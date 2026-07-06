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PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review

Published July 6, 2026 at 4:15 am by Matt Meeker
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PuttOut Tour & Shoulder Mirrors - pluggedingolf-testing - setup

50 Words or Less

The PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors are simple to use and provide instant feedback on eye position and shoulder alignment.

PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review review

Introduction

For years, PuttOUT has been producing some of the most effective putting aids we’ve seen.  From the aptly named Devil Ball [review HERE] to the incredible AirBreak Max [review HERE], PuttOUT products are designed to do one thing – make you a better putter.  And while mirrors have been at the core of many products, they’ve been mainly focused on eye positioning.   The PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors are designed to work together to provide full putting posture feedback.  Each mirror is available individually, but for this review I’ll be examining the combo.

PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review review

Set Up & Ease of Use

Set up doesn’t get any simpler – place the two mirrors side by side.  Done.  Truth be told, the PuttOUT Compact Putting Mirror [review HERE] is simpler, but you get my point.  The PuttOUT Tour and PuttOUT Shoulder Mirrors have rubber spikes on the back sides to keep them securely in place whether on a putting mat or putting green.

As for ease of use, it’s as simple as placing a ball in the slot and taking your putting stance.  If you’re using a PuttOUT Putting Mat [review HERE], it’s easy to square up the mirrors with the mat.  On a putting green it’s best to find a straight putt and line up the Tour Mirror utilizing the long center line, and then add the Shoulder Mirror. [See Price / Buy]

PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review review

Effectiveness

I love the instant, collective feedback.  After squaring up the putter face, I could check eye location, plus shoulder and foot alignment, with a simple glance with the PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors.  And I could monitor each of those elements as I corrected any specific alignment issue.  It’s easy to understand why PuttOUT calls it a “tour-level setup station.”

Having the side of the Shoulder Mirror so close to my shoes made squaring my feet to the target line really easy.  From there I was able to gain a solid understanding of the distance between the tip of my shoes and the heel of the putter to lock in my eyes over the ball and target line.  Building my stance utilizing the PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors gave me confidence stepping into every putt on the golf course.

Working with the PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors, I was able to confirm a suspicion I’d had lately that my shoulders were in a slightly open position at address.  I’ve learned the feel of how much to consciously turn my shoulders to parallel the target line.  I’ve been re-checking weekly to make sure I’m not over correcting and hope to get to a point where I set up square without adjustment.

PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review review

Longevity

Both the Tour and Shoulder Mirrors come with a soft, protective case. The Tour Mirror case has two sleeves, allowing both mirrors to be stored in that single case.  The trick I learned with the dual sleeves is to face the two mirrored sides towards each other to ease sliding in the second mirror.

Like all the other PuttOUT products I have, the quality of the Tour & Shoulder Mirrors is really good.  The mirrors have some flex, so breakage shouldn’t be an issue, yet they are sturdy enough that I don’t expect any warping over time. 

PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review review

Value

The PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors bundle retails for $59.99.  That seems like a solid investment for a product that will be around infinitely longer than a box of equivalently priced premium golf balls.  Plus, you can use the mirrors to dial in the next putter you purchase – and the one after that. [See Price / Buy]

PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors Review review

Conclusion

There are many ways to improve your putting, but having a solid set up is fundamental.  The PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors offer just that.  Indoors or outdoors, the Tour & Shoulder Mirrors provide instant feedback on putting posture.  Whether part of a dedicated practice session or just for a quick alignment check, the PuttOUT Tour & Shoulder Mirrors are a great way to ensure you give every putt a solid chance to rattle the bottom of the cup. [See Price / Buy]

Tour & Shoulder Mirror Bundle PuttOUT Golf

For those that don’t want to leave their performance to chance, the Tour & Shoulder Mirror Bundle creates a comprehensive, tour-level setup station that synchronizes your entire putting posture. Train your face angle, eyes, and shoulders to eliminate setup drift, build a bulletproof pre-shot routine, and lock in consistency from top to bottom.

Tour & Shoulder Mirror Bundle PuttOUT Golf
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Matt Meeker
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