SeeMore SBx Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The SeeMore SBx putter pairs zero torque with RifleScope Technology to make it easier to hit your intended line. Good forgiveness. Visually ideal for players with minimal or no arc.

Introduction

As the zero torque putter phenomenon has picked up steam over the last couple years, I imagine the people at SeeMore have been sitting back wondering, “Do you all think this is new?” SeeMore has been making low or zero torque putters for over 25 years; they just never used the term “zero torque.” Instead, SeeMore calls it “Face Balanced at Impact.”

Their newest flat sticks – including today’s subject, the SeeMore SBx putter – are explicitly zero torque and, when paired with SeeMore’s trademark RifeScope Technology, they may solve many of the problems that plague golfers on the green.

Looks

At address, the SeeMore SBx putter is an angular mash-up of traditional SeeMore elements, the modern classic Fang shape, and an interesting new wrinkle. The overall footprint is boxy with the “fangs” extending straight back from the face at right angles. A thin flange is home to a short, white alignment line. The SeeMore flavor comes from the black-tipped shaft covering the RifleScope Technology (more on this later). What helps the SBx to stand apart even more is the silver face and black body. As someone who prefers to aim and focus on the putter face, I love this look because it makes that process feel more natural and minimizes the visual impact of the rest of the putter.

In the bag, the SeeMore SBx putter has a very clean look. The sole looks completely blank because the modest amount of engraving has no paint fill, in stark contrast with SeeMore’s Mini Giant HTX [review HERE]. The only standout branding is a simple, white “SeeMore” in the cavity.

The more attention-grabbing element is the headcover. The sharp contrast between the black material and the red stitching will turn heads. SeeMore’s RifleScope Technology alignment is highlighted on the top, and straightforward SeeMore branding covers the putter face.

Sound & Feel

Made with an aluminum body and a stainless steel face, the SeeMore SBx putter produces a lively “tock,” even on short putts. This pairs with a feel that’s solid and medium soft. Overall, the impact sensation is fairly middle of the road. It’s pleasant, but it’s not a reason to bag or avoid this putter.

The one thing I do really like about the SeeMore SBx is the clarity of the feedback. Mishits are firmer, and the sound has more pop. This is fairly subtle – no one else on the green will know, and you won’t wince at the feeling – but it’s clear to the user if they’re paying attention. To me, that’s the perfect recipe.

Performance

When I talked to SeeMore about their new putters, the message I got was, “We have two putters that perform almost identically, but one is designed to promote some arc, one is for players who want to be straight back, straight through (SBST).” I was a little skeptical about how much the look could influence the stroke, but that skepticism did a quick 180 when I got the SeeMore SBx putter on the green. In my notes, I wrote, “This feels automatic on straight putters, everything wants to go right to the hole.” As a player with moderate arc, I thought this might not be a comfortable fit, but, especially at close range, this made putting feel incredibly easy.

The other thing that felt surprisingly natural was the way that the SeeMore SBx putter set up. As you can see, the shaft is set further back from the face than normal, but there’s no shaft lean like on a LAB or many other zero torque putters [more on LAB’s shaft lean and grips HERE]. I’ve spent a lot of time with LABs and their press grips, so I was unsure how this would feel. It turns out that having my lead wrist more bent was not only comfortable, it made the putter feel very “locked in.” The onset also seemed to help my tendency to close the face early. Of course, this is just my experience – it’s important to test and be fit for yourself to see how you interact with this putter.

Now let’s turn to SeeMore’s signature RifleScope Technology (RST). Simply put, if you hide the red dot at address and throughout your stroke, you’re virtually assured of striking the ball with a putter face that has the right loft and is pointed where you aimed it. Zero torque makes it easy to keep the red dot hidden if you can keep from “steering” the face [zero torque putters explained HERE]. It’s a fantastic combination; two elements that seem made for each other. As with any zero torque putter, the key is learning to “let go” and allow the putter to “swing itself.”

The one thing that RST and zero torque can’t control is the quality of your strike. Thankfully, the SeeMore SBx putter has good forgiveness. It doesn’t have the stability of some of the modern, multi-material spaceships, but it’s solid. If you keep the ball between the “fangs,” you can expect a good result. And with zero torque taking care of the face angle, contact quality should be getting all your focus anyway.

Finally, SeeMore offers a good deal of customization when you order an SBx putter. You can order any length from 30 to 39 inches and lie angles from 67 to 73 degrees. There are twelve grip options, covering a wide range of weights and sizes. Additionally you can adjust the head weight up or down ten grams and add a Tour Lock counterbalancing kit with 25 and 50 gram weights.

Conclusion

If you’re struggling on the greens, let the combination of RST and zero torque in the new SeeMore SBx putter shoulder some of the load. These flat sticks – which are designed, milled, and assembled in the USA – can give you confidence in your aim and your ability to start the ball on line. All that’s left for you is making a good read and solid contact.

Buy the SeeMore SBx Putter HERE