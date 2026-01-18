The 2026 Sony Open Recap

Honolulu, HI – Chris Gotterup has won the 2026 Sony Open. With a score of 16-under par, he earned the $1.63 million prize pot, title, and trophy. This marks his third PGA Tour win in his 69th career start.

Gotterup went out and claimed victory on the final day. After putting himself into position with scores of 63, 68, and 69, he finished his tournament with a 6-under in his final round. That overall score of 264 put him in first only by two strokes over Ryan Gerard who shot 14-under par. Patrick Rogers would finish in third at 13-under while Robert MacIntyre and Jacob Bridgeman finished in a tie for fourth place and scores of 12-under.

Gotterup relied on his driver throughout the week, but particularly in his final round. He locked in, hitting every fairway on the back nine and had three tee shots over 335 yards. He also had impeccable putter play, carding seven birdies and making almost every putt when it mattered. This win also establishes him as a real and consistent threat to win tournaments as this marks the third straight year in a row he’s won on tour.

Another player who drew headlines this week was the 62-year-old Vijay Singh. Utilizing a career money exemption for this season, he entered the field when many thought he had no chance. Yet, his initial rounds of 68 and 70 caused him to make the cut this week over the likes of top players like Colin Morikawa who missed it. Proving he deserved to be in the field, he went on to shoot 5 under par for the tournament and would finish in a tie for 40th.

Next week many of the best golfers in the world like Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin, and Sam Burns will look to win at The American Express in La Quinta, California. It’ll be up to 4-time PGA Tour winner Sepp Straka to defend his title he earned there last year and try to keep them from doing so.

Chris Gotterup’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: Ping G440 LST (9°) / Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX

Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Copper (13.5°) / Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

5 Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (18°) / Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX

Irons: Bridgestone Tour B 220 MB (4-9) / KBS C-Taper 130 X

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset