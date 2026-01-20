Golf News – January 20, 2026

COBRA Golf® Introduces New KING and KING MAX Irons

CARLSBAD, CA – COBRA Golf, a leader in golf club innovation, today introduced the new KING and KING MAX irons. The two models join the KING franchise and feature premium technology and refined looks designed to provide the ultimate in game improvement performance for the mid- and high-handicap players. Both new models feature innovative technologies including a 3D-printed medallion, catapult weighting, 360 SPEEDSHELL face insert and an updated SKID SOLE design.

The KING and KING MAX irons employ advanced 3D-printing technology found in COBRA’s premium 3DP lineup to optimize weight savings for improved mass properties. A lightweight medallion is 3D-printed with intricate latticing to optimize weight positioning in the clubhead. The resulting 2mm-lower CG yields notable performance improvements including a higher launch angle and steeper descent angle to enhance playability and scoring potential.

“We are huge believers in 3D-printed technology,” said Jose Miraflor, VP of Product Architecture and Consumer Connections at Cobra Puma Golf. “Using 3DP to reposition the CG of the new KING and KING MAX irons perfectly illustrates our dedication to continuing innovation and makes them our most advanced max-game improvement irons to date.”

The multi-piece construction of the new KING and KING MAX irons is designed to create the perfect harmony of speed, launch and feel. Featuring a 360 SPEEDSHELL face insert, which produced 23 percent more face flex, paired with an 80g catapult weight (15g heavier than in the DS-ADAPT model) suspended in a shock-absorbing polymer material, players will enjoy more consistent speed and distance across the face with appealing sound and feel on every strike.

The final major technical feature of the new KING and KING MAX irons is a new SKID SOLE design, which features a pre-worn leading edge with added bounce and a flatter mid-sole area that allows the clubhead to sit a bit closer to the ground and effectively helps further lower the CG location. Derived from the storied Skid Sole wedge design made famous by Phil Rodgers, the new SKID SOLE is made to improve contact, launch, and ball speed and trajectory for the full spectrum of swing types.

The KING and KING Max models feature subtle differences in shaping and spec tailored to specific player needs. The standard KING model is the perfect option for faster players in the 10-20 handicap range looking for an iron that delivers as much speed and forgiveness across the face as possible. The MAX model features a slightly larger profile, enhanced offset and 2-degree weaker lofts, which make it advantageous for players seeking high launch, draw-bias and slightly more heel/toe stability on off-center hits.

Players can choose between a stock steel KBS Tour Lite or graphite KBS PGI, along with multiple no-charge upgrades in custom. Stock grip offering includes a SuperStroke Crossline STD. The new KING MAX is also available in a women’s model featuring the same technologies as the men’s MAX but with an exclusive Earl Grey colorway paired with an undersized SuperStroke Crossline grip and a lightweight KBS PGI women’s flex graphite shaft to promote easy launch and speed for women players. The women’s set is offered in a 6-piece makeup with 6-PW, SW for $942.

Visit COBRA Golf HERE

Bettinardi Introduces Next-Generation BB Series Featuring Enhanced Distance Control

TINLEY PARK, IL – Bettinardi Golf today unveiled the next evolution of its longtime BB Series, introducing a fully redesigned lineup featuring the company’s newest face-milling technology and refined shaping throughout. A cornerstone of Bettinardi’s milled putter offering for more than two decades, the 2026 BB Series debuts VDF (Variable Depth Flymill) Face Milling, a new finish, and seven updated blade and mallet designs. As part of this evolution, the BB Series will also roll the INOVAI and Studio Stock lines into a single, expanded family, simplifying Bettinardi’s production lineup while retaining the shaping philosophies and performance characteristics players know from each line.

The 2026 update is the most significant redesign in the history of the BB Series, while the line maintains the classic proportions and one-piece milled feel golfers know and love from Bettinardi. Each model has been refined through extensive Tour feedback, modern machining, and a focus on delivering more consistent distance control across the face.

New VDF (Variable Depth Flymill) Face Milling

The centerpiece of the updated BB Series is Bettinardi’s VDF (Variable Depth Flymill) Face Milling, engineered to provide more predictable distance control across the entire face. Developed through extensive testing with Quintic, the new face pattern produced approximately 30% less variation in effective distance and over 40% less variation in topspin across the top, middle and lower positions of the face when compared to a traditional flymill design.

By tuning the geometry of nine individual milling zones, the VDF face milling maintains energy transfer more evenly across the face and reduces the speed drop-off common on mis-hits. The result is a more consistent roll profile and tighter dispersion in distance—allowing players to control speed more effectively even when contact varies. This performance enhancement is achieved while preserving the responsive feel and feedback of Bettinardi’s one-piece milled construction.

Refined Shaping and Modernized Components

Every head shape in the BB Series has been updated with cleaner lines, refined features, and balanced proportions shaped by Robert and Sam Bettinardi, and Bettinardi Tour staff feedback. The lineup includes a mix of blades, compact mallets, and full-body mallets—each built to inspire confidence at address while preserving the iconic BB aesthetic.

All models feature:

Savannah Blue PVD finish for durability and unique design aesthetic

Tour-grade Brushed Nickel shaft to enhance feel and stability

One-piece 303 Stainless Steel construction, milled in-house in Tinley Park, Illinois

The integration of new face technology and refined geometry positions the new BB Series as Bettinardi’s most cohesive and performance-driven line to date.

PRICING, AVAILABILITY & KEY DATES

Media Embargo: January 20, 2026

Pre-order Begins: January 20, 2026 at Bettinardi.com, Studio B Oak Brook, and authorized Bettinardi dealers

In-Store Availability (US): Early February 2026 at Bettinardi.com, Studio B Oak Brook and Authorized Bettinardi dealers

In-Store Availability (International): March 2026

Pricing: $495

Visit Bettinardi Golf HERE

Bridgestone and Tiger Woods Push the Limits of Distance With New Tour B Material Discovery

COVINGTON, GA – Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, today unveiled the new 2026 TOUR B series of golf balls, engineered to deliver dramatic increases in ball speed and distance without compromising spin or greenside control. Central to this advancement was a R&D material discovery leading to the innovation VeloSurge, a core-mantle integration technology that powers the performance gains across the TOUR B lineup.

The new TOUR B series was developed from Bridgestone’s R&D insights and the VS Proto Project launched last year. “VS” stands for VeloSurge, the core-mantle technology that became the foundation of the TOUR B products. The VS Proto Project served as the direct development platform for the TOUR B line. After testing more than 240 prototype variations, engineers narrowed the field to four final VS prototypes that delivered key performance gains. These VS prototypes were intentionally named after the box colors of their corresponding TOUR B models—VS Red (TOUR B RX), VS Green (TOUR B RXS), VS Black (TOUR B X), and VS Blue (TOUR B XS). Bridgestone Tour staffers and amateur golfers tested these prototypes, generating the critical performance data that shaped the final 2026 TOUR B family.

The revolutionary design starts inside the golf ball, where VeloSurge technology delivers a seamless synergy between the mantle and core. The new material discovery features a denser mantle material pushing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to bounds never seen in a golf ball for increased ball speed and distance. Testing with TOUR staff members Jason Day and Chris Gotterup, along with amateur players of varying swing speeds, produced average gains of 2.3 mph in ball speed and 8.7 yards in distance.

“I am always looking for more pop off the tee, and this new ball absolutely delivers,” said Tiger Woods. “I’ve trusted Bridgestone for more than 25 years, and this one takes performance to a whole new level. This is a ball you are going to have to try.”

“The new ball is ridiculous,” said Jason Day. “I went to Bridgestone for the best short-game control, and now the new TOUR B X is giving me more ball speed and longer drives. If you want real performance gains, get fit for this new TOUR B – you’ll thank me later.”

The new series features the award-winning REACTIV iQ smart cover technology that reacts to the force applied to the ball due to impact modifiers, delivering more spin on scoring shots while reducing spin off the tee. New manufacturing refinements to the proprietary injection molded urethane formulation also produce significantly greater durability for longer-lasting performance and quality value for everyday golfers.

Dan Murphy, president of Bridgestone Golf, noted that the improvements required years of development and extensive engineering work. “It took a tremendous amount of work to develop VeloSurge Technology and the new family of TOUR B golf balls,” said Murphy. “The results speak for themselves, and I’m confident saying this is undeniably the most advanced iteration of the TOUR B golf ball we’ve ever produced. Anyone who gets fit for the new TOUR B will immediately see the difference in ball speed, distance, accuracy and durability.”

The 2026 TOUR B family also continues to feature MindSet, the process developed by Jason Day and performance coach Jason Goldsmith to separate analytical thoughts from athletic performance. MindSet is a simple three-step sequence; Identify, Visualize and Focus, which aligns with the visual cue on the golf ball to help players make decisions, connect to the target and commit fully to execution. In 2026, Bridgestone staffers Jason Day, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama and Boo Weekly will all compete using TOUR B models with MindSet.

Bridgestone’s latest TOUR B golf balls will be available at retail on January 30, 2026, with a street price of $54.99 per dozen across the four models: TOUR B X and TOUR B XS for swings over 105 mph, and TOUR B RX and TOUR B RXS for swings under 105 mph. Golfers can use Bridgestone’s online ball-selection tool and determine which TOUR B model best suits their game.

Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE