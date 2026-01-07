Golf News – January 7, 2025

Fujikura Launches Next Generation VENTUS TR Blue with Enhanced VeloCore+ Technology

CARLSBAD, CA – Industry leader in golf shaft innovation celebrates another landmark moment in the journey of its flagship line Fujikura has unveiled the next generation of its acclaimed VENTUS TR with the launch of the new VENTUS TR Blue, which has been built with enhanced VeloCore+ technology.

Taking an already iconic shaft line to greater levels of power and consistency for golfers at every level, the new VENTUS TR Blue has been engineered using Fujikura’s proprietary enso® 3D motion capture testing technology, ensuring the new VENTUS TR Blue elevates one of Fujikura’s most successful profiles with new levels of stability, feel and control.

Set to launch in 2026, the new model is another landmark moment in the journey of Fujikura’s flagship VENTUS line, which in 2025 made history by being the driver and wood shaft choice of all four Major Championship winners.

The new VENTUS TR Blue builds on the legacy of the original VENTUS TR and maintains its trusted mid-launch, low-spin performance. The integration of VeloCore+ Technology delivers a smoother feel along with added stability and more speed through impact. Available from 5-R through 9-X, the new profile is designed for players who want a stable, mid-launch shaft with enhanced control throughout the swing.

The new construction pairs Fujikura’s cutting-edge spread tow fabric with its latest VeloCore+ material technology to deliver maximum consistency and improved energy transfer. This combination gives players more stability than ever before, especially those who tend to pull or load the shaft aggressively.

The result is a profile that maintains the familiar launch and spin characteristics of the original, while delivering enhanced stability, smoother feel and more consistent dispersion.

TJ Spidle, Product Manager at Fujikura, said: “The original TR Blue was such a trusted profile, so we wanted to keep what golfers already loved and see how far we could take it with VeloCore+.

“As soon as testing began, the improvements were clear. We saw more stability, better centredness of contact and more than 80% of players saw increased clubhead speed. Players also reported more clubface awareness and a more stable overall feel, which lined up perfectly with the performance data.

“The new VENTUS TR Blue with Velocore+ Technology sits between VENTUS Blue and VENTUS Black, which makes it a great low spin option for a wide range of swings.

The new VENTUS TR Blue will be available at retail from January 9, 2026, at authorized Fujikura Global Charter Dealers and select OEM custom programs. With an MSRP of $350, the new line is available in a wide variety of weights and flexes for driver and fairway woods, ranging from 50-90g offerings, from Regular through to Extra-stiff flex.

Fujikura has over 600 Charter Dealers located across North America, Europe and Asia.

Visit Fujikura Golf HERE

Tour Edge Expands Golf Ball Line with New Hot Launch Model

BATAVIA, IL – Tour Edge, one of the fastest-growing manufacturers in golf, today announced the launch of its new Hot Launch golf balls, expanding the company’s growing presence in the golf ball category.

Following a positive response to the tour-caliber Exotics golf ball, Tour Edge now brings innovation to players seeking straight distance, optimal launch, and short game feel.

“Golfers are turning to Tour Edge in record numbers,” said Tour Edge President Tim Clarke. “This launch strengthens our full-line brand position and gives everyday golfers a new distance-performance option.”

Hot Launch is built to generate exceptional distance by reducing side spin and promoting maximum roll-out off the tee. Its flight performance helps amateur players achieve optimal flight for higher launch and more distance.

The Hot Launch golf ball will be available at retailers nationwide and at touredge.com beginning February 2, 2026, with a retail price of $19.99 per dozen.

“So many golfers benefit from our game-improvement technologies in Hot Launch clubs, so we’re excited to now offer a golf ball solution built on that same philosophy,” said David Glod, CEO and Founder of Tour Edge. “Just like the clubs, the Hot Launch golf ball is designed to help players hit it farther, launch it higher, and stay in play more often.”

Extreme Distance and Optimized Launch

At the center of the Hot Launch golf ball is a high-speed AccuSonic™ Core engineered to maximize ball speed at impact.

A soft, durable Surlyn cover provides exceptional cut resistance while delivering a pleasing feel on every strike. The ball features a shallow 312-dimple pattern designed to reduce drag and promote a higher-launching trajectory with low long-game spin.

“Testing with both amateur golfers and extensively with our in-house robot has proven that our aerodynamic design and 55-compression core achieve the optimal performance for this player,” said Matt Neeley, VP of Research & Development. “I’m excited for golfers everywhere to give this a shot.”

Construction & Performance

Construction: 2-piece Surlyn

Compression: 55

Dimple Pattern: Shallow 312

Trajectory: Mid-High

Long-Game Spin: Low

Approach & Greenside Spin: Mid

Feel: Soft

Retail Price: $19.99 | Available February 2, 2026

Visit Tour Edge Golf HERE