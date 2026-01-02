VA Nemesys Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

The VA Nemesys is extremely counterbalanced. Enjoyable, smooth feel. Stands up to heavy swings. Potentially a great choice for over-the-top swingers or slicers.

Introduction

Nemesis: a longstanding villain or archenemy. For many golfers, a slice off the tee is their nemesis.

The VA Nemesys shaft: the enemy of the slice.

Is the enemy of your enemy your friend? I tested this heavily counterbalanced shaft to find out.

Looks

VA Composites shafts have a well-earned reputation for being some of the boldest-looking out there. While not quite as loud as the Synystr shafts or the pop art inspired VYLYN [review HERE], the VA Nemesys certainly upholds the standard.

The lower half and very upper portion of this shaft are matte bronze. Sandwiched in between is a black section covered in graphics. Ribbons of purple and orange checkerboard weave around and blend into each other. Dozens of faces – dark grey eyebrows and mouths with evil green eyes – wrap around the shaft and surround the blocky “NEMESYS” branding. If you opt for a “logo down” installation, the black section has just one face with green eyes and purple features.

Feel

The VA Nemesys has an exciting feel that sits right on the border of “smooth” and “active.” I didn’t feel a defined kick or bend point, but there’s a strong sensation of energy flowing down the shaft. That smooth, powerful feeling was consistent across a variety of different effort levels. Whether I was swinging hard or trying to ease the ball into the fairway, the Nemesys was responsive. The tip section felt strong across all all those different swing types, too. By using T1100 in the tip section, VA was able to blend the pleasant, more active feel with the stability to handle more aggressive swings.

Performance

Beyond its standout graphics, what sets the VA Nemesys apart is its unusual weighting. Whether you call is counterbalanced, counterweighted, or high balance point, the bottom line is that the Nemesys has more of its total weight closer to the grip than almost any other shaft. Per VA, tungsten powder is used in the butt section to add weight without building up the thickness of the shaft walls.

There are several reasons why a player might want a counterbalanced shaft. It can allow them to achieve a “normal” swing weight with a heavier head and/or a longer shaft. A longer shaft or heavier head can create more ball speed and more distance [Golf Myths Unplugged explored longer driver shafts HERE]. You can also build to traditional specs and have a lighter swing weight, which will feel better to some players.

In my experience, the counterbalancing was immediately noticeable. This made the club feel very easy to swing. It hit a sweet spot where the club felt lighter, but I didn’t lose my sense of where the head was or what it was doing.

During my testing, I spoke with Drew Koch about the VA Nemesys. Drew is a Master Fitter at Club Champion who regularly uses VA shafts in his fittings. He relayed that he sees a lot of success putting over-the-top swingers into Nemesys. In his experience, the Nemesys helps to reduce their slice and lower their spin leading to longer, straighter drives.

Though I’m an inside-out hooker, what Drew said about the VA Nemesys rang true in my results. This shaft definitely favored the left side which led to lower launching, lower spinning shots for me. With a couple adjustments, I was able to get my shots straightened out. VA bills this shaft as mid launch, mid spin, which aligns with my results.

VA Composites offers the Nemesys in four weight classes: 45, 55, 65, and 75 grams. At 45 grams, you can get flexes 1, 2, and 3 – equivalent to ladies, A-flex, and regular. At 55 grams, VA makes flexes 3 and 4. In the 65 gram family, players can choose from flexes 3, 4, and 5, and the heaviest version, 75 grams, is available in flexes 4 and 5.

Conclusion

The VA Nemesys delivers a smooth, extremely counterbalanced feel along with a stable tip section. For many, this can unlock the straighter, longer tee shots they’ve been hoping for. As always, being fit is the key to getting the performance you’re hoping for, so visit a VA Composites fitter near you to test the Nemesys for yourself.

Learn more about the VA Nemesys Shaft HERE