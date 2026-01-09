VA Synystr Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

The VA Synystr is a tip stiff shaft that can help draw players to keep their ball from screaming left. Lower launch and spin. Smoother feel than the specs would suggest.

Introduction

Last week, I took an in-depth look at the VA Nemesys, a shaft built to help players produce a draw [learn more HERE]. Today’s review focuses on a shaft on the other end of the spectrum, the VA Synystr. Built for lower launch and spin, this shaft can also go a long way toward reining in those overly aggressive draws.

Looks

Even if you took all the branding away, I would know that the Synystr is a member of the VA shaft family. This is one of the boldest, brightest shafts you’re going to find, right alongside the VA VYLYN [review HERE]. That may make it a love-it-or-hate-it type product, and I think that’s fine with VA. For what it’s worth, my older daughter, the family artist, loves it.

The VA Synystr starts with a basic, gloss black finish, but then things go wild with slashes and splatters of yellow, green, and purple/pink. A menacing face – some might call it sinister – stares up from both sides of the shaft, though it’s much more obvious on the “logo down” side which is mostly black. The “Synstr” branding is done in an uneven stencil style that’s unlike anything else on the market. Amid all this, you may completely overlook the very sharp green and purple VA logo.

Feel

According to none other than Victor Afable, the VA in VA Shafts, the Synystr is stiff in the tip, mid section, and butt. It’s one of the stiffest profiles in the VA line. The spec sheet shows that the VA Synystr has a mid/high bend point in regular and stiff flexes, high in x-flex. All of this can read as pretty intimidating, but I found the Synystr to be a bit friendlier than the specs and the name imply.

I tested the VA Synystr alongside the Nemesys, and the Synystr is clearly less active, more focused on stability. That said, it’s miles from boardy. The tip feels very stout, and there’s no strong hinge or kick, but the Synystr doesn’t force you to swing maniacally. Even with a controlled effort, I felt a gentle activation that encouraged me to swing only as hard as I wanted to.

Performance

The VA Synystr is billed as low/mid launch and low spin. Victor Afable notes that it’s “one of the lower launchers in our line” and a good fit for players who tend to launch the ball higher than they want. In my testing, I saw the Synystr launch higher and spin more than the Nemesys. Does this mean that VA is lying or that my swing is wrong? Of course not, it’s just another illustration of the nuances involved in fitting.

This isn’t the first time that the “low launch” shaft has launched higher for me, and the explanation is fairly simple: shot shape. Low launch shafts almost always have stiffer tip sections, like the Synystr. This helps me to control my pull/draw/hook and produce straighter shots. With the Synystr, I was even hitting fades and pushes without effort. Unless you’re hitting push-draws and pull-cuts, right-to-left shots will launch and spin more than left-to-rights, which is reflected in my numbers.

In addition to helping me produce my preferred shot shape, the VA Synystr gave me excellent ball speed. I wrote in my testing notes, “Ball speed much better than feel would suggest.” You won’t get the sensation that the shaft is doing a bunch of work for you, but the numbers don’t lie – it’s fast. The Synystr allowed me to swing aggressively, maintain my sense of the club face, and repeatedly hit the ball on the screws.

If you like the idea of the Synystr but want something extremely counterbalanced, VA has you covered with the aptly named Synystr CB. A full review of this shaft is coming soon.

The VA Synystr shaft is available in three weights: 55, 65, and 75 grams. At 55 grams, VA offers flexes 3 and 4 (regular and stiff). In the 65 gram version, they offer flexes 3, 4, and 5. VA makes flexes 4 and 5 at 75 grams.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to bring down your ball flight or keep your tee shots from moving too far left, the VA Synystr is a shaft worth checking out. It has the stable, consistent performance that tip stiff shafts are known for without the harsh feel. And even if you miss the fairway, you’ll look cool doing it.

Learn more about the VA Synstr HERE