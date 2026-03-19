Motocaddy Pro 5000 Rangefinder Review

50 Words or Less

The Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder is a solid, mid-priced rangefinder. Crisp, clear display. Very fast.

Introduction

Motocaddy is best known for their excellent motorized push carts like the M7 Remote [review HERE] and the M7 Remote GPS [review HERE]. But while their brand name would lead you to believe they have a singular focus, we’ve seen that they also make high quality push carts [CUBE review HERE] and golf bags [Hydroflex review HERE].

Today’s review sees them going in a completely new direction. Will the Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder add to the list of things the company excels at, or is this a case of a company reaching beyond its grasp?

Set Up & Ease of Use

The Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder is very easy to use. Basic functionality is as expected: push the power button to turn it on, push it again to get your distance. The other button on the top of the device turns on the Pin Lock mode with a press and toggles between yards and meters with a longer hold. Slope compensation is turned on and off via a slider just below the eyepiece. [See Price / Buy]

One feature that is not intuitive is the brightness control. To adjust the brightness, you need to hold the power button and press the mode button. However, there is an Auto Brightness feature which works very well. If this were my gamer, I’d leave it on Auto Brightness all the time.

The Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder is powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery. It’s charged with the included USB-A to USB-C cable. There is a low battery indicator in the display, but Motocaddy does not state when it pops up. I think rechargeable batteries are great, but I prefer that they come with a full-time battery life indicator.

Accuracy & Features

The first thing I noticed in my testing was the speed of the Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder. This is in the upper tier of rangefinders when it comes to delivering your distance in an instant. The moment your finger leaves the power button, the distance pops up in the display. Testing the Pro 5000 against other trusted rangefinders and on-course markings, I found it to be accurate and consistent.

Another standout feature on the Pro 5000 is the display. It has a red and green OLED display which is very bright and clear. Inside the viewfinder, you’ll see a red and green aiming reticle with the straight line distance above it in red. If you have the slope compensation turned on, you’ll see the angle and the adjusted yardage below the reticle. A small green flag is visible on the right when Pin Lock is turned on. Overall, this is crisp display that’s laid out well and easy to read.

In terms of size and shape, the Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder is just below midsized. It weighs 7.4 ounces – fairly light – and measures roughly 4 1/8″ X 2 11/16″ by 1 1/2″. The oval shape makes it feel smaller than those dimensions indicate, making it a better choice for players with average or smaller hands. In hand, the Pro 5000 has a quality feel. It’s not the “I could run this over with a truck” feel of a Bushnell, but it’s solid.

Rounding out the features, there’s a cart magnet, and the case attaches to Motocaddy’s Accessory System, for those with Motocaddy carts. The 6X magnification is on par with most other rangefinders. Finally, the Pro 5000 carries an IPX5 rating, meaning that it’s rainproof but not meant to be submerged in water. You can play in the rain, just don’t take it swimming.

Value

Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder retails for $249. [See Price / Buy]

At this price, the Pro 5000 is solid but not spectacular. It doesn’t have any of the elevated features – different display options, distance triangulation – that are starting to creep down to this price level. On the plus side, it has a 24 month warranty, which is not something you see often.

Conclusion

While it doesn’t break new ground, the Motocaddy Pro 5000 rangefinder is a very solid laser that should serve you for numerous seasons. The speed is excellent, and the form factor will prove ideal for the majority of golfers. Most importantly, getting a rangefinder with a two years warranty from a trusted company is a very smart play. [See Price / Buy]