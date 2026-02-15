2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Recap

Collin Morikawa Wins 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, CA – Collin Morikawa (-22) won the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Min Woo Lee and Sepp Straka by one stroke. It was his sixth career PGA Tour win and first since 2023, ending one of the longest droughts among the game’s top players. The first signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season was one to remember, as Morikawa was just one of several big names to get into contention on Sunday.

At one point, there were more than 15 players within three strokes of the lead during the final round so it often felt like anyone’s tournament to win. The combination of that paired with an elite golf course in tough conditions made for an engrossing viewing experience for golf fans on a Sunday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood finished T4, two behind Morikawa. Morikawa, after a recent putter change, was finally able to get hot with the flat stick and see a bunch of putts go in, especially Saturday when he fired a 62 to climb way up the leaderboard and get himself into the final group with 36 and 54-hole leader Akshay Bhatia. Bhatia struggled in the conditions Sunday, carding a 72 and finishing T6 alongside Sam Burns, after beginning the day with a two stroke advantage.

Scheffler looked like the man to beat for much of the day, especially after his blistering start. He struggled early in the week, often looking frustrated and nowhere near his best. But his finish showed just how high his floor is and that he can contend against the strongest fields in golf even without his best stuff. The next Scheffler victory surely isn’t far away.

Other players who had notable performances included Jacob Bridgeman, who led for much of the day and looked like he might be the one to post a number before stumbling down the stretch, ending T8 at -18 alongside Jake Knapp, Shane Lowry, Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama, and Ryo Hisatsune; defending champion Rory McIlroy finishing one stroke back of that group T14 at -17.

Next week, the PGA Tour heads south to Los Angeles and the Riviera Country Club for another signature event, The Genesis Invitational. Golf fans will be glad to lay eyes on the iconic venue after the tournament had to be moved last year due to fires in the area. Ludvig Aberg is the defending champion and will play against all the biggest names on tour, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Collin Morikawa What’s In The Bag



Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D LS 8° (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ WB 63 TX)

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D Tour 15° (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)

5 Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D Tour 18° (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade PDHY 4, TaylorMade P7CB 5, 6, TaylorMade P730 7-P (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 50°-SB09, 56°-LB08, 60°-TW (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X