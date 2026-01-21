Golf News – January 21, 2026

Odyssey Ai-Dual Square 2 Putters –

Feel. Speed Control. Enhanced Forward Roll. A Complete Zero Torque Revolution.

CARLSBAD, CA – Odyssey’s new line of Ai-DUAL Square 2 Square putters feature our latest and greatest Ai-DUAL insert and a modern center shafted design that makes them balance with the toe up and puts them in the “Zero Torque” putter category.

Ai-DUAL Insert

Designed using Artificial Intelligence, this dual-layer urethane insert has a soft outer layer and a firm inner layer delivering not only consistent ball speed across the face, but also

enhanced forward roll up and down the face and amazing feel.

New FRD Groove

This new Forward Roll Design Groove is deeper and more aggressive. With a 19° slope it works in conjunction with the dual layer design to improve forward roll up and down the face.

Modern Center Shafted Design

This design centers the shaft just underneath the CG plane of the putter. This results in putters that rest with the toe up, opposite of a traditional putter with toe hang. This design

promotes a square face throughout the stroke.

Built in Forward Press

2° of forward shaft lean presets the hands in a forward press position eliminating the opening of the face that often happens when golfer forward press on their own.

New Reverse Taper Grip

This grip is designed to offset the 2° of shaft lean that these putters come with and get the leading edge of the grip parallel to the leading edge of the putter providing a more

comfortable set up.

Black SL 120 Shaft

The standard length models come with our SL 120 shaft, developed based on Tour player feedback, it is heavier and stiffer than our SL 90 and ideally suited for this style of putter.

Cruiser and Broomstick Options

The MAX models are available in Cruiser and Broomstick configurations that come with: heavier heads, longer shafts and longer grips suited to each of these putting styles.

½ Ball Alignment Options

The MAX models offer Odyssey’s next revolutionary alignment technology, the ½ Ball design frames the ball helping to center your impacts and improve your aim.

Visit Odyssey Golf HERE

COBRA Golf® Introduces MIM Putter Family Engineered With LA Golf Technology

CARLSBAD, CA – COBRA Golf®, a leader in golf club innovation and performance-driven design, today announced the launch of its all-new MIM Putter Family, a complete lineup engineered using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology to deliver exceptional consistency, precision shaping and a premium feel.

Designed to replace Cobra’s Vintage putter family, the new MIM lineup is constructed entirely using metal injection molding, a manufacturing process that combines the consistency of forging with the efficiency of traditional casting. This advanced process allows Cobra engineers to produce complex shapes with dramatically tighter tolerances, resulting in unmatched head-to-head consistency and refined detailing across every model.

Each putter in the MIM family features Cobra’s next-generation Pebax™ face insert, now firmer and more durable for improved responsiveness and long-term performance. Made from a lightweight thermoplastic elastomer, the Pebax insert redistributes mass away from the face to increase moment of inertia (MOI), delivering greater stability and forgiveness on off-center strikes while maintaining a soft premium feel.

To further enhance roll performance, the MIM putter family incorporates LA GOLF’s Descending Loft Technology (DLT). With lofts that progress from 4°, 3°, 2°, to 1°, DLT helps correct common putting tendencies of adding or reducing loft during impact. The result is optimized launch and unparalleled end-over-end roll performance.

“The new Pebax insert was a major focus for us with this lineup,” said Chad DeHart, Senior Product Line Manager at Cobra Golf. “By improving the insert makeup, we were able to make it more durable, deliver a more responsive feel while also freeing up mass to increase MOI and forgiveness. When you pair that with LA GOLF’s Descending Loft Technology, golfers get a consistent launch and a noticeably smoother, end-over-end roll regardless of whether they tend to add or take away loft at impact.”

The Cobra MIM Putters will retail for $279 and will be available at retail starting March 13, 2026.

Visit COBRA Golf HERE

COBRA Golf® Launches 3DP Tour Putter Family

CARLSBAD, CA – COBRA Golf®, a leader in golf club innovation and additive manufacturing, today introduced the all-new 3DP TOUR Putter Family, a performance-driven lineup that harnesses the full potential of 3D printing to deliver Cobra’s most stable, forgiving and technologically advanced putters to date.

The 3DP TOUR family is engineered using a sophisticated multi-material construction that optimizes mass distribution and stability. Every model features a 3D-Printed Nylon Cartridge, carbon fiber crown, 304 stainless steel MIM body, and tungsten sole weighting, creating a structure that maximizes MOI while precisely controlling center of gravity for improved launch, roll and stability.

At the heart of the 3DP TOUR design is Cobra’s continued leadership in 3D printing, allowing engineers to create complex internal geometries that are impossible to manufacture using traditional methods. The lightweight carbon fiber crown and 3D-printed nylon cartridge form the upper and mid-sections of the putter, freeing significant mass that is repositioned lower and farther from the face.

To complement the high-MOI chassis, every 3DP TOUR putter features a milled 304 stainless steel face, delivering the precision, consistency and feedback preferred by Tour players. The milled face construction provides crisp acoustics and a solid, responsive feel, ensuring golfers benefit from the same face technology trusted at the highest level of the game.

“3D printing gives us total freedom to design for performance first,” said Chad DeHart, Senior Product Line Manager at Cobra Golf. “By shifting mass out of the center of the putter, we pushed MOI higher than ever while engineering CG placement for exceptional stability. Pairing that with a fully milled 304 stainless steel face delivers the precise, Tour-validated feel players love. This is the kind of innovation that defines Cobra.”

Integrated into the milled face is LA GOLF’s Descending Loft Technology (DLT). With lofts that progress from 4°, 3°, 2°, to 1°, DLT helps correct common putting tendencies of adding or reducing loft during impact. The result is optimized launch and unparallel end-over-end roll performance.

Additional features of the 3DP TOUR putter family include bold alignment optics for improved aim and confidence at address, a KBS CT Tour shaft, SuperStroke Pistol 1.0 grip (or 17-inch SuperStroke 3.0 grip on counterbalanced models), and a premium stitched headcover.

The Cobra 3DP TOUR Putters will retail for $379 per model and will be available at authorized COBRA retailers starting March 13th.

Visit COBRA Golf HERE