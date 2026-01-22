Golf News – January 22, 2026

Award-Winning Wilson Staff Model Balls Elevated for the Elite Golfer

CHICAGO, IL – Two new Tour-caliber four-piece premium models also available in TRK360- Wilson Golf has advanced its award-winning Staff Model golf ball franchise with the introduction of two new tour-caliber performance offerings – the Staff Model and Staff Model X.

Building on the global acclaim earned over the past two years for exceptional all-around performance, the latest four-piece urethane constructions deliver enhanced speed, control, durability and feel for elite players. Both models are also available in the popular TRK360 alignment-focused design, providing golfers with improved visual feedback and precision on the greens.

“The new Staff Model and Staff Model X golf balls are engineered with distinct performance attributes to meet the needs of different elite players,” said Frank Simonutti, Global Director of Golf Ball Innovation. “We wanted to build on the momentum we’ve had over the last few years, which is our premium balls stack up to anything else on the market and it’s good to see so many golfers are putting them in play,” he added.

The balls are engineered using advanced V-COR performance technology which utilizes a unique core composition to magnify energy and generate maximum velocity off the club face for the fastest ball speeds on the market, according to internal testing*.

Staff Model

The Staff Model ball features a compression of 90, which is 10 points softer that the Staff Model X. This ball is designed for the elite golfer who wants the performance of a Tour caliber golf ball but prefers a lower spin rate than a harder urethane ball.

The 2026 Staff Model iteration produces ball velocity, distance, and a lower spin rate (~ 3.5% to 4%) than “harder” premium urethane balls on both driver and irons. The ball utilizes a soft-compression rubber core, a softer inner mantle layer to control driver spin, a hard ionomer outer mantle layer for velocity and distance, and a thin, soft cast urethane cover layer for exceptional spin on approach shots.

The dimple pattern of the Staff Model ball comprises 362 dimples arranged in a modified hexahedral pattern. The dimple pattern is designed to produce the optimum flight trajectory to maximize distance performance.

Staff Model X

The new Staff Model X remains the World’s Fastest Urethane golf ball but now offers a softer feel and sound to address feedback from Wilson Tour professionals.

This was achieved with a construction comprising a small, mid-compression core, a soft fatty-acid modified terpolymer inner mantle layer, an extra-stiff ionomer outer cover layer, and an ultra-thin cast urethane cover. The softer compression core, compared to the previous Staff Model X, reduces driver spin rate, the soft inner mantle layer provides a combination of velocity and feel/sound, the stiff outer mantle layer provides ball velocity, and a thin, soft cast urethane cover combines with the outer mantle layer to provide exceptional spin on approach shots.

The dimple pattern of the Staff Model X is a 362 hexagonal seamless dimple pattern designed to produce the optimum flight trajectory to maximize distance performance.

For added shelf appeal to global golfers, both Staff Model balls incorporate new eye-catching premium packaging to match its on-course performance. The Staff Model is now available in a standout Graphite Box design alongside the Staff Model X in its Champagne Bronze colorway.

TRK360

Both the Staff Model X and Staff Model balls are also available with the popular TRK360 design. The 360-degree visual alignment lines are offered in a muted black and silver stripe to help golfers aim more accurately at their target but not become a loud, visual distraction. The sideseam stamp doubles as a training aid during putting practice, with a smooth, end-over-end roll indicating a well-struck putt, while any wobble reveals an off-center strike.

Visit Wilson Golf HERE

PUMA Golf Introduces Stunning New AVANT TOUR Golf Shoe Offering a Combination of Classic Style and Modern Performance

CARLSBAD, CA – PUMA GOLF proudly introduces the redesigned and still classic AVANT TOUR Golf shoe. Available in three engaging colorways including white-gray, white-deep navy, and white-brown mushroom, the new AVANT TOUR offers an unmatched combination of classic style, premium construction, performance and comfort.

“Today’s players want to express themselves through their style on the course more than ever,” said Mike Diaz, Marketing Director at Puma Golf. “The AVANT TOUR design is one that offers the ultimate combination of traditional, classic styling and modern performance and we couldn’t be more pleased with the final product.”

The AVANT TOUR features a modern but classic construction with PREMIUM FULL GRAIN LEATHER UPPERS with one-year waterproof protection, providing an ultra-premium look and feel in both rainy and dry conditions. PROFOAM MIDSOLE CUSHIONING and TPU WELT provide responsive comfort while an 8-spike PERFORMANCE OUTSOLE with SOFTSPIKES Tour Flex Pro Spikes provides top-tier traction and for those whose game demands the highest level of control. In addition, a faux snakeskin heel section and black painted TPU outsole add a bit of edge to the package.

“We’re definitely excited about the new AVANT TOUR,” adds Diaz. “The three new colorways are gorgeous, and the design and construction provide players with all the performance and comfort anyone could want. There’s no doubt PUMA’s modern take on classic styling will satisfy both traditionalists and those with a bit more edge.”

The new AVANT TOUR ($170) will be available starting January 19.

Visit PUMA Golf HERE

See Red, Trust Green: Bushnell Golf Introduces the New Tour V7 Shift With All-New Slope First Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA – Bushnell Golf today unveiled the new Tour V7 Shift, a next-generation laser rangefinder that introduces Slope First Technology, an all-new display innovation designed to give golfers the most important number first. Combined with a state-of-the-art dual-color OLED display and Link-Enabled MyBag “play as” distances and club recommendation capability, the Tour V7 Shift delivers faster decision-making and unmatched confidence from tee to green.

“With the Tour V7 Shift, we set out to give golfers a display experience that mirrors how they think through a shot,” said Derek Schuman at Bushnell Golf. “Slope First puts the compensated, ‘play as’ distance front and center so players instantly see the number that matters most. It’s a smarter, clearer, and more intuitive way to get yardages, backed by our Tour-trusted Slope Technology and premium optics.”

Built on patented Slope Technology trusted by 99% of PGA Tour players, Slope First Technology displays the adjusted distance in green directly in the display, giving golfers immediate clarity on how elevation affects their shot. By presenting the compensated yardage first in the player’s line of sight, golfers naturally anchor their club selection and shot strategy around this Slope compensated, play as number. See the green, trust the green, and swing with confidence.

The new Tour V7 Shift also features a dual-color OLED display delivering exceptional brightness and clarity in all lighting conditions, as well as Link-Enabled MyBag capability for personalized distances and club recommendations. A new Yardage Range Recall function allows players to quickly confirm the last ranged distance with a simple press of the mode button, ideal during practice sessions or when double-checking yardages on course.

Tour V7 Shift Features:

NEW Dual-Color OLED Display with Slope First Technology

NEW Yardage Range Recall

Patented, Tour-Trusted Slope Technology

Slope-Switch Technology

PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology

Integrated BITE Magnetic Cart Mount

Ranges 500+ Yards to a Flag

6X Magnification

Weather-Resistant Design (IPX6)

Bright, Clear Optics

Premium Carry Case & CR2 Battery Included

The new Tour V7 Shift will available starting in mid-February at select golf retailers and BushnellGolf.com.

Visit Bushnell Golf HERE

PXG Signs 2025 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Aldrich Potgieter

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Today PXG announced that 2025 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Aldrich Potgieter has signed with the brand, adding one of the game’s most dynamic young players to its PGA TOUR presence.

Potgieter delivered one of the most impactful rookie campaigns in recent memory, earning Rookie of the Year honors through a season defined by speed, composure, and an ability to contend early and often. His signing underscores PXG’s continued investment in players shaping the future of the Tour.

“Aldrich didn’t just have a good rookie year – he set a standard,” said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. “He’s disciplined, powerful, and knows what he wants out of his equipment. That clarity and competitiveness make him a great fit for PXG as he takes the next step in his career.”

As a veteran-founded company built around engineering, customization, and performance validation, PXG partners with athletes who value trust, feedback, and measurable results. Potgieter will play PXG® clubs across the bag and sport the latest PXG Tour Apparel.

“Last season showed me what it takes to compete out here,” said Potgieter. “I’m focused on getting better every week, and PXG gives me the tools and support to do that. The equipment performs, the process is straightforward, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for.”

What’s in the bag?

PXG Lightning® Tour Driver

PXG Secret Weapon® Mini Driver

PXG 0311® X GEN8 Driving Iron

PXG 0311® T GEN8 Iron, 4

PXG 0317 ST® Irons, 5-9

PXG Sugar Daddy III, 46*& 60*

PXG Brandon® Tour Putter

Potgieter joins PXG at the start of the new PGA TOUR season, further strengthening a Tour lineup that includes recently signed Marco Penge, 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, and established standouts Jake Knapp and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

For more information about PXG, its roster of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals, and the company’s tour-caliber custom club fittings, visit www.pxg.com.

Visit PXG Golf HERE