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The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 Putter combines stability with a firm feel. Tour Edge’s first foray into the zero torque category delivers a 304 steel head with horizontal milling providing solid feedback. Golfers curious about zero torque technology now have a legitimate value option to consider.

Introduction

If you’ve been on a course even a few times the last couple years, you’ve likely seen how zero torque putter popularity has skyrocketed. Previously more of a niche category with premium pricing, zero torque technology is now being developed and offered by nearly every major OEM. Tour Edge makes its entry into this category with its Zero T lineup comprised of four models catering to multiple golfer profiles. With each model carrying a $199.99 price tag, the Tour Edge Zero T family provides golfers a more affordable avenue to determine if a zero torque putter is the right weapon of choice to battle the greens.

Having previously gamed an Anser style blade before switching to a mid-mallet a couple seasons ago, I was curious to experience the zero torque technology. The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 looks most similar to my current gamer, so it’s the one I went with to test out zero torque. Adjusting to the new design was quicker than expected.

Looks

At address, the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 putter presents a modern looking square shape with a matte black chassis paired with a silver stainless steel face. A stepless chrome KBS 120g CT Tour Putter shaft is centered in the matte black putter head positioned just behind the putter face. The face measures ~3.5” from heel to toe with a depth of ~2.75” which is typical sizing for a mid-mallet.

The single white alignment aid adorning the top of the silver putter face, two thick white alignment lines contrasting with the black chassis framing the center shaft, and an open square frame behind provide a clean and non-distracting look at address. My alignment felt confident with the putter on every stroke.

A glossy black surface, similar to a fancy piano, covers the bottom of the putter head. Sharp, angular Tour Edge branding in white with a subtle gray and red line through the center complete the look. It’s a very sleek and modern aesthetic relative to the more muted, industrial topside.

The primarily black oversized grip has white lettering with white and red details. The texture is soft and slightly tacky. A pistol-style handle aids in hand placement with a no-taper profile on top to maintain consistent grip pressure.

The black pleather headcover features modern Tour Edge branding embroidered in white with red and grey detailing. The material is not as premium-feeling as higher end covers, but the dual magnetic closure works well to provide a convenient way to remove and replace the headcover throughout a round. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Utilizing a one-piece cast 304 stainless steel construction, the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 putter is slightly harder than premium putters constructed with softer 303 steel. Impact creates a firm “click” sound that remains relatively consistent whether hitting shorter putts from or longer lag putts. While I didn’t find the sound bothersome, golfers preferring a more muted sound may feel otherwise. After several rolls, I did find myself hoping for a softer sound on center strikes.

With the consistent sound, the biggest downside is it’s more difficult to feel off the face whether the strike is too soft or hard. The 304 stainless steel face feels solid at impact, and the horizontal milling makes that feel consistent regardless of where on the face you strike the ball. The milling is shallower than most milled-face putters, so while the feel isn’t harsh, you don’t get a buttery reward on center strikes like with some higher end options. Toe and heel strikes produced a firmer feel, but held the line with the same consistency as many higher priced putters in this category.

Performance

The main purpose of the zero torque design of the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 putter is to resist face rotation throughout the stroke in order to help the putter remain square through impact. Mission accomplished. This is by far the greatest strength of the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 putter.

Throughout testing, it was clear how well the putter maintained start line consistency. My initial concern – that my non-straight line stroke may not realize the benefits of zero torque – was quickly eliminated. Even when testing extreme heel and toe strikes with an arcing stroke, each putt was shockingly straight with minimal loss of distance. With an above average head weight of 365g, the heavy 103g grip helped reduce the swingweight of the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 putter (test model measured at E7 swingweight) so it felt much lighter and more controllable than I expected.

The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 stock shaft is a KBS CT Tour Putter 120g shaft (listed on the Tour Edge website as 124g). Stepless steel putter shafts usually land between 115 and 125 grams so the KBS CT Tour Putter shaft sits square in the middle. While you can feel how noticeably stiff the shaft is with a quick waggle, it still feels lighter than many of the premium stability shafts gaining popularity that range from 125g up to 180g. The .600” butt diameter is larger than my gamer’s .580” diameter, providing increased stability. Combined with the 365g head, each stroke throughout the testing session felt stable with limited face twisting, resulting in consistently online putts.

While the firmer face, solid head design, and stable shaft created an enjoyably predictable start line, the ability to adjust the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 for speed was limited. The consistent tone of impact off the face mitigated the ability to determine if the ball was hit with proper strength.

Additionally, the 365g head of Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 is on the heavier side of modern putters (although, far from extreme). While that added mass works well to promote stability and consistency throughout the stroke, particularly on short and mid-range putts, I found the heavier head more challenging when it came to speed control. From mid-range and beyond, my putts consistently rolled long. After adjusting to the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3, I consistently came up short when rolling putts with my gamer.

Finally, the Tour Edge Zero T line offers options for a variety of player profiles. The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-1 is the most conventional looking mallet head and likely best for golfers transitioning from a traditional mallet. The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-2 is the most compact model in the line and is geared toward a golfer that’s more precision than forgiveness focused. The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-4 is the most forgiving and largest putter of the group. With large white visual aids and a TPU insert instead of a milled face, this model benefits golfers who struggle with face control and tend to miss the center on their strikes. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 putter delivers on its mission of providing a highly forgiving, stable, and consistent putter at a lower price point than the rapidly growing competition in the zero torque putter space. The simple and solid head construction, clear alignment aids, consistent feel, and wonderful performance on off-center strikes make the Tour Edge Zero T ZT-3 a compelling option for golfers looking to improve consistency on the greens without breaking the bank. While it may not be the most buttery option in the marketplace, it certainly rolls the rock straight. [See Price / Buy]

