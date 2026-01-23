Golf News – January 23, 2026

L.A.B. Golf Delivers Faster Ball Speeds with DF3i

CRESWELL, OR – L.A.B. Golf, renowned for pioneering Lie Angle Balance (L.A.B.) technology in putting, today introduced DF3i, the latest addition to its revolutionary lineup of putters.

Building on the success of the original Directed Force, and best-selling DF3, the DF3i features a performance-driven profile engineered for players seeking a firmer feel while maintaining the consistency, stability, and face control that define L.A.B. Golf putters.

Milled from 6061 aircraft aluminum and bonded to a fly-milled, stainless-steel insert, DF3i is ideal for golfers who love the form of the DF3 but prefer more responsive feedback at impact. DF3i delivers faster ball speeds without sacrificing the Lie Angle Balance performance the brand is known for.

In a striking moment of validation, J.J. Spaun captured the 2025 U.S. Open after sinking an unforgettable 64-foot putt with his DF3, introducing L.A.B. Golf to a national audience on golf’s biggest stage.

The win highlighted the stability and consistency that define L.A.B. Golf while propelling the brand into the mainstream conversation and reinforcing the performance benefits that players at every level are seeking. The introduction of DF3i builds on that surge in demand, offering golfers another refined option backed by proven success at the game’s highest level.

The Custom version of DF3i includes L.A.B. Golf’s industry-leading customization offerings. Golfers can select their preferred lie angle, length, putting style, head weight, head color, alignment marking, shaft, and grip, ensuring that each DF3i is tailored to the individual.

As with all L.A.B. putters, every DF3i is hand-balanced and assembled, passing through up to 10 different stages of craftsmanship before reaching the end of the production process.

DF3i is available now at www.labgolf.com and at authorized retailers across the world starting February 27. The Stock model is available for $499, with Custom versions starting at $599. Golfers can explore all options through L.A.B. Golf’s official website.

Visit L.A.B. Golf HERE

Garmin Tees up Approach J1, the First GPS Watch Specifically Designed for Junior Golfers

OLATHE, KS – Garmin today announced the groundbreaking Approach® J1, the first GPS watch purpose built to help youth golfers learning the game play with confidence and track their performance. Featuring a slim, lightweight design that will not hinder a golf swing, the Approach J1 comes with either a cloud blue or lilac metal bezel and a ComfortFit fabric strap that securely fits on smaller wrists. From the tee box to the green, it’s packed with innovative features like tee-off guidance, personal par and a pace-of-play timer that can help young golfers get to know the game like never before.

Guiding the game A revolutionary tool on the course, the Approach J1 is packed with features that help young golfers better understand how to play.

Tee-off guidance: Receive on-screen, real-time guidance about where to tee off on every hole,according to the golfer’s ability. This feature allows young players to use forward tee locations,including down the fairway, on all 43,000+ preloaded courses.

Receive on-screen, real-time guidance about where to tee off on every hole,according to the golfer’s ability. This feature allows young players to use forward tee locations,including down the fairway, on all 43,000+ preloaded courses. Personal par: Build confidence and set realistic goals based on the scores a golfer shoots, which can be adjusted as they improve and receive celebratory animations for making par or better on a hole.

Build confidence and set realistic goals based on the scores a golfer shoots, which can be adjusted as they improve and receive celebratory animations for making par or better on a hole. Pace-of-play timer: A simple visual aid helps golfers understand if they are playing a hole at there commended pace or if they have exceeded the allotted time.

A simple visual aid helps golfers understand if they are playing a hole at there commended pace or if they have exceeded the allotted time. Club selections: The watch provides club selections and distance to the green, helping the golfer make more informed decisions on the course.

The watch provides club selections and distance to the green, helping the golfer make more informed decisions on the course. Customizable experience: Adjust any of the features focused on learning the game on or off as the golfer progresses.

Purposeful Design

This slim, lightweight golf watch was designed to go virtually unnoticed during a golf swing. It features a bright, 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. Rain or shine, the Approach J1’s water-resistant design allows users to play through light rain and wind. Young golfers can play multiple rounds without needing to re-charge as the smartwatch boasts up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Available now, the Approach J1 GPS watch has a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Visit Garmin Golf HERE

Introducing the Approach G82, the Ultimate Warmup Tool With Garmin’s Largest Golf Handheld Display and New Putting Metrics

OLATHE, KS – Garmin, today revealed the Approach® G82 —launch monitor and top-notch GPS handheld — the seamless golf tool with expanded radar metrics that help golfers dial in their swing and introduces putting metrics to help them improve their consistency on the green.After teeing off, players can easily view detailed information on the 5-inch, high-resolution touchscreen that brings more than 43,000 preloaded courses to life. With an active Garmin Golf™ membership, users can see even more course details with aerial imagery, giving them a photographic view of their next shot.

Practice makes perfect Whether hitting the driving range or practice green, the Approach G82 includes several features to help golfers prepare for their next round:

Built-in launch monitor: Utilize essential radar metrics – including ball speed, club speed, smash factor and tempo – to make swing adjustments at the driving range.

Utilize essential radar metrics – including ball speed, club speed, smash factor and tempo – to make swing adjustments at the driving range. Putting metrics: Improve putting consistency with the only handheld that offers putting metrics,including stroke length, tempo, club and ball speed and more.

Improve putting consistency with the only handheld that offers putting metrics,including stroke length, tempo, club and ball speed and more. Bag mapping: Evaluate each club at the driving range and record how far they typically play. Data integrates with the virtual caddie feature to help golfers make informed decisions when they get to the course.

Evaluate each club at the driving range and record how far they typically play. Data integrates with the virtual caddie feature to help golfers make informed decisions when they get to the course. Target practice: Set target carry or total distances and try to place as many shots as possible within the ideal range.

Set target carry or total distances and try to place as many shots as possible within the ideal range. Tempo training: Improve contact consistency by working on the ideal backswing and downswing times for every shot.

Improve contact consistency by working on the ideal backswing and downswing times for every shot. Club speed training: Measure club speed without needing to hit a ball and can be used with swing speed training aids.

Elevate the game. The Approach G82 is also designed to give golfers an edge with on-the-course information to help them make informed decisions during the round. To maximize the benefits, players can utilize it in conjunction with other

Garmin golf products.

Virtual caddie: Receive club recommendations using swing data recorded from bag mapping sessions as well as wind, elevation and hazard locations.

Receive club recommendations using swing data recorded from bag mapping sessions as well as wind, elevation and hazard locations. Enhanced Plays Like distance: Know how far each shot is playing with yardage adjusted for elevation and environmental conditions

Know how far each shot is playing with yardage adjusted for elevation and environmental conditions Member benefits: With a Garmin Golf Membership, players can receive aerial imagery to help them see photographic images for each hole as well as green contour data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green

With a Garmin Golf Membership, players can receive aerial imagery to help them see photographic images for each hole as well as green contour data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green Automatic shot detection: Pair with Approach® CT10 club tracking sensors (sold separately) for automatic game tracking and uploads to the Garmin Golf app

Pair with Approach® CT10 club tracking sensors (sold separately) for automatic game tracking and uploads to the Garmin Golf app Range Relay: Get more precise distances to the flag when the handheld is synced with a compatible Garmin laser rangefinder (sold separately)

Get more precise distances to the flag when the handheld is synced with a compatible Garmin laser rangefinder (sold separately) Connected features: Receive wind speed and direction, along with automatic course updates and the Find My Garmin feature when connected to the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone

Receive wind speed and direction, along with automatic course updates and the Find My Garmin feature when connected to the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone Magnetic mounting: Easily secure the GPS handheld to a cart with the built-in magnet or to a golfbag with the included clip.

Designed with all types of weather in mind, the Approach G82 is built with an IPX7 water rating, allowing golfers to play rain or shine worry free. Users can also get up to 25 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to eight hours in radar mode.Approach G82 has a suggested retail price of $599.99.

Visit Garmin Golf HERE

Garmin Elevates the Golf Simulator Experience With Home Tee Hero Upgrades

OLATHE, KS – Garmin, today announced the new Home Tee Hero app, bringing a more premium golf simulator experience1. More realistic graphics that were previously available only on the Approach® R50 make it look and feel like golfers are playing every hole in person on more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses across the globe – along with 15 new enhanced courses –right from home or the driving range. And with an added on-course practice mode, it’s easier for players to improve their game.

New app for Approach R10 users

Golfers can download the new standalone Home Tee Hero app now on their iPhone® or Android™ smartphone, providing a more premium experience to help take their game to the next level.

Realistic graphics: Golfers can tee off at their local course or practice for an upcoming golf trip with upgraded course graphics that better match their real-life locations, including those in unique environments like desert, grasslands, tropics and more.

Golfers can tee off at their local course or practice for an upcoming golf trip with upgraded course graphics that better match their real-life locations, including those in unique environments like desert, grasslands, tropics and more. Play where the pros play: Players can check a course off their bucket list with 15 enhanced courses – all featuring high-resolution graphics that improve tree coverage throughout the courses and capture all the curves and waves of the greens.

Players can check a course off their bucket list with 15 enhanced courses – all featuring high-resolution graphics that improve tree coverage throughout the courses and capture all the curves and waves of the greens. Practice makes perfect: Tackle a tricky hole or complete more reps anytime with the new on-course practice mode. Skip ahead to a specific hole and take as many shots as needed from the same spot.

More to love on the Approach R50

With improvements to Home Tee Hero on the Approach R50, players can also enjoy all the new enhanced courses and on-course practice mode, where they can replay any hole as many times as they want, right from their launch monitor – no smartphone needed. R50 golfers can also skip through holes freely.

Visit Garmin Golf HERE