Bushnell Tour V7 Shift Rangefinder Review

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The Bushnell Tour V7 Shift rangefinder has the company’s trademark rugged construction and accuracy. The fastest Bushnell rangefinder I’ve tested. LINK-Enabled technology can be a big step toward better course management.

Introduction

Every time that I think the rangefinder category is cooked, new innovations pop up. This year, we’ve seen Cobalt bring zoom magnification to the table [review HERE], and the new Bushnell Tour V7 Shift has the ability to connect to your Foresight data to make personalized club recommendations. In this review, I’ll dive into the venerable brand’s most affordable LINK-Enabled rangefinder to let you know if this is the next step toward better course management.

Set Up & Ease of Use

For all of its very advanced features, the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift manages to be fairly easy to use. There are two fully separated buttons on the top: Power and Mode. Power turns the unit on and gets your distance. Holding down the Mode button allows you to change the brightness, toggle from yards to meters, turn on Bluetooth, and turn on MyBag Club Recommendations. [See Price / Buy]

On the left side of the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift you’ll find the namesake feature, the Slope-Switch. I love having a dedicated button for turning slope compensation on and off, particularly one that’s clearly visible to everyone you’re playing with. Turning off the slope compensation will also disable the MyBag Club Recommendations.

Accuracy & Feature

The first thing I noticed when testing the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift is that this is Bushnell’s fastest rangefinder yet. Your yardage displays the instant you let go of the power button. As you would expect from Bushnell, the accuracy is outstanding.

Bushnell’s other signature technologies are here as well. Pinseeker ensures that you target the flag, not the woods beyond the green. Jolt and Visual Jolt give you both visible and tangible cues that you’ve locked onto the target. The BITE Magnet provides a strong, reliable grip on your cart so your rangefinder can stay secure and accessible.

The headline feature on the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift is the LINK-Enabled technology. The first step in putting this to work is to use the “Map MyBag” feature in the Foresight app with a Foresight or Bushnell launch monitor [Bushnell Launch Pro review HERE]. That data gets pushed to the Bushnell app automatically. When you play, connect your Tour V7 Shift to your Bushnell app, and the you’ll get personalized club recommendations right in the display.

I’ve used the MyBag Club recommendations for several rounds, and a couple things stand out. First, the connection from the Tour V7 Shift to the app is outstanding. I was worried that it would be a headache, that I would have to keep interacting with my phone, but all I had to do was open the Bushnell app at the start of my round, and it worked perfectly. Second, you need to have a very thorough mapping of your bag for the club recommendations to be useful. The more data you put into the system, the better the recommendations. That said, once I had a good amount of shots tracked, I found the recommendations very helpful. [See Price / Buy]

With MyBag Club Recommendations turned on, the Tour V7 Shift does have a pretty crowded display. Bushnell goes a long way to clarifying it with the use of color. As you can see above, the entire display is red except for the “Plays As” Yardage, which is green. Essentially, if you don’t want all the data, just play the green number. If you do want more, you can see the line of sight distance, slope, battery level,

A less-hyped upgrade that might be more frequently used is Yardage Range Recall. I would guess that every rangefinder user has had the experience of shooting the flag then forgetting the number two seconds later. With the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift, you can push the power button, then mode, and your last distance will pop up.

Finally, the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift is durable and carries a solid warranty. Like all Bushnell rangefinders, the Tour V7 feels like it’s made to last. It’s a bit bigger than midsized but smaller than most previous Bushnell rangefinders. It’s rated IPX6 water resistant (can withstand heavy rain but not submersion) and is backed by a two year warranty. [See Price / Buy]

Value

The Bushnell Tour V7 Shift retails for $399. In the past, I’ve felt that the Tour V rangefinders carry steep premium for the Bushnell name. However, with the addition of MyBag Club Recommendation, I think the Tour V7 Shift is a very solid value. You are paying more, but you’re getting more: a better case, premium construction, an outstanding warranty, and some of the newest, best technology. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

I’m very impressed with the way that the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift takes a complex technology and makes it easy to use. While the MyBag Club Recommendations aren’t for everyone – they require a commitment of time plus the right hardware – they do represent a big step forward in data-driven course management and a potential path to lower scores. [See Price / Buy]

