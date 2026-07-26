2026 3M Open Recap + WITB

Blaine, Minnesota – Jackson Koivun held off a final round charge from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the 2026 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Finishing 25 under par, the 21-year-old phenom earned his first PGA TOUR victory in just the third start of his professional career. The victory continues an impressive start for the former Auburn star who also earned low-amateur honors at this year’s US Open. Koivun is the seventh first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season.

Posting a third-round 61, Koivun played the back nine in a tournament-record 28 with two eagles and four birdies. Finishing, birdie, birdie, eagle, he was 20-under par with a three stroke advantage entering Sunday. But with veterans like Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama lurking, and Emiliano Grillo and Ben Kohles on his heels, Koivun would require his college championship experience to get the win.

Opening his final round with a birdie, Koivun continued his assault on the greens as he hit 21 consecutive greens in regulation between Saturday and Sunday. Koivun’s nerves were tested with a challenging a 15-foot par putt on the 9th which he sunk to maintain a three-shot lead.

Beginning Sunday six strokes behind, Scheffler immediately cut into the deficit with a 12 foot birdie on the first. With three straight birdies to kick off the back nine, he pulled within three shots of Koivun. A missed six foot birdie attempt at 14 made a comeback unlikely, but birdies on 16 and 18 made sure Koivun would have to earn his first win. Scheffler finished second with a bogey-free 7-under 64.

The additional scrutiny placed on an amateur of Koivun’s status made his composure protecting his first 54-hole lead on the PGA TOUR impressive. He continued his aggressive play (even writing “dominate” on his glove) throughout a momentous final round finishing at 25 under par for the tournament.

The victory earns Koivun a handy $1.584 million, 500 FedEx Cup Points, and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption. He’s projected to move to 70th in the FedEx Cup standings putting him in strong contention to qualify for the PGA TOUR playoffs.

Koivun wasn’t the only golfer who made history this week as Michael Kim delivered one of the week’s defining performances with a bogey-free, 12 under 59 on Friday. Needing just 21 putts, Kim made 12 birdies, topped off by a 24-foot roll on 18, to become the first player to shoot a sub-60 at the 3M Open and just the 15th player in PGA TOUR history to accomplish the feat.

The regular season is quickly winding down with the PGA TOUR heading to Detroit Golf Club next week for the Rocket Classic before concluding with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Jackson Koivun’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: Titleist GT2 (9°) / Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

3 Wood: Titleist GTS3 Prototype (15°) / Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

3 Iron: Titleist T250 / Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X

4 Iron: Titleist T100 / Project X 6.5

5-9 Irons: Titleist 620 MB Prototype / Project X 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (46° 10F, 50° 08F, 54° 08M, 60° 04T) / Project X 6.5 (46, 50), Project X 6.0 (54), Project X IO 6.0 (60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist ProV1