Three New Releases to the PING Family of Performance

i540 Irons Deliver Speed, Precision and Stopping Power

PHOENIX, AZ – Designed for golfers in need of more speed from a players-style design that also ensures a pleasing impact experience, PING introduced the i540 today, a premium iron model custom engineered for score-lowering performance.

The i540 irons are available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world beginning today.

“The popularity of the Players Distance iron category continues to grow as more and more golfers are in search of faster speeds from an iron with a blade-style look,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President. “There’s a lot of technology in the i540 iron. Inside the head, tungsten sole weighting lowers the center of gravity and combines with the forged maraging-steel face to produce faster ball speeds. We’ve also applied inR-Air technology to improve the feel and sound. It’s an air pocket behind the face that attenuates frequencies and leads to a better impact experience. On the outside, the covered cavity design creates a clean, high-tech appearance.

“It’s a great fit for the golfer whose top priority is more distance. The i540 iron also has a level of forgiveness not typically found in distance irons. It looks great, feels great and more importantly, will lead to lower scores and more enjoyment on the course.”

Players Distance With Stopping Power

Distance gains come from multiple sources in the i540 iron, including tungsten sole weighting in the 4-7 irons that lowers the center of gravity for more ball speed. The forged, highly flexible maraging-steel C300 face is precisely welded to a 17-4 stainless-steel body, creating metal-wood-like bending to ensure faster ball speeds with higher max height for more stopping power.

The CG-optimized lofts in the i540 iron help ensure more distance and higher peak height for green-holding results. Three loft configurations (Standard, Power and Retro) are available to optimize a golfer’s launch conditions during the custom-fitting process.

“The i540 brings more control to a distance iron,” said Solheim. “It appeals to the golfer whose primary goal is more distance who still prefers the size and look of a players iron. In some cases, this player is looking to regain ball speed that they may have lost over time. Blade enthusiasts will appreciate the thin topline, narrow sole and shallow face height that define the iron’s clean, premium look. The i540 iron combines speed and precision into a very attractive design.”

What’s Inside: inR-Air Technology

To help improve the feel and sound, the i540 irons are engineered with inR-Air technology, an advancement refined by PING’s innovation team that was first introduced in the iDi driving iron last year. The patent-pending technology relies on an air pocket strategically placed inside the club behind the face to attenuate any undesirable frequencies that occur at impact. The integrated i-Beam structure inside the 17-4 stainless-steel body of the i540 iron also adds support and contributes to the improved sound and feel.

G740 Irons Engineered For More Distance, Forgiveness and Consistency

Targeting golfers who best fit into a super-game-improvement iron, PING introduced the G740 iron today, a distance-delivering, high-launching design engineered with score-lowering forgiveness and consistency.

The custom-built G740 irons are available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world beginning today.

“The G740 iron represents our return to the super-game-improvement-iron category in a more deliberate way,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President. “The visibly wider sole and larger clubhead result in the most forgiving iron in our current lineup. At the same time, it’s our longest iron. The target golfer for the G740 iron needs more consistency in their game, and the larger face helps ensure better results from inconsistent strikes, leading to faster speed and more forgiveness. Golfers who fit into the G740 iron will be very pleased with its performance and enjoy the benefits of hitting more greens.”

More Speed. More Distance.

Maximizing ball speed for golfers who need more consistent contact was one of the primary objectives in the design of the G740 iron, helping produce shots that launch higher, fly farther and hold the green.

The G740 iron’s wider, dual-camber sole positions the CG low and back for elevated ball speed and higher launch for more distance with stopping power. An advanced heat-treating process in the iron unlocks the exceptional strength properties of 17-4 stainless steel and allows our engineers to thin the larger face for increased flexing. The larger face also expands the hitting surface, preserving ball speed and ensuring more accuracy on mishits. The PurFlex cavity badge, with three flex zones, helps control face bending while enhancing feel and sound.

“The fast ball speed really differentiates the G740 iron in the category and is one of the keys to its success,” Solheim said. “It launches high and gives golfers the distance and confidence they need to hit shorter irons into the green with a higher max height, so their shots stop closer to the hole. The G740 iron also provides a pleasing feel and sound.”

Forgiveness. Consistency.

The larger, perimeter-weighted head and wider sole ensure a highly forgiving design. Golfers will also notice ample offset in the cavity-back design, an important contributor to getting the ball airborne more easily and consistently. The performance-enhancing Hydropearl chrome 2.0 finish helps ensure reliable launch results from varying conditions.

“Our history of pioneering forgiveness through perimeter weighting continues to inspire us every day,” Solheim said. “Our engineers apply modern design techniques to the proven theories of my grandfather, Karsten Solheim. The G740 iron is another example of that, bringing golfers the forgiveness and consistency they need to improve their performance and lower their scores.”

Custom-Engineered Lofts

The standard lofts in the G740 are custom engineered to ensure set configurations that maximize performance throughout the set with the goal of increasing distance and optimizing gaps to best fit the golfer. The four wedges in the set feature machined faces and grooves for added control. The option of power (stronger) and retro (weaker) spec lofts allows fitters to further optimize performance.

G Le4 Family Delivers Premium Performance for Women

Continuing its industry-leading commitment to growing the women’s game and bringing lightweight, score-lowering technology engineered and custom-built exclusively for women, PING introduced the G Le4 family today.

The complete line of clubs is available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world beginning today.

New WebFit Ladies App

In developing the G Le4 family, PING’s engineers made proper set gapping a top priority to help ensure women get the best results from their set. To make that process easier, PING’s fitting science group developed the WebFit Ladies app, an easy-to-use and educational fitting tool that makes club and set make-up recommendations based on a series of questions about your game and preferences.

Optimized for Swing Speeds of 80 mph or Less

The G Le4 driver is PING’s longest and most forgiving women’s driver to date, due in large part to the lightweight Carbonfly Wrap crown. The crown, a first in a PING women’s driver, reallocates weight to position the CG lower and deeper, helping deliver faster ball speeds and higher launch with tighter dispersion for women with driver swing speeds of 80 mph or less. A fixed, 22g back weight is positioned heel side to contribute to a 15% higher MOI compared to the previous generation and gives golfers the fairway-finding forgiveness they expect from a PING driver. The G Le4 driver’s forged T9S+ face features a reshaped VFT, adding consistent ball speeds across the face for more distance.

Crown turbulators and a Vortec cavity provide aerodynamic efficiencies in the 460cc titanium head. The lightweight, Trajectory Tuning 2.0 hosel allows the 11.5⁰ loft to be adjusted plus or minus 1.5⁰ and up to 3⁰ flatter to dial in the player’s ideal ball flight.

Higher-Lofted Fairway Woods

The G Le4 fairway woods are designed with the Carbonfly Wrap crown to take advantage of weight savings for more effective use elsewhere in the club, including positioning the CG closer to the force line for higher-launching, longer results. New lofts in the 5 (23⁰), 7 (28⁰) and 9 (33⁰) woods improve playability and gapping.

The stainless-steel G Le4 3- and 5-woods combine with a maraging-steel Face Wrap to optimize flexing, making each loft a reliable and consistent choice from anywhere on the course.

The face profile is designed with Spinsistency, a variable-roll-radius innovation that better accommodates mishits, especially those low on the face that perform better due to the more consistent spin results and fast ball speeds.

Lightweight, Easy-to-Swing Irons

Continuing the success of previous generations of PING’s women’s line, the G Le4 is designed as an iron/hybrid combo solution, allowing golfers to create the ideal set make-up with optimal gapping to help ensure success with every swing.

In the stainless-steel G Le4 irons, forgiveness is achieved through a thin face and high-density tip and toe weights that position mass low and to the perimeter. The iron’s lighter overall weight is optimized for consistency and ease of delivering the club to the ball. More ball speed results from a lower CG position and custom-engineered lofts, producing measurable distance gains throughout the set. The tip and toe weights also help achieve the optimal swing weight.

Available in 6 through 9 iron with three wedge options (PW, UW, SW), the G Le4 irons and wedges also benefit from the multi-material PurFlex cavity badge, contributing to more consistent face flexing along with a soft, pleasing feel and sound.

In the sand wedge (56°) a slim hosel, wide sole and traditional head shape combine with fully machined grooves to improve bunker play. For added control, the pitching and U wedges feature fully machined grooves.

New 8-Hybrid Improves Gapping

Like the fairway woods, the G Le4 hybrids rely on the distance-delivering properties of a maraging-steel face, flexing to provide higher-launching, longer-carrying results. Its dual-roll face profile is optimized to the target swing speed, providing consistent spin. The four loft options, including the addition of an 8H, are optimized for improved distance gaps throughout the entire set.

At address, golfers will notice a shorter hosel and deeper front-to-back shape to inspire confidence while delivering the distance and high launch that brings more greens within reach.

A Putter To Fit Every Stroke

Inspired by PING’s long-standing reputation as a leader in putter design and performance, three distinct, high-MOI G Le4 models are offered in a variety of shapes, materials and alignment cues to fit every golfer’s eye and stroke type.

All three G Le4 putter models are engineered with a one-piece PEBAX elastomer insert that delivers a softer yet responsive feel with the distance control to sink more putts and build confidence on the greens. The PING PP58 Tour M Lilac grip has a Tour-proven shape and is made of a softer compound, offering exceptional feel and comfort.

Anser 2D

The slightly deeper, perimeter-weighted blade design of the G Le4 Anser 2D putter has similar weight, size and forgiveness of a mid-mallet putter. A single contrasting alignment line and clean heel-toe ballasts make aiming easier to inspire a confident stroke. It is engineered for golfers who prefer a blade-style design with a Slight Arc stroke type. It’s cast from 17-4 stainless steel with pearl chrome plating on the face and top rail and has Galactic Lilac accent on the flange and sole.

Louise

The G Le4 Louise putter, a mid-mallet design named in honor of PING co-founder Louise Solheim, borrows its weight and shaping properties from the DS72 but differs with a flared hosel and parallel-tip shaft. It best fits golfers who have a Strong Arc stroke. The multi-material design features a 17-4 stainless-steel body with pearl chrome plating and a forged 6061-T6 aluminum cover in anodized Galactic Lilac.

Oslo

The G Le4 Oslo putter is a high-MOI mallet with a low center of gravity for accuracy, helped by a ball-width back cavity and long alignment line that simplify aiming to inspire confidence and sink more putts. The multi-material mallet best matches golfers with a straight stroke. It has a forged 6061-T6 aluminum body in anodized Galactic Lilac, and a 304 stainless steel sole plate with pearl chrome plating.

Lighter Shafts and Grips Lower Overall Weight

PING’s proprietary ALTA LE Lite and Ultra Lite premium graphite shafts are standard throughout the G Le4 metal woods and irons to bring down the overall club weight while helping generate more clubhead speed and higher launch. The Golf Pride Soft Tack Lilac grip provides a softer, more comfortable feel and is available in four sizes: Aqua (stock) -1/64″, Red -1/32″, Blue -1/16, White – Std.

Out-of-this-World Color Scheme

A sophisticated color combination of Galactic Lilac and Milky Way Midnight (with gold accents on the woods and irons) gives the G Le4 its own identity, creating a premium and high-performance appeal for women serious about having fun on the course.

Visit PING Golf HERE