Golf News – March 24, 2026

Wilson Golf Launches the 1914 Carry™ Bag

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf has upgraded its bag lineup with the addition of The 1914 Carry™ bag, engineered for golfers who demand performance and purpose without compromising style.

Weighing just 5 lbs and crafted with premium weather-resistant PU leather, The 1914 Carry™ is lightweight yet exceptionally durable, delivering a refined look and unmatched versatility for any course and every condition.

Thoughtfully designed for superior organization and comfort, its plush microfiber-lined top with PU leather cushioning protects clubs while maintaining a clean, sophisticated aesthetic. A reinforced integrated top and durable carbon fiber legs ensure stability and long-lasting performance round after round.

The 7.5″ x 7.0″ top offers premium organization with a 4-way divider system designed to keep clubs protected and perfectly arranged. Six strategically placed pockets, which include intuitive storage options such as a magnetic rangefinder pocket, water‑bottle cooler, a double‑zip valuables pocket, and a customizable ball pocket, along with two large accessory pockets, ensure easy access and efficient organization on the course.

Designed with walkers in mind, The 1914 Carry™ also boasts a double 360 strap system (with single strap option available for purchase), padded hip pad and meticulously balanced construction to maximize comfort on every loop.

Additional features include a towel carabiner, umbrella holder, and rain hood, ensuring readiness in any weather.

“The 1914 Carry™ represents the perfect balance of performance and sophistication,” said Markus McCaine, Global Director, Product & Marketing. “We set out to create a carry bag that feels incredibly lightweight on your shoulder while delivering the premium materials, thoughtful organization and elevated design today’s golfer expects. Every detail was intentionally crafted to enhance the experience from the first tee to the final putt.”

The 1914 Carry™ is added to a Wilson bag range that has 11 different options in 40 different colorways for golfers that combine smart functionality with style. The range offers bag styles with features built to meet the needs of both dedicated golfers and weekend players.

Available on March 24th in three standout colors – Black, Navy, and White, The 1914 Carry™ retails for $329.99.

Visit Wilson Golf HERE

New VENTUS TR Black and VENTUS TR Red Further Boost Fujikura’s Iconic Shaft Line Enhanced VeloCore+ Technology

CARLSBAD, CA – Fujikura has bolstered its VENTUS TR collection with the launch of the new VENTUS TR Black and VENTUS TR Red. Developed with industry-leading VeloCore+ technology – the new models build on the success of the recently launched VENTUS TR Blue.

Engineered using the brand’s proprietary enso® 3D motion capture testing technology, the new VENTUS TR Black and VENTUS TR Red are designed for golfers on opposite ends of the launch and spin spectrum – with the new VENTUS TR Blue slotting in between them in terms of offering a mid launch compared to mid/high (Red) and low (Black). As a result, Fujikura is now able to give more players across all levels and with different swing types the opportunity to benefit from the brand’s latest technology and expert shaft innovation.

The profiles build on the legacy of the first-generation VENTUS TR, which was originally introduced in 2022 to offer a key point of difference to the original VENTUS. The new construction pairs Fujikura’s cutting-edge Spread Tow material with its latest VeloCore+ material technology to deliver extra stability to help produce maximum consistency and improved energy transfer.

This combination gives players more stability than ever before, especially those who tend to pull or load the shaft aggressively. Designed for aggressive swing tempos, the VENTUS TR line produces a lower launch and spin rate than the VENTUS line-up.

TJ Spidle, Product Manager at Fujikura, said: “To elevate two such trusted profiles was always going to be a challenge. It was one that our team of talented engineers really embraced, especially as we knew what was possible when we built the next-generation VENTUS TR Blue using VeloCore+ technology.

“The moment we started testing and monitoring the performance data, we saw notable improvements across the board – a more consistent strike pattern, better centeredness of contact and, for many players, greater clubhead and ball speed.

“We’ve kept what golfers already love about Black and Red, but taken the performance to a new level.”

The new VENTUS TR Black profile is stiffer in the mid section and very stiff in the tip and handle sections compared to the VENTUS TR Blue, and maintains its low launch and low spin for golfers who generate faster swing speeds.

Meanwhile, the new VENTUS TR Red profile is slightly softer in the mid and tip sections, delivering a mid-to-high launch with additional spin for golfers who struggle in both areas.

The new profiles will be available at retail from April 20, 2026, at authorized Fujikura Global Charter Dealers and select OEM custom programs. With an MSRP of $350, the new models are available in a wide variety of weights and flexes for driver and fairway woods, ranging from 50-90g offerings, from Regular through to Extra-stiff flex.

Visit Fujikura Golf HERE