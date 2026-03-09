Golf News – March 9, 2026

TravisMathew Launches “Our Favorite Time of Year Collection” With Akshay Bhatia

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – TravisMathew, the Southern California-based lifestyle and performance apparel brand, announces its limited-edition Our Favorite Time of Year Collection, created in collaboration with professional golfer and TravisMathew brand ambassador Akshay Bhatia. Continuing its tradition of marking golf’s most anticipated moment, TravisMathew partnered with Bhatia to bring a new layer of personality and spirit to the release. The collection reflects Bhatia’s signature style and fresh energy, pairing TravisMathew’s modern approach to golf with the tradition of one of the game’s most storied settings.

Our Favorite Time of Year Collection spans polos, outerwear, tees, pants, headwear, footwear, and accessories, all crafted in TravisMathew’s premium fabrics. The assortment features seasonal green tones and azalea-driven details that nod to the tournament, with select styles incorporating the phrase “Louder Please” to reflect the collection’s confidence and the belief that the game’s biggest stage deserves more than a golf clap.

“Playing in a major is something that never gets old for me. It means a lot every time I tee it up,” said Akshay Bhatia. “Working with the TravisMathew team has been awesome. They understand my style and how I want to look and feel while competing. We created pieces that not only look great but perform when it matters most. This collection captures the energy I feel around the tournament, and I’m excited to wear it all week.”

Bhatia has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young players in professional golf and will wear styles from the collection during his rounds. Key looks include the Featherweight Tee Up Polo, AB Energy Polo, Clubhouse Classic Polo, and Featherweight Fair Fit Polo paired with the OTC 2.0 Jogger in Sea Spray and Italian Sand. Developed in close collaboration with Bhatia, the lineup reflects a level of player input rarely seen in professional golf apparel, with TravisMathew working alongside him to shape pieces that capture the spirit of the season while staying true to his individual style.

“Our Favorite Time of Year Collection is about capturing the excitement and anticipation that surrounds golf’s biggest moment,” said Leif Sunderland, Chief Marketing Officer at TravisMathew. “This has become a collection that our customers look forward to each year, and partnering with Akshay allows us to bring a fresh perspective while continuing to deliver the performance and quality TravisMathew is known for. It’s a collection that feels confident, modern, and reflective of the energy and individuality today’s young golfers bring to the game.”

Like the moment that inspired it, the collection won’t be around for long. Shop Our Favorite Time of Year Collection at TravisMathew.com and select TravisMathew retail locations.

Casa de Campo’s Teeth of the Dog Reopens Following Year-Long Restoration

LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Casa de Campo Resort & Villas – home to the Caribbean’s premier, luxury golf experiences, including its world famous and top-ranked golf courses – announces the reopening of its iconic Pete Dye-designed Teeth of the Dog course following a year-long restoration and enhancement project led by Jerry Pate Design.

Teeth of the Dog reopened for resort play on Dec. 7 and now showcases the brilliance of Dye’s creative genius while honoring the course’s celebrated heritage. Aimed at elevating the playing experience for today’s golfer, the project modernized and updated the layout with an assortment of mostly cosmetic enhancements while honoring Dye’s original vision. A formal “Grand Re-opening Celebration” is scheduled for March 8 – 11.

The centerpiece of the restoration led by Pate and his team was a complete re-grassing of Teeth of the Dog with Dynasty Paspalum, an ideal grass for seaside courses. The new innovative turf is now featured on the tee boxes, fairways, and greens. Three inches of sand were added to the fairways before the reseeding, which aims to improve playability and irrigation.

Additionally, the surrounding edges of Teeth of the Dog’s greens have been returned to their original size as first fashioned by Dye, with some slight recontouring as well. All greenside bunkers have been reshaped and expanded to flat bottoms with enhanced faces for a sharper, more dramatic look. All cart paths now feature new concrete, along with new rock paths curving around the tees and greens. The core objective of the restoration was to preserve Dye’s strategic intent, maintaining his lines of play, contours, angles, and the iconic defensive features that define the course.

“This restoration solidifies Teeth of the Dog and Casa de Campo as truly providing one of the outstanding golf experiences in the world,” said Jason Kycek, Chief Marketing Officer at Casa de Campo. “By preserving and elevating an iconic course like Teeth of the Dog, we have ensured that Pete Dye’s genius and artistry remain intact while reaffirming our resort’s position in the highest echelons of world-class golf.”

“Teeth of the Dog is truly one of the great courses in the world, and preserving the essence of Pete Dye guided us every step of the way,” said Jerry Pate, Founder and CEO of Jerry Pate Design. “Our role was to faithfully rebuild using modern techniques so the original design can live on for many decades to come.”

Since opening in 1971, Teeth of the Dog has become widely known as a Dye masterpiece and has long been considered the No. 1 course in the Caribbean and consistently rated as one of the best in the world. Dye’s genius design hallmarks are all showcased on the dramatic seaside layout: railroad ties, vast waste areas, peninsula greens and tees, hand-sculpted putting surfaces, and a unique assortment of pot bunkers. The seven exceptional oceanfront holes are astoundingly beautiful, causing Dye to famously quip, “I created 11 holes, and God created seven.”

From Borrowed to Balanced: Austin Smotherman Partners with L.A.B. Golf

CRESWELL, OR – L.A.B. Golf, renowned for pioneering Lie Angle Balance (L.A.B.) technology in putting, today announced the company will be joining the team of PGA TOUR Pro Austin Smotherman through an official partnership. In addition to using L.A.B. putters for all practice and competition, the L.A.B. Golf logo will be positioned prominently on Smotherman’s staff bag.

Smotherman first tested a L.A.B. after seeing a member at his local club using one of the putters. After borrowing the member’s OZ.1i and MEZZ.1 MAX for several Korn Ferry Tour events, Smotherman reached out to the team at L.A.B. Golf to collaborate on a custom OZ.1 he could put into play at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, ultimately resulting in a tournament victory.

“The confidence I’ve felt on the greens since switching to a L.A.B. has been a total game changer. It only took a couple of putts for me to notice the difference,” said Smotherman. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that isn’t afraid to be different in pursuit of being better. We’re going to make a lot of putts together.”

A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Smotherman secured his return to the PGA TOUR with victories at the BMW Charity Pro-Am and Memorial Health Championship after making the switch to L.A.B. last season. A former collegiate golfer at Southern Methodist University, Smotherman first turned professional in 2016 and has competed in 82 PGA TOUR events with five top-10 finishes. His recent T2 finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches propelled him to a career-high No. 99 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I just love how this all went down,” said L.A.B. Golf Founder Sam Hahn. “The fact that he discovered the putter at home with his friends, then goes on to make a 50-foot bomb to win on Korn Ferry last year! Such a cool story. He came upon it the same way the rest of us did and when you combine that with him being one of the kindest guys out there, it’s such an exciting partnership. Stoked to be on board the Smotherman express!”

Smotherman is currently using a 34-inch black OZ.1 with a heavier head weight, 69-degree lie angle, 2 degrees of shaft lean, Press 1.5 Degree Textured grip, and a L.A.B. x TPT Golf graphite shaft.

