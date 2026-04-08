PuttOUT AirBreak Max Putting Green Review

50 Words or Less

The PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green is much more than a larger version of the best adjustable home putting green. Two cups allow for more creativity and more comfortable putting. If you have the space, this is an amazing practice tool.

Introduction

Two years ago, the original PuttOUT AirBreak [review HERE] rocked the PGA Show, making adjustable putting greens more than a pipe dream for the average golfer. True to form, PuttOUT is back two years later making their invention even better. The question I wanted to answer is whether the PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green is just bigger or if it’s fundamentally improved on the original.

Set Up & Ease of Use

The first thing that carried forward to the PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green is the easy, intuitive set up. When you unbox it, you’ll find the pieces you see above (from left): the base, the footplate risers, the putting surface, and the footplate. The base is six hinged portions that unfold easily to the full length.

Once the base is fully extended, the green rolls out easily and is held taught by four prongs in the corners. Put the footplate next to the base, flip the switch on the automatic ball returns, and you’re good to go. [See Price / Buy]

Making break adjustments on the PuttOUT AirBreak Max is as easy as stepping on the pumps. Stepping on the pump inflates the air bag under the green adding elevation and break. There’s also a pressure release button to let air out and lower the section. Each pump is a fairly small change, so you can dial in very fine adjustments.

Finally, I’ll touch on the issue of size and storability. Fully extended, it’s 11.75 feet long, 2.75 feet wide, and the footplate is 16″ X 24″. You’ll also need a little allowance for the pumps. Folded up, the base of the PuttOUT AirBreak Max is approximately 26″ X 11″ X 33″, and you’ll need a little extra room for the rolled up mat and footplate. Conservatively, I think you can set this up or break it down in about two minutes.

Effectiveness

All the positives I listed in my review of the original AirBreak remain true [read it HERE] of the PuttOUT AirBreak Max. The putting surface is fantastic – true, smooth, and quick (about a 10 on the Stimpmeter). Having the ability to adjust the green is a genuine game changer. You can create a perfectly flat surface for using trainers like PuttOUT’s Adjustable Gate [review HERE] or you can create wild, swinging putts. The AirBreak Max allows for side slopes up to 7.5% and a continuous up or downhill slope of 3% – not to mention putts over a crown, through a valley, and double breakers. [See Price / Buy]

I want to focus more on what makes the PuttOUT AirBreak Max different from the AirBreak. The first, obvious thing is the size. The putting surface on the AirBreak Max is nearly twelve feet long and two and a half feet wide; the original AirBreak is roughly eight feet long and two feet wide. This increased size also means more ability to adjust the surface – the AirBreak Max has twelve pumps vs. eight on the original. The larger putting surface means you can practice longer putts, and the additional pumps give you even more ability create unusual breaks.

One of the changes that I find even more impactful is the addition of the second cup. On the original AirBreak, the left edge of the cup is thirteen inches from the edge of the base. That’s been shrunk to nine inches on the AirBreak Max, which I find much more comfortable. With the original AirBreak, my toes are almost on the putting surface (a no-no, it’s not meant to bear your weight); with the AirBreak Max, I’m able to stay comfortably on the pedestal. [See Price / Buy]

Beyond comfort, the second cup allows for even more variety in your putting. Every putt that you create is now two putts: one to the right cup, one to the left cup. The extra width is also beneficial in that it gives you more room to swing a big breaking putt out wide without it rolling off the green.

Another strong change for the PuttOUT AirBreak Max is the space beyond the cup. On the original, there’s just 6.5″. On the Max, there’s over 13″. This is important because it gives you more feedback when you miss. With the original, if your putt hit the backstop, you could have a ten incher coming back or a three footer. With the AirBreak Max, you know that a putt that hits the backstop was probably given too much pace. Speaking of those clever pop-up backstops, the backstops on the sides of the AirBreak Max extend further than they do on the original.

Overall, the PuttOUT AirBreak Max versus the original is a case of “Anything you can do, I can do better.” It’s a phenomenally effective practice tool that allows for longer putts, more creativity, better feedback, and more fun. [See Price / Buy]

Longevity

Like the original, the PuttOUT AirBreak Max is in a different league than traditional putting mats. Every putting session can be unique. You can go from grinding straight ten footers to coaxing in sharp breaking putts in just a few seconds. Also, the auto-return cup and backstop make the AirBreak Max more pleasant to use compared to your average putting mat.

The only potential negative is one that the AirBreak Max shares with every other putting green: if you can’t keep it set up, you won’t use it that much. The set up is quick and easy, but the difference between walking up and hitting putts versus doing a set up and then hitting putts is night and day. And given the size of the AirBreak Max, you really need to think about how much space you have to commit to your putting.

Value

If you’re reading this the week of The Masters, you’re in for a great deal!

The PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green retails for $799. Plugged In Golf readers can use THIS LINK to get $120 off regularly, but the week of The Masters, you’ll save $150!

You can also use that link to get the original AirBreak [review HERE] for $340 instead of $399 and 20% off all non-AirBreak PuttOUT products.

The PuttOUT AirBreak Max is a substantial investment, but, if you have the space, I think it’s worth it. They’ve made numerous changes to make the user experience even better, and the size allows you to work on a huge range of putts.

If you don’t have enough space, or you need something you can pack up more quickly, check out PuttOUT’s putting mats HERE.

Conclusion

The PuttOUT AirBreak Max putting green shows the company at their best: taking a fantastic product and making it even better. My only frustration in writing this review is that I don’t have the space to replace my original AirBreak with the AirBreak Max. If you have the space, this is easily my top recommendation for a home putting green. [See Price / Buy]

