifically to each golfer’s request.

Visit Wilson Golf HERE

David McLay Kidd Unveils Plans for River Ranch Golf Resort, a New Destination Along the Snake River in Southeastern Washington

PASCO, WA – River Ranch Golf Resort, a new destination set atop the bluffs of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, today announced plans for its first golf course designed by world-renowned architect and Pacific Northwest resident David McLay Kidd.

River Ranch Golf Resort brings together golf, land, and hospitality in a setting shaped by ancient floods, a historic river corridor, and decades of careful stewardship. The course draws directly from the dramatic Snake River landscape, prevailing winds, and natural topography to create a strategic and compelling golf experience that feels inseparable from the land itself.

“I’ve been so fortunate to get to create courses on spectacular land throughout my career…from Bandon Dunes to the latest addition at Streamsong. The older I get, the choosier I become. With probably more courses behind me than ahead, I look even harder for those unique sites and opportunities. When I first set foot on the site for River Ranch, I knew I’d found another unicorn!,” said David McLay Kidd. “Set high on a bluff overlooking the last reaches of the Snake River before it joins the Columbia, this site has breathtaking views, great contour as well as sand on which to plant my favorite grass, fescue. That fescue will give the firm, fast bounce and roll that makes golf the game we Scots intended.”

River Ranch Golf Resort is the vision of a locally rooted ownership group—individuals who grew up on the Snake River boating, exploring, and developing a deep connection to the land. Through a shared passion for golf, architecture, and place, their paths converged to bring River Ranch Golf Resort to life.

The resort will welcome traveling golfers and overnight guests, featuring guest cottages, an integrated real estate offering, and a world-class clubhouse overlooking the Snake River. The course is expected to open to the public in August 2027, with members receiving preview access prior to public opening.

Additional details will be released as development progresses. River Ranch Golf Resort will be managed by KemperSports who manages more top 100 courses, clubs, and resorts than any other management company.

Visit River Ranch Golf Resort HERE