Kinetixx FlexurX Shaft Review

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The Kinetixx FlexurX shaft has a super smooth, active feel. More stability and tighter dispersion than expected. Higher launch and spin.

Introduction

It’s very easy to get lost in the jargon of golf shafts. From all the measurements – CPM, torque, EI curves – that have no industry standards, to the construction methods and materials, it can be hard to separate genuine innovations from ad agency hype.

With the newest shafts from Kinetixx, even a relative layman can understand the excitement. A new material – Kevlar EXO – was developed and produced by Kinetixx to be 30% stronger, 30% lighter, and 30% more flexible than standard Kevlar. But can a material we know best for bulletproof vests help make a better golf shaft? I tested the new Kinetixx FlexurX to find out.

Looks

The Kinetixx FlexurX starts with one of the most unusual colors in the shaft category: “EXO Gold Matte.” This is not your prototypical, Crayola gold. There’s brown and green in it, not to mention a lot of texture. From butt to tip, you can see parallel “rings” set at 45 degrees to the direction of the shaft. [See Price / Buy]

Kinetixx uses branding that’s as bold as the base color. “KINETIXX FLEXURX” is written in a large, futuristic font across the middle of the shaft. Most of the letters are an iridescent silver, but the second X in each word is red. Additionally, there’s a black and gold “Kevlar EXO” callout near the tip. You can hide all of this at address with a logo-down installation.

Feel

The feel of the Kinetixx FlexurX was one of the more surprising things I’ve encountered in a long time. Kevlar is best known for its use in bulletproof vests, so the use of Kevlar EXO had me thinking about strength and stability. Kinetixx’s talking points reinforce this with talk of “tighter dispersion.”

In reality, the FlexurX is one of the most active shafts that I’ve tested in the last year. In my testing notes, I compared it to the Autoflex [review HERE] because of the long, smooth, fly rod-like loading and unloading. This shaft feels languid and unhurried from the takeaway to the follow through. I could feel an energetic snap if I kept my tempo very smooth, but I didn’t feel the shaft adding speed when I rushed.

Ramsey also tested the Kinetixx FlerurX, and his findings largely mirrored my own. He noted that there wasn’t a lot of stability, comparing it to a “more whippy Ventus Blue.” On the positive side, he noted a “big kick” at impact, which he liked.

Performance

Given the feel of the Kinetixx FlexurX, my expectations for its performance were unambiguous: left and more left. But this shaft surprised me yet again. The Kevlar EXO material provided a lot more stability than I was expecting. I was hitting draws almost exclusive, but they were draws, not hooks. Even more than the curvature, I was surprised by the solid starting line of my drives. [See Price / Buy]

The unsurprising benefit of the Kinetixx FlexurX is the ball speed. With this shaft, my swing speed wasn’t as high, but the ball speed stayed up. Ramsey saw similar things in his testing. His smash factors with the FlexurX were higher than with the Kinetixx SyrgeX or with his gamer shaft.

While the FlexurX did defy my expectations, it’s still a shaft that prefers a smooth tempo and good timing. It felt great when I dialed my aggression way down and let the shaft do the work. Not only did it feel good, the results were excellent. Unfortunately, my natural swing is not that calm. Ramsey agreed, “I had to really focus on a smooth tempo…to not feel like [the club head] was all over the place.”

Turning to launch and spin, the Kinetixx FlexurX favors a high ball flight. I saw a consistent mid-high launch, even with my draw. Ramsey felt his launch window was “unpredictable.” What we both saw was high spin. For Ramsey, that meant spin that wouldn’t get below 3,000. For me, the mid to high 2,000s is markedly higher than I normally see.

The Kinetixx FlexurX is offered in two flexes and two lengths. The FlexurX driver is available in D1 and D2 flexes, recommended for 75-90 and 91-105 MPH driver swings, respectively, with weights of 57 and 60 grams. There are also fairway wood versions of the FlexurX which are 3″ shorter (the driver is 46″) and one gram heavier. The swing speed recommendations are the same: F1 for 75-90 MPH and F2 for 91-105 MPH.

Conclusion

For players that want a super smooth, active feel but need a bit more stability, the Kinetixx FlexurX is a must-try. The addition of the exclusive Kevlar EXO material lets this shaft have a big, flowing kick without the strong left bias that feel normally entails. [See Price / Buy]

Buy the Kinetixx FlexurX Shaft HERE