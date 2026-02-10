Golf News – February 10, 2026

Bettinardi Releases Officially Licensed NFL Product Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Champions Collection

TINLEY PARK, IL – Bettinardi Golf today announces the release of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Champions Collection, an officially licensed NFL offering created to commemorate the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX championship with a limited-edition putter and matching accessories.

Developed and produced in Bettinardi Golf’s Tinley Park, Illinois facility, the collection brings together championship recognition and the company’s precision-milled manufacturing process. The release continues Bettinardi’s growing portfolio of officially licensed sports collaborations.

The collection is anchored by a limited-edition Studio Stock SS28 putter, featuring championship engravings honoring the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX victory and subtle references to the host city of the championship game. Officially licensed accessories—including a headcover, divot tool, and ball marker—rounds out the release.

Produced in limited quantities, the Super Bowl LX Champions Collection is intended to serve as both a commemorative piece and a functional, Tour-inspired putter built to Bettinardi’s established performance standards.

“Championship moments deserve to be honored with the same precision and care that goes into winning them,” said Sam Bettinardi, President of Bettinardi Golf. “This collection celebrates the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX title through our craftsmanship and attention to detail, creating something meaningful for fans, collectors, and golfers alike.

Tour Edge Unveils Hot Launch Max Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids to Help Game-Improvement Golfers Break Through in the Long Game

BATAVIA, IL – Tour Edge Golf today introduced the Hot Launch Max and Max D drivers, fairway metals, and hybrids, engineered to help game-improvement golfers break through to better long-game performance with higher launch, increased distance, and built-in forgiveness.

The Hot Launch Max metalwoods focus on making long shots easier and more consistent. Strategic weight distribution, flexible face technology, and ultra-light shaft options work together to promote faster swing speeds, higher launch, and improved stability on off-center strikes.

While the Max line is engineered for golfers seeking distance and accuracy in a more traditional setup, the Max D metalwood designs feature draw-biased weighting and offset technology to help square the clubface at impact, promoting a straighter, more controlled ball flight.

The Hot Launch Max drivers, fairway metals, and hybrids are available for pre-order starting today and will be available at retail worldwide on February 27. Golfers can get custom fit at preferred Tour Edge dealers and take advantage of 48-hour expedited shipping on custom orders within the continental United States.

Hot Launch Max and Max D Metals: Break Through to a Better Long Game

The Hot Launch Max and Max D drivers, fairways, and hybrids share a suite of technologies designed to maximize forgiveness and distance. Each club features a strategically positioned rear weight that moves mass to the back perimeter of the clubhead, increasing MOI for greater stability on off-center strikes. A newly engineered V-Taper Sole further enhances forgiveness and launch by tapering toward the rear perimeter, shifting weight outward. Completing the technology package is Diamond Face VFT which precisely optimizes face deflection and energy transfer to deliver consistently explosive ball speeds across the face.

Hot Launch Max Driver : The traditionally-shaped Hot Launch Max Driver features an advanced 360° Cup Face construction and a larger face. This guarantees a more penetrating trajectory than the Max D. Available Lofts : Right-Handed: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

Hot Launch Max D Driver: An offset hosel and face angle, combined with internal heel weighting, make it easier to square the face at impact to promote a straighter, more controlled ball flight. Available Lofts: Right-Handed: 10.5°, 12°, HL/15° | Left-Handed: 10.5°



Hot Launch Max Fairway Metal: A traditional profile promotes confident alignment and precise shot shaping while maintaining maximum forgiveness and distance. Available Lofts: Right-Handed: 15° 3-wood, 19° 5-wood, 22° 7-wood

Hot Launch Max D Fairway Metal: An ultra-shallow face paired with a low, deep CG delivers effortless launch, optimized spin, and forgiveness from the fairway, rough, or tee. Available Lofts: Right-Handed: 16° 3-wood, 20° 5-wood, 23° 7-wood, 25° 9-wood, 27° 11-wood | Left-Handed: 16° 3-wood, 20° 5-wood, 23° 7-wood

Hot Launch Max Hybrid: A larger face increases vertical gear effect for optimal launch and spin, delivering a penetrating yet forgiving flight from anywhere on the course. Available Lofts: Right-Handed: 3/19°, 4/22°, 5/25°

Hot Launch Max D Hybrid: Offset hosel geometry and internal heel weighting are precisely tuned to help square the face through impact for repeatable accuracy. Available Lofts: Right-Handed & Left-Handed: 3/19°, 4/22°, 5/25°, 6/28°

High-Performance Shaft Options

Each club in the Hot Launch Max Series is equipped with an ultra-light ALDILA Ascent graphite shaft, engineered to increase clubhead speed while maintaining stability and feel. Shaft weights range from 45–55 grams in the metals, promoting faster swing speeds and added distance.

Tour Edge Introduces Hot Launch Max Irons and Wedges Designed to Help Golfers Break Through to Better Ball Striking and Short-Game Confidence

Tour Edge Golf today introduced the Hot Launch Max and Max D irons and wedges, engineered to help game-improvement golfers break through to more consistent ball striking and greater confidence around the greens by providing easy launch, maximum forgiveness.

The Hot Launch Max iron and wedge lineup is designed around optimized weighting and forgiveness, promoting higher launch and more consistent contact that naturally translates to added distance. Ultra-light shaft options further help golfers generate speed and launch the ball higher with less effort.

The Hot Launch Max irons and wedges are available for pre-order starting today and will be available at retail worldwide on February 27. Custom fitting is available at preferred Tour Edge dealers, with 48-hour expedited shipping offered on custom orders within the continental United States.

Hot Launch Max Irons: Break Through to Better Ball Striking.

The Hot Launch Max iron achieves playability and improved ball striking through a powerful, traditional cavity-back head, while the Hot Launch Max D ironwood leverages a hybrid-inspired hollow-body design to deliver super game improvement benefits.

Hot Launch Max Iron: A powerful cavity-back design features a high-grade VIBRCOR TPU insert to dampen vibration, enhance feel, and maintain fast ball speeds across the hitting zone. Available Lofts: Right-Handed & Left-Handed: 4/20°, 5/23°, 6/26°, 7/29°, 8/33°, 9/38°, P/43°, A/48°

Hot Launch Max D Iron: A hollow-body design redistributes mass to the perimeter, maximizing MOI for added stability, higher launch, and faster ball speeds across the face. Available Lofts: Right-Handed & Left-Handed: 4/23°, 5/26°, 6/29°, 7/32°, 8/36°, 9/40°, P/43°, A/49°

Hot Launch Max Wedges: Break Through to a Better Short Game.

The Hot Launch Max Wedge is crafted for players who favor a classic wedge profile, delivering exceptional feel, precise spin control, and versatile sole performance. In contrast, the Hot Launch Max D Wedge is engineered for golfers who want maximum game-improvement benefits around the greens, offering extreme forgiveness that produces consistent outcomes on mishits.

Hot Launch Max Wedge: Precision-milled grooves push spin to the USGA limit for predictable trajectory control and stopping power, while the VIBRCOR insert delivers exceptional feel. Available Lofts: Right-Handed: 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60° Left-Handed: 52°, 56°, 60°

Hot Launch Max D Wedge: Designed for easy launch and maximum forgiveness, an expanded cambered sole with progressive bounce reduces turf drag and improves consistency from rough, sand, or tight lies. Available Lofts: Right-Handed & Left-Handed: 52°, 56°, 60°

High-Performance Shaft Options

Each club in the Hot Launch Max Series is equipped with an ultra-light ALDILA Ascent graphite shaft, engineered to increase clubhead speed while maintaining stability and feel. Shaft weights rang 50–60 grams in the irons and wedges, promoting faster swing speeds and added distance. The KBS Max MT85 steel shaft is available, delivering added distance through faster swing speeds, increased power, and a high-launch, high-spin ball flight for enhanced carry.

