Golf News – February 26, 2026

PXG Introduces Spring / Summer 2026 Apparel Collection, Inspired by Golf’s Most Iconic Moments

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG has unveiled its Spring / Summer 2026 Apparel Collection, anchored by an expanded men’s lineup that blends technical performance with bold, modern style inspired by golf’s most recognizable spring traditions.

The new apparel collection draws from the optimism and visual energy of golf’s spring season, reinterpreting classic tournament hues through a contemporary lens. The color story features Evergreen Grove, Championship Gold, Royal Blue, and Azalea Pink, a palette grounded in heritage greens and elevated with vibrant shades that feel both timeless and expressive.

Subtle nods to late ‘80s and early ‘90s sports styling influence the silhouettes and detailing, pairing structured fits with playful edge. The result is apparel that feels familiar yet fresh.

The men’s assortment leads the launch with a broad selection of polos, from heritage styles to exclusive prints, in comfort and athletic fits. The Dynamic Blade ½ Zip Pullover, Fairway ½ Zip Anorak, Lightweight Driver Jacket, and All-Day Comfort Shorts add some collection defining utility. Engineered with breathable, stretch performance fabrics, the pieces are designed for mobility, climate adaptability, and lasting shape retention throughout the season.

The women’s collection features performance polos, pleated skirts, sleeveless tops, layering pieces, and outerwear in inclusive sizing (2XS–XL), built with the same emphasis on engineered comfort and confident fit.

“PXG Apparel feels light, comfortable, and really easy to move in during long days on the course,” LPGA Tour Player Olivia Cowan stated. “The fit is modern without feeling restrictive, which I really appreciate.”

The PXG Spring / Summer 2026 Apparel Collection is now available at PXG.com and in PXG retail stores.

Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow Shoe Launch

SAN CLEMENTE, CA – Sun Day Red today unveiled the Pioneer Willow, a premium spiked golf shoe built on a singular obsession: the connection between golfer and ground. Developed through Tiger Woods’ 40 million steps of research and insight, Pioneer Willow represents the brand’s commitment to purposeful design — where every detail serves the athlete and nothing exists without reason.

“The Pioneer line has always been about clean construction and purposeful performance,” said Charley Hudak, Senior Creative Director, Footwear. “The Pioneer Willow continues that story. Same commitment to ground feel and precise fit, now expressed through a spiked platform and a silhouette built for the golfer who wants nothing in the way between them and the course.”

At the heart of Pioneer Willow is a clean Blucher construction built from premium materials and refined through meticulous sole geometry. Every spike placement and pressure point has been engineered to deliver unconscious performance — where the golfer feels only confidence, never the shoe.

Key Features:

Plain Toe Blucher construction

Premium Supple full-grain waterproof leather upper

High Density Foam added in the collar, heel and tongue for added comfort

Midsole: Proprietary EVA with a 6mm heel to toe drop, providing a stable, supportive and smooth ride during your golfing experience

Outsole: High-Density TPU full ground contact plate with 9 cleat configuration with included removable Pulsar Soft Spikes

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow will be available at sundayred.com and select golf retailers beginning February 26, 2026.

VESSEL To Launch the PrimeX 2.0 Backpack Collection

CARLSBAD, CA – VESSEL, the premium accessories brand known for elevating performance essentials through modern design and thoughtful craftsmanship, today announces the launch of the PrimeX 2.0 Backpack Collection — a refined, carry-on-ready backpack collection built for work, travel, and everything in between.

Designed for the modern professional on the move, the PrimeX 2.0 Backpack Collection blends sleek minimalism with smart organization, elevated materials, and travel-first features. The collection is available in two sizes — PrimeX 2.0 (Regular) and PrimeX 2.0 Plus — offering thsame signature silhouette with capacity options tailored to how you move.

From daily commutes to international travel, PrimeX 2.0 is designed to move with you securely, comfortably, and in style.

A Modern Backpack for Work, Travel, and Everyday Life

The PrimeX 2.0 Backpack Collection is purpose-built for the realities of modern life: commuting with a laptop, traveling through airports, moving between meetings, and carrying the essentials that make a day feel organized. With a clean exterior, multiple intuitive compartments, and premium construction, PrimeX 2.0 delivers functionality without sacrificing silhouette, offering a look that feels equally at home in the office, on a plane, or on the move.

Signature Organization – Secure Magnetic Pocket System

At the center of the PrimeX 2.0 Backpack Collection is one of VESSEL’s most recognizable design features: the Magnetic Pocket Pod.

Designed for quick access and elevated organization, the pocket features:

Snap-closure magnetic edges

Interior slip pockets and zip storage

A secure Axis-lock system for travel

Antimicrobial lining to reduce odor and wear over time

To add security while commuting or traveling, the Magnetic Pocket Pod is secured by VESSEL’s Axis-Lock, which can be engaged for busy travel days or released for fast access during everyday use.

Built for Tech, Built for Travel

PrimeX 2.0 Backpack features a dedicated tech compartment designed to protect the devices modern professionals rely on.

Inside, two padded, velour-lined sleeves safely store:

Laptops up to a 15” MacBook Pro (PrimeX 2.0 Regular)

Laptops up to a 16” MacBook Pro (PrimeX 2.0 Plus)

Tablets and accessories

Additional slip pockets provide structured storage for chargers, documents, and travel essentials.

For airport travel, the backpack collection includes:

A built-in trolley sleeve

Carry-on approved dimensions for most airlines

Durable construction with water-resistant zippers and premium materials

A concealed front pocket for storing passports and important travel documents with ease

PrimeX 2.0 Plus: Go Further. Carry More.

Designed for modern professionals who need more space without extra bulk, the PrimeX 2.0 Plus Backpack expands the collection with enhanced capacity and travel-ready organization. With 35.4L capacity, upgraded internal storage, and a dedicated bottom compartment for shoes, gym gear, or extra clothing, PrimeX 2.0 Plus is built for work-to-gym transitions, multi-day travel, and the demands of everyday carry.PrimeX 2.0 Plus includes VESSEL’s signature Magnetic Pocket Pod with Axis-Lock for added security, a spacious main compartment with a wide opening for effortless packing, and a tech compartment featuring padded, velour-lined sleeves for laptops up to 16”.

Premium Materials + All-Day Comfort

Crafted from premium synthetic leather with genuine leather zipper pulls, PrimeX 2.0 Backpack delivers durability and refined texture built to hold up across years of everyday use. Comfort is built into every touchpoint, including:

A neoprene-lined back panel

Ergonomic shoulder straps

An adjustable sternum strap for stability during travel

A structured profile that maintains shape without bulk

