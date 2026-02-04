Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B Launch Monitor Review

50 Words or Less

Introduction

From groceries to golf clubs, skyrocketing prices have become the norm in the last couple years. Corporations are giving us less and expecting us to pay more. The Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B is a refreshing counter to this disturbing trend. With a significantly lower purchase price and no subscription required, the Launch Pro Circle B may now be the best value in professional grade launch monitors.

Set Up & Ease of Use

Like all Foresight launch monitors (the Launch Pro is essentially an orange Foresight GC3), the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B is incredibly easy to use. Set the unit down, power it up, hit balls. Thanks to the built-in touchscreen, that’s all you need to do to get professional-grade launch monitor data.

On the back of the unit, you’ll find the power button, the charging port, a USB-C connection, and an ethernet port. The latter two can be used to connect the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B to your computer or the internet for firmware updates or golf simulation. Frustratingly, both of these functions are PC only.

Also included in the box with the Launch Pro are the alignment stick and the club markers. To get the most accurate data, simply drop the alignment stick along your target line before you start hitting balls. The club markers are small stickers that you apply to your club face to gather club data.

Accuracy & Features

The Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B launch monitor measures eight golf ball data points and four club head data points. Ball data includes carry distance, ball speed, total spin, back spin, side spin, spin tilt axis, launch angle, and horizontal launch angle. The club data is club head speed, smash factor, club path, and angle of attack.



This data is captured on a three-camera system and displayed directly on the unit. To test it, I ran it side by side with my Foresight GCQuad. The results were even better than I remembered from my original review. Ball speed was typically an exact match. Spin rates were within tens of each other. Launch angles differed by less than a degree. Across every metric, both machines matched each other, were internally consistent, and logical. My conclusion from the original Launch Pro review stands: I would have no problem trusting the data from the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B for my reviews, a fitting, or my own improvement.

Something that’s unique to the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B is that it’s LINK Enabled. In short, this allows you to feed the data from your launch monitor sessions into the Bushnell app so that your rangefinder can make personalized club recommendations for each shot. This is only available if you have a Pro X3 [review HERE] or ProX3+ [review HERE] rangefinder from Bushnell, though more LINK Enabled rangefinders are coming soon. While this does require a level of comfort with and willingness to use technology, the results are like having a real caddie in your rangefinder. The system takes into account the environmental conditions, slope, as well as your launch data and dispersion to help put the right club in your hands.

Foresight App

If you want to use the LINK Enabled feature or save your data, you’ll need to connect your Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B to the Foresight App (available on iOS and Android). Compared to Foresight’s PC software, this is a pretty basic launch monitor app.* Above, you can see the normal data display on the left and the club data display on the right (club data not actually displayed as I didn’t have club markers on for that shot).

As you can see above, the data display can be customized. To me, customizing your data display correctly is one of the most important things you can do if you want to improve your game. Turn off everything that isn’t the focus of your practice. For most golfers, I would suggest turning on smash factor and carry distance and leaving the rest alone.

Above you can see two other data displays: dispersion and a table of all your shots from the session. These are both very helpful for understanding your ball striking.

Overall, the Foresight App is fine, but it’s a bit disappointing given the quality of the hardware*. The app loses its connection to the device if your phone shuts off or if you switch apps. In 2026, this shouldn’t be the case. Also, I’d like to see Foresight or Bushnell put some amount of gamification or training into the app instead of putting it all on the PC-only software.

Golf Simulation

The Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B is capable of powering golf simulation through a variety of platforms. With the Silver subscription (more details on this in Value), you can play in Foresight’s FSX Play software or PinSeeker. If you move up to the Gold subscription, you can connect to GSPro, which has amazing 4K graphics and over 1,000 courses. Using the non-native software can add additional costs. I will note again that if you want to connect your Launch Pro to a computer, it must be a PC.

Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B vs. Foresight GCQuad

The Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B is the same device as the Foresight GC3. By either name, it’s the little brother to the Foresight GCQuad [review HERE]. There’s a sizable disparity in price that covers the following differences:

The Quad uses four cameras to capture the ball and club, the Launch Pro uses three.

The Launch Pro has all the same data points for the ball but is lacking some club metrics: closure rate, loft/lie, impact location, and face angle.

The Launch Pro does not have a dedicated putting mode.

The Launch Pro has a touchscreen where the Quad has an array of buttons, but the display on the Launch Pro is not as crisp or quick in refreshing as the Quad’s.

The Quad has a much larger hitting zone – 252 square inches vs. just 70.

Value

The Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B Edition costs $2,500. You can support Plugged In Golf at no additional cost by purchasing it HERE.

For the base purchase price, you get access to all the golf ball data. To get more, you need to pay for a subscription. Bushnell offers two annual subscription plans – Silver for $199/year and Gold for $499/year. Both Silver and Gold give the user full access to the app, club data, and compatibility with the FSX and PinSeeker software platforms. At the Silver level, users get 5 courses on FSX Play. Bumping up to Gold opens up 25 courses and compatibility with GSPro. The third party software platforms may come with additional costs of their own.

Bushnell also offers the Launch Pro Indoor or Launch Pro i for $1,500. This is a stripped down Launch Pro: no battery, no screen, and no access to any data unless you have an active subscription. I would not recommend buying the Launch Pro Indoor.

Turning back to the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B, I think it’s a strong value given the excellent accuracy. The nearest competitors are the Full Swing Kit [review HERE] and the FlightScope Mevo Gen2 [review HERE]. Those devices cost $5,000 and $1,300, respectively. I love the Full Swing Kit, but unless you hate subscriptions as much as I do, it’s hard to justify a purchase price that’s twice as high. The Mevo Gen2 is a compelling option, however it lacks a screen and the price jumps up to $2,150 when you add the full complement of software. If I were buying a launch monitor, I would likely opt for the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B edition.

Conclusion

If you want to make the jump up to a professional grade launch monitor but don’t want it to cost as much as a car, the Bushnell Launch Pro Circle B is a great option. This has superb accuracy, it’s easy to use, and it can work with new Bushnell rangefinders to improve your on-course strategy.

