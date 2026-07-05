The 2026 John Deere Classic Recap

Silvis, IL – Chris Gotterup has won the 2026 John Deere Classic with a score of 20 under par. This is the fifth win of his career, and third win of 2026.

Chris Gotterup, the highest ranked player in the field (14th), fired a final round 62 to win by one stroke. The 62 included 9 birdies and 9 pars. Playing a few groups ahead of the leaders, Gotterup got up and down on the par 5 17th to reach 20-under for the tournament. Gotterup’s driving and putting carried him this week. He gained 5.41 strokes Driving, and 5.39 strokes Putting on the field.

Max Homa finished second with 19-under. He birdied hole 17 to get to -19, and needed to birdie hole 18 to join Gotterup with the lead in the clubhouse. His drive headed into the trees on the right, but received a very friendly bounce off the tree and back into the fairway. He couldn’t take advantage as his approach missed the green and he made par. Homa’s played well in every area of the game this week, gaining 3 strokes each in Strokes Gained Approach to Green, Around the Green, and Putting.

Playing in the final group, Ben Kohles shot 30 on the front 9 to take the lead on Sunday. On the back 9, he bogeyed holes 11 and 15 to drop him out of the lead. Kohles birdied the par 3 16th to reach 20-under. Needing a par on 18 to force a playoff, his drive found the fairway which left him with an iron into the green. He then hooked his iron into the water left, which ended his hopes at a first win on Tour. He finished in a tie for third. The 36 year old Kohles turned pro in 2012 and only has two top five finishes in his career.

46 year old Lucas Glover shot an opening round 63 to take the lead after the first day. He held the lead all three days going into Sunday, where he shot a final round 69 to finish 18-under and gave him a tie for third. Glover’s approach play gave him a chance to win this week. He had massive 9 Strokes Gained Approach. The 2009 US Open winner is looking for his first win since 2023.

Jordan Spieth, the player in the field with the most major championships, shot a final round 69 to finish 7-under, which was tied for 58th. He lost a whopping 4.97 strokes Around the Green. There has been lots of talk about Spieth’s putting woes this season, but his play around the green has been his weakest area. He currently ranks 80th on Tour for Strokes Gained Around the Green.

Next week the Tour heads to North Berwick, Scotland for the Scottish Open held at Renaissance Club. Chris Gotterup is the defending champion.

Chris Gotterup’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: Ping G440 LST (9°) / Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX

Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Copper (13.5°) / Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

7 Wood: TaylorMade Qi4d (21°) / Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX

Irons: Bridgestone Tour B 220 MB (4-9) / KBS C-Taper 130 X

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset