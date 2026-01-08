TaylorMade Launches New Qi4D Driver, Fairway, and Rescue Along With Qi Max Irons

Think Fast: TaylorMade Introduces Qi4D Family of Clubs

CARLSBAD, CA– TaylorMade announces the launch of Qi4D, Qi4D LS, Qi4D Max and Qi4D Max Lite drivers – the company’s fastest, most fittable family of drivers. Along with the Qi4D drivers, TaylorMade also launches the Qi4D Fairway metals, Qi4D Rescue clubs and Qi Max irons.

The modern game is all about speed, and each of the drivers in the Qi4D lineup is designed to deliver exactly that.

TaylorMade’s Most Fittable Driver Family

The New Face of Fast

The foundation for speed in Qi4D drivers is the carbon face. Simply put, carbon is lighter

than titanium. Through extensive research and testing, TaylorMade engineers were able to

prove out that the carbon faces featured in Qi4D drivers more efficiently produce speed

than titanium faces. They’re also more durable than the faces in the previous generation.

The faces of Qi4D drivers also feature a reengineered roll radius that delivers more

consistent spin across different vertical impact locations across the entire face. In short,

there’s less discrepancy in spin rates between shots struck low and high on the face with

those that come out of the center. More consistent spin allows for more consistent flight

and distance across the face.

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) led to the design of a new and improved cut-through Speed

Pocket™ that enhances face flexibility across the bottom of the face, creating a COR area

optimized to improve ball speeds on areas of the face where players commonly strike

shots.

Time-tested and Tour-proven, Qi4D drivers also employ TaylorMade’s 60x Carbon Twist

Face™ design. The technology employs corrective face curvature with less loft in the heel

and more loft in the toe to help golfers achieve tighter downrange dispersion on mis-hits.

Shaped for Speed

The starting point for designing TaylorMade’s fastest family of drivers was engineering head

shapes that maximized aerodynamic efficiency while presenting a confidence-inspiring

profile at the same time. Each head in the lineup was developed through hundreds of

advanced simulations to provide the perfect balance of inertia and speed to help golfers

swing the club faster and hit the ball farther.

Over the past 20 years, TaylorMade has captured and analyzed more than 11 million driver

shots. This was the genesis for the development of REAX™ shafts that come in Qi4D drivers

and are fit for a wide variety of applications and swing types.

In order for fitters and golfers alike to find the ideal head and REAX shaft combination, the

TaylorMade R&D team spent countless hours studying how golfers deliver the clubface at

impact – their rate of rotation. What they found was that players generally fall into one of

three rotation rate categories: high, mid and low.

Armed with this information, TaylorMade has revolutionized the driver fitting experience.

Fitters and golfers themselves are now able to capture a single face-on video of their driver

swing and determine their rotation rate which is a critical data point in choosing the correct

shaft.

Furthermore, they’ve determined that roughly 20% of golfers fall into the high rotation rate

category. These golfers have an active swing signature and a high amount of rotation

through impact, similar to Charley Hull. Players in this demographic are best suited for a

high rotation (HR) REAX shaft with a softer tip section.

The majority of golfers (roughly 60%) fit into the mid rotation rate category. These golfers

have a balanced swing signature and a moderate amount of rotation through impact, like

Rory McIlroy. These players fit best into a mid rotation (MR) REAX shaft with a mid tip flex.

Lastly, about 20% of golfers swing with a low rotation rate. These players have a hold swing

signature and less rotation through impact, like Collin Morikawa. Low rotation (LR) REAX

shafts with a stiffer tip section are most beneficial for these golfers.

Fit For Speed

For years, driver fitting required the manual placement of stickers on the face. This led to

inevitable human error and data that wasn’t 100% accurate. But TaylorMade took the

guesswork out of driver fitting by placing reflective fitting markers directly into the face of

Qi4D drivers. Compatible with GC Quad launch monitors, these fitting markers eliminate

the burdensome process of constantly replacing stickers and also ensure that the data

captured during a fitting is as accurate as possible.

All models in the Qi4D family will be available in Launch Monitor Enabled heads (with fitting

markers) for the price of $699.99 USD.

Qi4D

The Qi4D head was designed taking into account extensive Tour feedback and advanced

simulations to come up with an aerodynamically efficient, confidence-inspiring shape.

The Qi4D quad weighting system employs four moveable Trajectory Adjustment System

(TAS) weights (9g x 2 / 4g x 2) that allow golfers to optimize speed, forgiveness, launch and

ball flight. Placing the heavier weights in the front provides faster ball speeds, whereas

placing the heavier weights in the back increases MOI, forgiveness and stability. Placing a

heavy weight in the heel adds draw bias while placing a heavy weight in the toe promotes

fade bias.

Qi4D LS

Qi4D LS is the fastest, lowest-spinning head in the lineup. Using computational fluid

dynamics (CFD), airflow over the head was analyzed across multiple swing orientations.

The goal was to maintain attached airflow and ensure a clean exit off the back of the head.

The result was a faster, aerodynamically optimized head that was achieved through softer

blends and tucked protrusions.

Qi4D Max

Aluminum is lighter than titanium. That’s why the collar of the Qi4D Max consists of forged

and machined aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum which provides golfers ample adjustability in

a high MOI head without compromising speed.

As TaylorMade’s first Max driver with TAS weights, the Qi4D Max employs two moveable TAS

weights (13g and 4g) which allow golfers to tailor flight and spin to their individual swing.

Placing the 13g closer to the face provides faster ball speeds while placing it in the back

enhances stability and forgiveness.

Qi4D Max Lite

The Qi4D Max Lite driver employs the same design and performance technologies as the

Qi4D Max, but in an ultralight package that’s ideal for golfers looking to maximize clubhead

speed. The head, shaft and grip are all the lightest in the Qi4D family.

Golfers will notice a two-tone head that features a matching collar and loft sleeve. The

contrast provides a clean look and presents a confidence-inspiring profile behind the golf

ball at address.

Qi4D drivers will be available for preorder on Jan. 8 at TaylorMadeGolf.com and at retail

locations on Jan. 29 for $649.99 USD. Qi4D Launch Monitor Enabled (LME) drivers will be

available on the same dates for $699.99 USD.

Performance Is in the Details: TaylorMade Introduces Qi4D Fairway Woods and Hybrids

TaylorMade announces the release of the Qi4D family of fairway woods and hybrids. Through the use of advanced multi-material construction,cutting-edge design refinements and Tour-proven technologies, the new line of Qi4D fairways and hybrids positions TaylorMade at the forefront of technological innovation and performance in both the fairway woods and hybrids categories.

Tour-Proven Performance

For more than a decade, TaylorMade fairway woods have been the most played on the PGA

TOUR. That trend continued in 2025, and TaylorMade fairway woods were in the bags of all

four major championship winners including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who won the PGA

and Open Championships, and Rory McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam at

Augusta.

It Worked Before, Now It’s Even Better

As a company that’s always working to lead the way in technology, innovation and

performance, TaylorMade has taken what’s already a proven recipe with fairway woods and

made a number of refinements in the Qi4D line.

In the family, golfers will benefit from finely tuned sit points and ultra-clean address

profiles, optimized CG locations, additional Trajectory Adjustment System (TAS) weights,

and more adjustability options than ever before.

Qi4D fairway woods also employ proven TaylorMade technologies. An improved cutthrough

Speed Pocket™ protects ball speeds and reduces spin on low-face strikes. Twist

Face™ utilizes corrective face curvature for tightening downrange dispersion on mis-hits.

A Material Advantage

TaylorMade engineers combined cutting-edge design techniques with premium materials

to create the Qi4D line of fairway woods. Each of the four heads in the Qi4D family utilizes

advanced multi-material construction. Qi4D Tour fairway woods employ a titanium face and

body, a carbon fiber crown, and a 65g tungsten mass pad to deliver optimized speed,

forgiveness and playability. Qi4D and Qi4D Max fairway woods have steel faces and bodies

and carbon fiber crowns.

Fit For Your Game

Adjustability was at the forefront when the TaylorMade design team and engineers

conceptualized the family of Qi4D fairway woods. The incorporation of TAS weights in

fairway woods allows both fitters and golfers easy adjustability to dial in their spin and shot

shape.

Additionally, TaylorMade is incorporating a 4° loft sleeve in more fairway wood heads than

ever before (including all lofts in Qi4D and Qi4D Tour) adding yet another layer of

adjustability and customization for loft, lie angle and face angle.

TaylorMade has leveraged Mitsubishi Chemical’s industry-leading material expertise and

production processes to create the REAX™ line of fairway wood shafts that cumulatively

give golfers of all abilities a wide variety of applications fit for their swing.

Qi4D Fairway Woods

Based on extensive Tour feedback, Qi4D fairway wood heads (185cc) feature tucked

protrusions in the heel and toe and refined sit points. These features create a Tour-inspired

shape to maintain tighter ball speed variances across the face, but offer a confidence inducing

profile in the address position as well. Coupled with a face that sits slightly more

open, a lie angle that’s flatter than the previous model, and optimized CG location, Qi4D

fairway woods deliver the ultimate blend of distance, control and versatility.

An 8g TAS weight allows golfers to optimize spin and launch in the most mass efficient way

possible. Additionally, 4° loft sleeves are found in all lofts and allow golfers to fully

customize loft, lie angle and face angle to their specific needs.

Qi4D Tour Fairway Woods

Qi4D Tour fairway woods (175cc) employ advanced multi-material construction. A 65g

tungsten mass pad sits low and directly behind the titanium face where it promotes high

launch and lower spin which result in shots that come oS hot and maximize carry distance.

The sole of the club is titanium and the crown is carbon which allows for added

discretionary weight.

Qi4D Tour fairway woods utilize three TAS weights (15g x1 / 4g x2) giving golfers the ability to

more precisely optimize ball flight. With the heavy weight in the back, golfers experience

added stability. Placing the heavy weight in the toe promotes fade bias, and putting the

heavy weight in the heel encourages draw bias.

Qi4D Max and Max Lite Fairway Woods

Qi4D Max and Qi4D Max Lite fairway woods are all about forgiveness with their 200cc

heads and shallow face profile. The large head size allowed TaylorMade engineers to push

weight to the perimeter of the club which boosts overall stability, helps maintain ball

speed, and promotes tighter downrange dispersion on mis-hits. The rearward orientation of

a reshaped 8g TAS weight (in Qi4D Max) and 4g TAS weight (in Qi4D Max Lite) concentrates

mass in the back of the head which also increases MOI for enhanced stability and

forgiveness.

Qi4D Max Lite fairway woods are perfect for golfers looking to maximize clubhead speed

and carry distance. Their ultralight spec package includes the line’s lightest heads, shaft

and grip.



Qi4D Hybrids

Like Qi4D fairway woods, Qi4D hybrids employ multi-material construction. Coupled with

optimized CG locations, proven TaylorMade technologies like a cut-through Speed Pocket

and Twist Face, REAX shafts formulated in conjunction with KBS, and ample adjustability.

Qi4D hybrids collectively represent the ideal long iron replacements for golfers of all

abilities.

Progressive Top Line

Qi4D hybrids incorporate a progressive top line, similar to what’s found in TaylorMade’s

P·Series and Qi Max irons. Golfers will notice a slightly thinner top line Qi4D hybrids, and a

slightly thicker top line in Qi4D Max and Qi4D Max Lite hybrids. Along with a refined sight

dash, each of the hybrids in the Qi4D line is more visually inviting at address.

Qi4D Rescue™

Qi4D hybrids employ multi-material construction which combines 450 stainless steel and a

carbon fiber crown to create the perfect balance of distance, forgiveness, versatility and

control. The construction is designed to hit specific carry yardages with a steep angle of

descent making it easier for golfers to hold the green.

All lofts also incorporate an 8g TAS weight and 3° loft sleeve giving golfers unparalleled

options for adjustability and customization. The mid positioning of the TAS weight also

balances the CG for optimized flight and workability.

Qi4D Max Rescue

Qi4D Max hybrids are ideal for golfers looking for more forgiveness and high launch. The

larger head size inspires confidence at address. An 8g TAS weight is strategically positioned

farther back in the head where it creates higher MOI for added forgiveness. Coupled with a

lightweight carbon crown and golfers benefit from added stability and higher launch.

Qi4D Max Lite Rescue

For golfers looking to maximize clubhead speed, the Qi4D Max Lite is the answer. The

ultralight spec package includes the lightest head, shaft and grip options in the family. The

women’s offering is 32g lighter than the Qi4D Max hybrid.

A 4g TAS weight is positioned rearward in the clubhead where it promotes higher MOI and

more forgiveness. Just like Qi4D Max hybrids, the Qi4D Max Lite heads employ a lightweight

carbon crown.

Golf Should Feel This Good: TaylorMade Introduces Qi Max and Qi Max HL Irons

TaylorMade announces the launch of Qi Max and Qi Max HL irons – their most complete game improvement irons. From distinctive profiles to superior sound and feel, Qi Max and Qi Max HL irons deliver unparalleled distance and forgiveness in a package that inspires confidence.

Straight Distance

As industry leaders in the game improvement category, TaylorMade Qi Max and Qi Max HL

irons deliver the unmatched speed and carry distance golfers have come to expect.

However, through extensive testing, TaylorMade engineers were able to deduce that the

faces in most game improvement irons flex more on the toe at impact than anywhere else

on the face. The result is unwanted fade bias that sees golfers losing too many shots to the

right (for right-handed players). To counteract this tendency, the faces in Qi Max and Qi Max

HL irons are designed to flex in unison and reduce cut spin for shots that stay online.

Superior Feel and Sound

In surveying more than 11,000 core golfers, TaylorMade found that players who use game

improvement irons are now expecting more than top-tier performance. They’re after a high performance

iron that delivers premium feel. And a lot of what golfers perceive as feel is related to the sound the clubface and ball make at impact.

Armed with these findings, TaylorMade engineers designed Qi Max and Qi Max HL irons to

be as optimized for sound, and therefore feel, as possible. What they found was that the

top of the face and the top line are the most prone to undesirable sound because these are

the areas of the head with the most flexion at impact. As a result, TaylorMade incorporated

a sound stabilization bar that connects the back bar to the top line. As a result, the top line

becomes more stable and produces a more solid feel. Additionally, the sound stabilization

bar allows for the expanded use of ECHO® Damping System material higher up in the face

which reduces vibration, ultimately producing a better sound.

Two Distinct Shapes

Within the game improvement irons category, TaylorMade also found that there are two

distinct camps golfers fall into when it comes to shaping.

On one hand, some players in the game improvement iron category are demanding a more

aspirational, players look. To that end, TaylorMade has designed Qi Max irons with a thinner

top line, shorter blade length and reduced offset in the hosel.

For other golfers, bigger is better. That’s why TaylorMade designed Qi Max HL to be as

forgiving as possible. The blade lengths of each iron are slightly longer, the face height is

taller, and both the sole and top line are moderately thicker.

Modern Aesthetics

In surveying core golfers, it also became apparent that those in the game improvement

category desire a brighter, more metallic looking iron. Qi Max and Qi Max HL irons have

evolved to take on a brighter, more aspirational, monochromatic look that draws inspiration

from models in the P·Series iron family. At the same time, the tech in both Qi Max and Qi

Max HL irons remains visible and confidence-inspiring.

Qi Max Irons

In the line, Qi Max irons are perfect for the player that wants more distance and plenty of

forgiveness in a package that’s aspirational. Compared to previous generations, Qi Max

irons feature a more compact profile. Specifically, both the top line and blade width are

thinner, and there’s less offset as the head blends seamlessly into the hosel.

Qi Max irons also employ FLTD CG™ (also found in P·790™ and P·770™ irons) which positions

the CG lowest in the long irons enabling high launch and stopping power coming into the

green, and progressively higher in the shorter irons for optimized flight and distance

control.

In the 4- through 8-irons, the Speed Pocket™ helps protect ball speed on shots struck low

on the face.

Qi Max HL Irons

Golfers looking for maximum carry distance and forgiveness in a lightweight package are

going to benefit from Qi Max HL irons. These irons feature a slightly larger overall profile

that’s designed to maximize forgiveness and carry distance.

While stronger lofts are beneficial for golfers looking to maximize distance, they can

actually work against those with slower swing speeds as they can limit launch and make it

diYicult to hold the green. That’s why Qi Max HL irons employ lofts that are 3° weaker than

those of Qi Max. Coupled with ultralightweight heads, shafts and grips, golfers with slower

swing speeds are able to maximize both clubhead speed and launch. As a result they

realize maximum carry distance and stopping ability.

Just like Qi Max irons, Qi Max HL irons employ Speed Pockets in 5- through 8-irons.

Qi Max and Qi Max HL irons will be available for preorder at TaylorMadeGolf.com in sevenpiece

sets with steel shafts for $1,099.99 USD and in graphite shafts for $1,199.99 USD on

Jan. 8, and at retail outlets Jan. 29.

