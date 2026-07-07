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The MacGregor Tourney MAX driver is a low cost, direct to consumer driver that, for the right person, will compete with any driver out there.

Introduction

MacGregor Tourney MAX driver promises “Uncompromising quality at an unbeatable price.” At $249, there are no questions about its claim of unbeatable price, but there are always going to be quality tradeoffs. The distance is up there with the $700 drivers, so if this driver matches your needs, you may be able to find a driver upgrade at a price much lower than anticipated.

Looks

The crown of the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver is predominantly carbon fiber, but it fades to a solid black at the edges of the head. A subtle grey script “M” alignment aid is the only graphic on the crown. The shape of the Tourney Max driver leans slightly to the heel and there’s a little bulge in the toe, but both are minimal – this driver looks fairly symmetrical at a glance.

In the bag, the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver has a conventional design with hints of the company’s trademark green. Moderately sized MacGregor branding is centered on the sole, surrounded by geometric elements. Refreshingly, there are no tech callouts, just a single weight port near the trailing edge.

The MacGregor Tourney MAX sits quite closed at address. We aren’t to the performance section yet, but if you are paying close attention, this gives a clue about what type of golfer this club will be a great option for. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The MacGregor Tourney MAX driver has a solid feel, and produces a high pitched “tink” sound. The feel is good, and something I would put in the ballpark with drivers at a much higher price point. The high pitched sound at impact makes the club sound less than premium.

For me, sound and feel are very connected in my overall experience playing a club. It’s almost as if the feel and the sound didn’t match. The feel was better than expected, but the sound left me wanting more.

Performance

The MacGregor Tourney MAX driver sits closed at address. Very closed. It is similar to the look of companies who offer a “draw” option for their driver. Over the ball this makes me feel like I could never miss to the right. I generally prefer to fade my driver. I never saw a shot that curved too far to the right, and all of my misses were to the left.

The ball speed of the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver is high, which results in impressive distance. On swings of 107 mph it produced ball speeds of 156 mph on center strikes. This is a smash factor of 1.45. Top drivers produce a smash factor of 1.49 or 1.50, so this is in the ballpark. This is similar to what was seen in the last generation of MacGregor drivers [review HERE].

I tested a 9.0 degree head, which launched too low (11 degrees), and spun too low (1700rpm), and the overall height was low (76 feet). This is where the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver’s adjustability came in handy.

I raised the loft to 11 degrees, and this increased the launch to 13 degrees, the spin rate to 2200, and the height to 95 feet. The only downside to this is that by adjusting the club to a higher loft, it closed the face. This made the club even more closed at setup. It felt like I was going to hit a ball into my left foot! I would need this club in the 10.5 loft option for it to be the best fit.

On mishits, with the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver, the ball speed stayed above 147, which came out to a smash factor of 1.38 or higher. Shots off the heel lost more distance than shots off the toe, and shots low on the face lost more distance than shots hit high on the face. With my gamer, this is about how much distance I would expect to lose on mishits.

Driver is a very challenging club to try to work both ways. A good fitter will find you a club that is optimized for your natural ball flight. For me, the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver spun too low on straight shots, and even lower when I tried to draw the ball, making a draw basically unplayable. On fades it spun in the mid to high 2000’s, which is ideal. For someone who hits fades, the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver needs to be considered. The distance is great, and it has low spin which prevents the ball from curving too far to the right or losing too much distance.

Finally, MacGregor offers customers some unique options. Across the numerous flexes, there are three stock shaft options. This isn’t noteworthy, but the website states that they can special order any other shaft you might want, which is. If you prefer to do your own club work, you can buy the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver as just a head. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The MacGregor Tourney MAX driver offers great distance at an unbeatable price. For someone who hits fades, or someone whose miss is a slice, the MacGregor Tourney MAX driver may be a great fit that performs at the level of any driver out there. The adjustability helps to dial in the ball flight and get the maximum performance possible. [See Price / Buy]



MacGregor Golf Tourney MAX Driver Our Tourney range offers skilled and improving golfers quality clubs at unbeatable prices that wouldn't be possible with any other model but direct to consumer. The Tourney MAX is built to maximize. Whether it is maximizing distance when you pure it, or maximizing forgiveness when you miss the center, this club takes it all to the MAX. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

MacGregor Tourney MAX Driver Price & Specs