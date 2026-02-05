Golf News – February 5, 2026

Wilson Golf Launches New DYNAPWR Forged Iron

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf has unveiled the new DYNAPWR Forged iron, designed using the latest cutting-edge AI Technology for golfers seeking the ultimate players distance iron with a softer, more responsive feel, combined with a premium look at address.

Building on the success of its predecessor and the critically acclaimed return of the DYNAPWR® franchise, the new DYNAPWR Forged iron is crafted from Forged 8620 Carbon Steel and features a PKR-CUP face design combined with the brand’s AI-generated Variable Face Technology for greater distance and consistent launch windows to elevate playability.

Every model in the DYNAPWR irons family incorporates the unique AI-driven PKR-CUP face design, engineered to maximize ball speed and consistency across the entire hitting surface. By wrapping the face onto the sole, PKR-CUP creates a thinner, more responsive hinge region that flexes efficiently, particularly on low-face strikes, to generate faster ball speeds and higher launch. This construction also relocates the weld line away from the striking area, giving engineers greater control over face performance, reducing part-to-part variation, and ensuring more forgiveness and enhanced consistency.

Harnessing the power of advanced AI simulation, Wilson engineers have removed the power holes found on its predecessor and meticulously optimized clubface thickness to enhance flex and energy transfer at impact. The result is explosive distance and accelerated ball speeds, achieved without compromising the precision and control demanded by discerning players.

The cavity back design of the new DYNAPWR Forged iron is strategically infused with TE-031 Urethane in irons 3 through 9, precisely engineered to dampen vibrations at impact. The result is refined acoustics and a noticeably smoother, more satisfying feel with every shot.

“We wanted to build on the success of the previous award-winning model, while taking strides to elevate the performance to the next level,” said Ben Hanser, CAD Engineer at Wilson Golf. “The new iron is a statement of Wilson’s dedication to innovation and tradition. By combining forged precision with AI-driven design, we’ve created an iron that delivers distance, control and feel in perfect harmony.”

The sleek, polished mirror finish of the DYNAPWR Forged iron delivers a compact, player-inspired profile at address, combining tour-level aesthetics with enhanced forgiveness in a refined design that resonates with both competitive and aspirational golfers. Complementing its premium look, the iron’s high MOI construction and strategically lowered center of gravity promote greater stability and consistency, producing higher launching and more forgiving shots with exceptional stopping power on the greens.

Joining the lineup, the new DYNAPWR Forged iron complements the DYNAPWR range, which is designed primarily for aspirational golfers who value added distance and forgiveness on occasional mishits. Alongside these sits the DYNAPWR Max, the longest and most forgiving iron in the range, offering maximum playability for golfers seeking confidence and consistency throughout their game.

Visit Wilson Golf HERE

Golf Pride Unveils ZERO TAPER Putter Grips

PINEHURST, NC – Golf Pride, a leading innovator in golf equipment and the maker of the world’s most popular golf grips, introduces ZERO TAPER putter grips. The parallel shape provides a comfortable and familiar look and feel for many players, while innovative design features were purposefully-engineered to optimize hand placement and encourage consistent grip pressure. This helps square the putter face at impact, leading to more confidence and better results on the greens.

Available at retailers nationwide and online starting February 17, ZERO TAPER grips are available in two sizes–medium and large–with three distinct colorways to suit a variety of player preferences: black, blue, and red.

Leaning on more than 75 years of expertise, coupled with extensive consumer testing, Golf Pride designed ZERO TAPER to enhance both performance and comfort. Here are the key benefits:

Consistent Hand Feel: The uniform geometric shape ensures that both the lead and trailing hands have the same feel, promoting a more synchronized stroke for those who prefer non-tapered putter grips.

The uniform geometric shape ensures that both the lead and trailing hands have the same feel, promoting a more synchronized stroke for those who prefer non-tapered putter grips. Improved Face Awareness: The deeper side profile provides maximum feedback, allowing golfers to sense, control and better square the putter face.

The deeper side profile provides maximum feedback, allowing golfers to sense, control and better square the putter face. Ergonomic Anchor Point: The unique horseshoe-shaped backside creates a natural and comfortable resting place for finger folds.

The unique horseshoe-shaped backside creates a natural and comfortable resting place for finger folds. Repeatable Hand Alignment: Visual cues guide hand placement to ensure consistency in how golfers are gripping ZERO TAPER.

Visual cues guide hand placement to ensure consistency in how golfers are gripping ZERO TAPER. Balance and Stability: The grips maintain a consistent weight profile across all sizes, preserving the putter’s sweet spot and making it easier to feel the position of the putter head throughout the stroke.

ZERO TAPER joins the popular Reverse Taper, launched in 2024, as one of Golf Pride’s only grips constructed using polyurethane. This provides the ideal feel, texture and weight, ensuring the new grips are soft, yet responsive. Unique traction elements and visual cues assist with finger placement and cater to different gripping styles.

“Two years ago, we introduced Reverse Taper, and it quickly became one of the top-selling putter grips worldwide. With ZERO TAPER, we’re building on that success by offering players who favor a consistent geometric shape a grip that meets their needs,” says James Ledford, President of Golf Pride. “Whether we’re designing full-swing or putter grips, our brand’s mission is to create products that inspire confidence, enabling players of all skill levels to perform their best.”

ZERO TAPER is the latest grip from Golf Pride that was conceptualized, designed and tested at the company’s state-of-the-art Global Innovation Center in Pinehurst, N.C. Situated next to the renowned Pinehurst No. 8, the GIC serves as the hub for global consumer research, product design and brand marketing.

Starting February 17, ZERO TAPER will be available for purchase in-store and online for $34.99.

Visit Golf Pride HERE

Club Champion + Next Round Offer 50% Bonus on Club Trade-In This February

WILLOWBROOK, IL – Club Champion, the nation’s leading premium club fitting and building company, is helping golfers upgrade their bags this month. For a limited time, Club Champion is offering a 50% bonus on all club trade-ins. The promotion is available now through February 28, 2026 at all Club Champion locations and is powered by Club Champion’s trade-in partner, Next Round.

With major golf brands rolling out their latest equipment for the season, February is an ideal time for golfers to trade in older clubs and put that added value toward new, custom-fit gear. From drivers and irons to wedges and putters, Club Champion now has the 2026 releases in stores, ready to be tested and fit by expert club fitters using industry-leading technology.

“We’re always looking for ways to help golfers access the best equipment for their game,” said Club Champion founder, Nick Sherburne. “With Trade In Month, we’re not only giving them a great incentive to upgrade, but we’re also ensuring they walk away with the best possible fit for their game.”

During February, golfers can trade-in their old clubs for Club Champion credit, which can be applied toward their new equipment purchase. Golfers must have a fitting scheduled to take advantage of the offer; Club Champion’s master fitters will evaluate the value of the clubs after the fitting and apply the value (plus a 50% bonus) to the order as a credit. This offer makes it the perfect time for golfers of all skill levels to upgrade their gear and take advantage of Club Champion’s customized fitting experience.

“We’re proud to partner with Club Champion to make high-performance equipment more accessible through trade-in,” said Steve Stoloff, Founder & CEO of Next Round. “This program helps golfers unlock more value at the point of sale while keeping quality gear in play – and it’s just the beginning of how trade-in can drive customer experience and growth in the golf industry.”

Club Champion specializes in brand-agnostic, data-driven fittings, offering access to more than 65,000 club and shaft combinations to ensure every golfer finds their optimal setup. All clubs are custom built to exact specifications and backed by Club Champion’s commitment to precision and performance with their Perfect Fit Guarantee.

In addition to the enhanced trade-in bonus, Club Champion is also offering $100 full bag fittings and $50 all other club fittings with a custom club purchase (Terms apply. See site for details.). Whether you are an avid golfer or a casual player, custom-fitted clubs may be just what you need to take your game to the next level. Don’t miss out on February’s 50% Bonus Trade In Month at Club Champion!

Visit Club Champion HERE