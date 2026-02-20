VA Synystr CB Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

The VA Synystr CB is a heavily counterbalanced version of the Synystr. Tip stiff. Low launch and spin. Counterbalancing can help some players to swing faster or “more up” and find more driving distance.

Introduction

Regular readers know that I love when an OEM really goes for it. Making small tweaks is the safe play, but it’s also a bit boring. If you’re going to make a product that does a thing, make it really, really, really do that thing. That’s what I love about the VA Synystr CB. In a world of modestly counterbalanced shafts, the Synystr CB isn’t afraid to go big. If you want to really feel the effects of counterbalancing, this is the shaft for you.

Looks

The VA Synystr CB takes the super bold graphics of the Synystr and dials them down with a more subdued color palette. As much as I appreciate the full throttle look of the pink, yellow, and green Synyster, I like the Synystr CB much better. The calm blues contrast with the splashes of red to draw you in for a closer look.

As with the Synystr, the Synystr CB has a devilish face on both sides, but it stands out more on the largely black “logo down” side. The white stencil branding really pops against the black and blue.

Feel

I typically use this section to talk about what a shaft feels like during the swing, but in this case I need to start with the static feel. Compared to the standard Synstr, the VA Synystr CB feels very different. If you’re unsure what counterbalancing feels like, try these two shafts. The Synystr CB produced a swing weight five points lighter than the Synystr, putting more weight in the hands and making the head feel dramatically lighter.

Leaving aside the weighting differences, the Synystr CB feels very similar to the standard Synystr when in motion. There’s a gentle bend just below the handle, and the tip is very stout. To me, knowing that the shaft is stable let me put the counter balancing to full effect.

Performance

I tested a series of VA shafts alongside fellow Plugged In Golf writer and Club Champion fitter Drew Koch. He flexed his knowledge of VA, predicting that the Synystr CB would be the best fit for me. Hat tip to Drew, he was right.

When I started swinging the Synystr CB, I noticed right away that it made swinging the club feel effortless. This is one of the most extremely counterbalanced shafts out there, and it makes the head feel very light. Without having to pour in extra effort, the club feels like it sails through the swing. My club head speed wasn’t much faster – just one MPH compared to the standard Synystr [review HERE] – but it felt like I was getting that speed easily.

For me, the other thing that often happens with a counterbalanced shaft is that I swing more “up” through impact (positive angle of attack). This is fairly common, though there are certainly golfers who won’t experience this. Because my angle of attack is already positive – sometimes too positive – this isn’t something I need.

With the heavily counterbalanced VA Synystr CB, I needed a short adjustment period to keep from falling backwards with uppercut swings. Once I got myself organized, this shaft was money. The launch was strong, spin was low, and the majority of my shots flew straight out to my target. Because of the counterbalancing, I felt like shaping shots took a lot of effort, but that’s a pretty small concern when most of your tee shots are splitting the fairway.

The VA Synystr CB shaft is available in three weights: 55, 65, and 75 grams. At 55 grams, VA offers flexes 3 and 4 (regular and stiff). In the 65 gram version, they offer flexes 3, 4, and 5. VA makes flexes 4 and 5 at 75 grams.

Conclusion

Typically I close with a recommendation about who the product might be for. With the VA Synystr CB, that’s tough because it’s something that I think a lot of golfers should try. If you need to drop spin, this might be the best thing going. If you need more tip stability, this is worth a try. And for anyone who has never hit a counterbalanced shaft, if you want to really feel what it can do, try the Synystr CB.

Learn more about the VA Synystr CB Shaft HERE