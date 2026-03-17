SeeMore SKx Putter Review

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The SeeMore SKx putter is a zero torque putter designed for the player who has more arc in their stroke. RifleScope Technology helps you to aim more accurately and with more confidence.

Introduction

As SeeMore putters closes in on their thirty year anniversary, it seems like the circumstances might be right for people to really appreciate what they’ve built. That’s not to minimize what they’ve already accomplished – simply staying alive for thirty years is huge, let alone winning multiple major championships – but the move toward zero torque could be huge in helping people see the value in their signature technology. In this review, I’ll examine the SeeMore SKx putter to show you how RifleScope Technology works with zero torque to make putting easier.

Looks

The SeeMore SKx putter puts a unique spin on the Fang shape, incorporating classic SeeMore elements. At the heel, you’ll see the RifleScope Technology, or you’ll see it covered by the black portion of the shaft, as above. Speaking of the shaft, you’ll notice the unusual insertion point, something I’ll discuss in more detail later.

The contrast between the silver face and the black body minimizes the mid-mallet size of the SKx. It also allows you to focus on aiming the face, though the SKx also has a top line sight line, something the SBx does not. The more obvious difference between the two putters is that the SKx has curves where the SBx is all straight lines. The tapered profile pushes the SKx closer to the classic Fang silhouette, though it’s a bit shorter – more molar than Fang.

The headcover for the SeeMore SKx putter is an eye-catcher. The bright red stitching pops against the black material, and the small RST embroidery is the kind of detail that will draw people in for a closer look.

Underneath the cover, the SKx is very understated. The sole looks blank because the engraving is modest both in amount and size, and it has no paintfill. If you didn’t know this was a SeeMore by the RST, your only clue would be the bold branding in the cavity.

Sound & Feel

Like the SBx, the SeeMore SKx putter produces a lively “tock” when the stainless steel face hits a urethane-covered ball. This sound is vibrant, even at short distances.

Relative to the sound, the feel is subdued. It’s medium soft and solid; not something that will grab your attention in good or bad ways. There’s a clear sensation through the hands, but the sound does more to color the impact experience.

My favorite thing about the SBx carries through to the SKx, too: the clarity of the feedback. As you move away from the center of the face, the feel gets noticeably firmer. If you’re listening carefully, you’ll hear more pop in the sound, too. Impact never feels bad, but the SeeMore SKx putter isn’t afraid to let you know when you missed.

Performance

The SeeMore SKx putter and it’s brother, the SBx [review HERE], are my new favorite example of why robot testing is one of the most overhyped ideas in golf*. These two putters are identical in many ways. If you put them on a robot, you wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. But when you hand them to real, human golfers, the visual differences lead to different outcomes.

*To be exceedingly clear, robot testing has its place, it’s just not the panacea that some believe it to be.

With its rounded “wings,” the SeeMore SKx encourages the golfer to make a more rounded, arcing stroke. In contrast, the boxy SBx promotes a linear, straight-back-straight-through motion. Even though I was using my “thumbs up” zero torque technique [more on that HERE] and trying to let the putter do what it wanted, I felt the influence of the putter shape on my stroke. At short distances, I loved the linearity of the SBx. At longer distances, the SKx “allowed” for my natural arc, making the stroke feel more comfortable and free. These sentiments were echoed by other golfers who tested these SeeMores.

The SKx is a zero torque putter, but it’s set up differently than most. The majority of zero torque putters have built in shaft lean – because the shaft inserts further back from the face, the designers lean it forward to put the player’s hands in a “normal” spot. In contrast, the shaft of the SeeMore SKx putter is “straight up,” which puts the player’s hands further behind the face. This creates a unique address position which I took to immediately. Having my lead wrist bent made the putter feel “locked in” and gave me a lot of confidence. It also seemed to help with distance control as it kept my wrists firm throughout the stroke.

Moving on to SeeMore’s signature feature, RifleScope Technology (RST), the idea is that hiding the red dot at address and throughout the stroke will ensure that you deliver the loft and face angle that you started with. Keeping the red dot hidden is made easier by zero torque if you’re able to keep from steering the putter face. These are two elements that seem made for each other. If you start with a good read and “let go” of the face, the SeeMore SKx putter will do a lot of the work for you.

The one exception to that statement is that you are required to make good contact – zero torque won’t help you with that. The SeeMore SKx putter has good forgiveness, but it’s not a giant, multi-material monster. If you keep the ball between the “fangs,” you can expect a good result. Wander any farther toward the heel or toe and you can expect to see the ball come up well short of your target.

Finally, SeeMore offers a good deal of customization when you order an SKx putter. You can order any length from 30 to 39 inches and lie angles from 67 to 73 degrees. There are twelve grip options, covering a wide range of weights and sizes. Additionally you can adjust the head weight up or down ten grams and add a Tour Lock counterbalancing kit with 25 and 50 gram weights.

Conclusion

Whether you’re more drawn to the flowing SeeMore SKx putter or the boxy SBx, you need to try a SeeMore putter if you’re in the market for a new flat stick this year. The combination of RST and zero torque is simply too good to ignore.

Buy the SeeMore SKx Putter HERE