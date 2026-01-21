PXG 0311 P GEN8 Irons Review

50 Words or Less

The PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons are among the fastest, longest irons you can find. Significant boost in consistency over previous generation. New dual weighting opens new opportunities for club fitting and customization.

Introduction

What do you do when you’ve already made an iron as fast as the USGA will allow? If you’re PXG, you make that iron more forgiving and more customizable. The new PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons maintain the industry-leading ball speed and distance of their predecessor, the 0311 P GEN7 [review HERE], but add a dual weighting system that unlocks fitting options previously unseen in an iron.

Looks

The PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons is the middle child of the GEN8 line – not as small as the T, not as big as the XP. As game improvement irons go, this one is very good looking at address. The offset is modest – only slightly more than the T. Its specs are even closer to the T when we look at the top line. The most noticeable difference is the blade length – the P is 1/8″ longer.

In the bag, the PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons are a notable departure from previous 0311 models. The biggest difference is the change in the weights. Where GEN4 through GEN7 had a larger weight in the center of the head, the GEN8 irons have two weights – one toward the heel, one toward the toe. My first reaction was that I didn’t really like the busier look. However, as I’ve spent more time with them I’ve come to appreciate how much the monochromatic aesthetic simplifies the look.

Above you can see, from left to right, the T, P, and XP GEN8 irons. To my eye, the gap between the P and XP models is larger in GEN8 than it was in GEN7. The blade length of the 0311 P GEN8 is almost 0.2″ shorter than the XP, and the top line is over 0.05″ thinner. Again, the P is much closer to the T, making combo sets between those two models much more attractive.

Sound & Feel

In my review of the 0311 T GEN8 irons [find it HERE], I noted that GEN8 features a new polymer – QuantomCOR. While there are performance benefits from this new material, it also promotes a softer feel, more in line with some of the original PXG irons. The PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons have even more QuantomCOR than the T, so the feel is even softer. It’s not a world apart from the 0311 T, but it’s a noticeable difference when hitting them back to back. Despite the soft feel, there’s still plenty of feedback on strike quality through the hands.

The sound of impact with the PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons is the same pronounced “snap” as with the 0311 T, but the volume is turned down a notch. In both irons, the sound is more crisp and defined on centered shots, duller on mishits.

Tech Talk

There’s a lot of tech to talk about with the PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons, so I’m going to give it its own section. If you just want to know what the clubs do in hand, feel free to skip ahead to the next section.

The biggest change from the GEN7 to the 0311 P GEN8 is the dual weighting. This change does two important things: it makes the irons more forgiving and adds another dimension to the club fitting/adjustability.

Starting with forgiveness, the new weighting system moves roughly 11 grams from the center of the head to the perimeter. This combines with an internal tungsten weight to give the PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons a 4% boost in MOI compared to GEN7.

Turning to adjustability, the dual weight ports can house weights ranging from 1 to 12 grams. This gives golfers and club fitters a huge range of options for tuning their clubs to their preferences. It can be used, as the previous system was, to dial in swing weight, but it also allows the clubs to be biased toward a fade or draw. In their testing, PXG saw that 83% of players could feel the difference when the weights were imbalanced and 100% experienced a change in their face-to-path at impact.

Getting even deeper into the club fitting weeds, the dual weighting will allow fitters to focus their lie angle fit only on turf interaction. Traditionally, fitting lie angle has been as much about fixing ball flight as it has about the club’s impact with the ground. Now that the ball flight can be fixed with weights, lie angle can be left for its “proper” purpose.

Finally, each of the GEN8 irons is filled with QuantomCOR, a polymer that helps each iron reach the USGA limit for C.O.R. (ability to create ball speed). Because the weight has been moved away the center of the face, there’s room for more polymer, leading to improvements in feel, ball speed, and launch angle – what PXG calls Deep Core Recoil Technology.

Performance

During my fitting, I worked through all three of the GEN8 iron models. While my fitter, Terry Trammel, and I decided fairly quickly that the 0311 T was the best model for me, the PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons made a compelling case. The most exciting parts of this iron’s performance are the ball speed and distance. If it wasn’t for the 0311 XP [review coming soon], this would be the fastest iron I’ve tested. That maxed out ball speed translates to distances that will have your friends saying, “That was a 7I?!?”

Turning to launch and spin, the 0311 P does launch lower and spin less than the T, as you would expect based on the stronger lofts. The PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons also spin just a bit less than GEN7. However, none of this negatively impacts the landing angles. Because there’s so much speed and the launch angle is fairly high, virtually every shot I hit had a landing angle of 45 degrees or more. For those not steeped in launch monitor numbers, 45-50 degrees is considered the optimal range for getting a ball to land on the green with control.

One of the biggest improvements in the new PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons is the forgiveness and consistency. Through the dual weighting, a 25 gram internal tungsten toe weight, and QuantomCOR, PXG has shrunk the dispersion of the GEN8 irons by almost 1/3 compared to GEN7. That dispersion is tighter both left-to-right and short-to-long across a range of impact locations. In my testing, I felt like the 0311 P was point and shoot. The launch monitor didn’t seem to know when I’d hit one flush versus exercising the toe or heel.

The dual weighting of the PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons also makes them more playable for a wider range of golfers. In my fitting, I found that it takes very little weight movement to see a change in ball flight. If you’ve stayed away from irons like this because you’re afraid of hitting a hook, this is officially your invitation to enjoy the added distance and forgiveness.

Finally, while each model in the GEN8 line is excellent, I would not recommend combo sets for most players.* The lofts on the 0311 P irons are two degrees stronger than the 0311 T – roughly half a club different. The gap from the 0311 P to the 0311 XP is three degrees. Yes, the lofts can be modified to smooth out the distance gaps, but that can create other problems (changing the offset and bounce). For the majority of players, I would advise that you pick the model that’s best for you and play it all the way through.

*There are always exceptions. Work with a fitter, ask questions, and find the set that performs the way you want it to.

Conclusion

The PXG 0311 P GEN8 irons are going to win a lot of fittings for the way that they pack super game improvement levels of forgiveness and elite distance into an iron that’s visually appealing for the majority of golfers. Whether you want more distance, more forgiveness, or both, this set is a must try.

PXG 0311 P GEN8 Irons Price & Specs