Golf News – December 9, 2025

Built for Better: Srixon’s New ZXiR Irons Redefine Game Improvement

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – Expanding its acclaimed ZXi Iron family into the game improvement category like never before, SRIXON® introduces their all-new ZXiR and ZXiR HL Irons. Built with new materials, obsessive craftsmanship, and unmistakable Srixon shaping, ZXiR Irons deliver the feel, forgiveness, and distance players crave without compromises.

Completing the Family

With the introduction of the new ZXiR Irons, Srixon completes its Iron family, delivering a comprehensive lineup designed to serve every type of player. From tour-caliber precision to game-improvement forgiveness, Srixon now offers a full fitting matrix that reflects the brand’s commitment to listening to its players and filling the important gap between players’ distance and game improvement categories.

Now, golfers and fitters can experience the complete arsenal of Srixon Irons, providing the versatility to match every swing characteristic and performance need without limitation, ensuring there’s a Srixon Iron for every player.

Srixon Irons:

ZXi7 – Players Iron

ZXi5 – Players Distance Iron

ZXi4 – Players Development Iron

ZXiR – Game Improvement Iron

ZXiR HL – Super Game Improvement Iron

ZXiU Utility – Utility Iron

Z-Forged II – Blade Iron

Feel Like Nothing Else

To strike the perfect balance of feel and performance, Srixon developed i-ALLOY, a brand new material engineered specifically for ZXiR Irons. With extensive testing done by Srixon’s R&D team, i-ALLOY is 10% softer than 431 steel, delivering enhanced feedback, quieter vibration, and a softer feel than anything else in the game improvement iron space.

Maximizing i-ALLOY’s capabilities, Srixon created new MainFrame milling patterns to redistribute mass across the clubface to amplify ball speeds and forgiveness. Using real impact data from thousands of shots from game improvement players, the sweet spot is strategically positioned lower on the face where most players make contact. Because of this, each face is tuned to deliver better ball speed, more efficient energy transfer, and tighter dispersion.

Confidence by Design

Design wise, ZXiR Irons feature longer blade lengths, wider soles, and more offset than the other ZXi models Srixon offers, all while maintaining their premium cavity-back shaping and clean topline profile. The result is a sleek, confidence-inspiring iron that looks as good as it performs.

The new lineup also introduces the ZXiR HL Irons (High Launch), Srixon’s first-ever super game improvement model. Engineered with lofts tuned for higher launch and optimized specs, ZXiR HL Irons are built for players with slower swing speeds, producing higher launch, more spin, and softer landings. And based on internal Srixon player test data, ZXiR HL Irons are the highest launching iron in its class.

Who They’re For

ZXiR Irons: Mid-to-high handicap players who want forgiveness, distance, and a soft feel in a sleek, performance-driven package.

Mid-to-high handicap players who want forgiveness, distance, and a soft feel in a sleek, performance-driven package. ZXiR HL Irons: High-handicap or slower swing speed players who need maximum launch, stopping power, and forgiveness.

High-handicap or slower swing speed players who need maximum launch, stopping power, and forgiveness. Women’s ZXiR HL Irons: Optimized performance and components designed specifically for female golfers, with the same cavity back benefits and forgiveness tech as ZXiR Irons.

Premium Components & Customization

ZXiR and ZXiR HL Irons come standard with Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Grips and premium shafts, including the KBS Tour Lite in steel and various KBS Graphite options. Extensive up-charge and no up-charge shaft and grip upgrades are also available. For ultimate personalization, golfers can choose from 20 paintfill colors, custom ferrules, and extensive loft, lie, or length adjustability to create irons to their preference and style.

Additional Features & Benefits

Tour V.T. Sole : Srixon’s proprietary V-shaped sole with carefully balanced bounce and relief, helps to prevent digging, ensure smooth turf interaction, and promote consistent strikes.

: Srixon’s proprietary V-shaped sole with carefully balanced bounce and relief, helps to prevent digging, ensure smooth turf interaction, and promote consistent strikes. Progressive Grooves : Throughout the set, ZXiR grooves adjust in width and depth to match the shot. Wider grooves in the long irons for launch and speed, with tighter grooves in the scoring clubs for precision and spin.

: Throughout the set, ZXiR grooves adjust in width and depth to match the shot. Wider grooves in the long irons for launch and speed, with tighter grooves in the scoring clubs for precision and spin. Laser Face Milling: Etched between every groove, laser milling adds bite on every loft for control that stays sharp from any lie.

The new ZXiR and ZXiR HL Irons are available for fittings and custom orders.

Crafted for Effortless Play, XXIO Introduces the All-New XXIO 14

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – Leading the way in ultralightweight, luxury golf equipment for Women and Seniors, XXIO® is proud to introduce its most ambitious product line yet: the all-new XXIO 14 and XXIO 14+. Designed with revolutionary materials and game-changing technologies, XXIO 14 unites ultralightweight engineering with elegant precision, unlocking smooth power through the swing and a confident, consistent strike.

Engineered for Effortless Distance

For this generation, XXIO 14 Woods and Irons introduce a host of design advancements, including innovations never before seen in any industry. At the center is ULTIFLEX Technology, powered by VR-TITANIUM; a newly developed titanium alloy that is stronger, thinner, and increases durability. XXIO 14 is the first product worldwide to use this material, resulting in maximizing ball speeds with minimal effort and letting players natural rhythm create more distance. Additionally, each club is precision-weighted for seamless tempo and smooth energy transfer to the golf ball.

Working in harmony with ULTIFLEX Technology is XXIO’s signature ActivWing technology, refined for XXIO 14 and thoughtfully positioned to guide the clubhead through the downswing with a steadier, more confident path. The result is a swing that feels calmer and more connected, leading to more centered strikes and a consistency golfers can trust. Even when contact is off-center, a new High-Grip Milled Pattern on the heel and toe helps keep distance and direction on track, bringing forgiveness to every swing.

For the first time, XXIO brings adjustability to its Men’s Driver. The XXIO 14 Driver features a lightweight, quick-tune hosel that preserves the Driver’s unmistakably ultralight feel while giving golfers simple, meaningful control over loft. A twist of the wrench lets players fine-tune launch and trajectory by ±1.5 degrees, helping them find the flight that suits their rhythm and their game.

Iron Innovation

With XXIO 14 Irons, the experience of effortless play continues. The same ULTIFLEX Technology found in the Woods works together with a new titanium face to create a lively, responsive feel at impact. By saving weight in the face and repositioning it lower, XXIO engineers crafted an Iron that naturally wants to launch the ball higher, without asking golfers to swing harder. Subtle changes throughout the head, including a thinner neck and high-density tungsten in the sole, help center the club’s energy for greater distance with ease.

A newly designed L-Groove sits lower in the face, unlocking even more flexibility. Combined with XXIO’s Rebound Frame effect, it delivers greater ball speed and satisfying flight across the hitting area.

XXIO 14 Ladies

The XXIO 14 Ladies line carries all the same breakthrough innovations as the Men’s model but expresses them in a way that meets the needs and feel of women’s swings. For the long game, a welcoming, rounded head shape inspires confidence at address, while a draw-bias design helps counter common misses and keeps the ball flying on its intended line.

Additionally, from the long game to the scoring clubs, every detail is considered. Woods are optimized for smoother, slower swings, while the Irons feature a thinner, lower face to help the ball rise effortlessly. Even the acoustics have been tuned to tailor women’s swing speeds, creating a higher, longer pitch at impact that reflects the lightweight performance and graceful tempo of the XXIO 14 Ladies experience.

XXIO 14+: For the Faster Swing

Complementing the standard XXIO 14 line, XXIO 14+ is designed for golfers with swing speeds around 90-100 mph and is available exclusively through select fitters and dealers. Like the core XXIO 14 model, XXIO 14+ features the same breakthrough technologies, but with a more traditional look and feel. The Woods feature a matte finish with darker faces for a premium aesthetic, while the Irons offer classic shaping with a V-Sole design and reduced offset for added workability. Offered only through custom fitting, XXIO 14+ ensures golfers get equipment tailored to their game.

Weight Plus Technology (XXIO 14): Helps with smoother takeaways by positioning mass in the butt-end of the shaft under the players grip and behind the hands for improved consistency and easier release.

Helps with smoother takeaways by positioning mass in the butt-end of the shaft under the players grip and behind the hands for improved consistency and easier release. New Cannon Sole Designs (XXIO 14): Help achieve a lower CG than in previous models, improving ball speed performance for better distance.

