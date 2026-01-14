Golf News – January 14, 2026

G440 K Driver Sets PING MOI Record; Advances Forgiveness and Speed to New Highs

PHOENIX, AZ – A record-setting MOI for a PING driver makes the new G440 K the company’s straightest and most forgiving model to date while delivering golfers faster ball speeds and CG-shifting adjustability for more distance, PING CEO & President John K. Solheim announced today.

The G440 K driver is available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world beginning today.

“We’re hearing a lot of great comments about how forgiving and straight the new G440 K driver is, which ultimately leads to more distance for the golfer,” said Solheim. “It’s fun to hear that feedback, and we’re excited to get the ‘K’ into the hands of more golfers.”

G440 Driver Family Grows

The G440 K driver joins the G440 family of drivers (MAX, SFT, LST), each custom fit and custom built to fit a variety of skill levels.

“The ‘K’ is a great addition to the G440 driver line, providing another custom-fitting option loaded with innovations,” said Solheim. “We encourage golfers to experience a PING driver custom fitting with one of our expert fitters around the world who’ve been trained in our fitting techniques and are equipped with our fitting tools. They’ll analyze your launch-monitor results to help find the G440 driver that best fits your game. Whether it’s the new K, the MAX, the LST or SFT, there’s a PING G440 driver for every golfer.”

Dual Carbonfly Wrap Technology

Weight savings from the carbon crown and sole in the G440 K driver are re-allocated within the design, mainly into a high-density tungsten back weight, which drives the CG lower and deeper for faster ball speeds and helps achieve the record-setting MOI for a PING driver. In addition to being four grams heavier than the G430 MAX 10K, the back weight is movable to one of three positions (Draw, Neutral, Fade) to shift the CG and achieve the desired results.

“The combined MOI of the G440 K driver surpasses our previous mark and continues our pursuit of engineering the highest-performing drivers in the world,” said Solheim. “It’s a remarkable accomplishment for our engineering team to offer golfers this new level of forgiveness with the benefits of weight adjustability.”

Fast, Forgiving Face

The proven T9S+ forged face of the G440 K driver continues to evolve and brings golfers faster ball speeds for longer and straighter drives. The combination of a shallower face and refinements to the VFT shaping provide more flexing, retaining consistent ball speeds across the entire face, especially in the high heel region. Spinsistency, our variable-face-curvature innovation, helps ensure consistent spin and maintain ball velocity.

“We continue to rely on our proprietary T9S+ face technology as it gives us the highest performance and consistency for overall flexing and ball-speed retention,” said Solheim. “We don’t sacrifice speed for forgiveness. Golfers can have both. The G440 K driver is a prime example of that. It provides exceptional ball speed, delivers extremely tight dispersion and launches high with optimal spin. That translates to longer and straighter drives.”

Sound Design

Joining the Ti-811 body to the carbon crown and sole of the G440 K driver while ensuring a pleasing sound required PING’s engineering team to develop a composite crown bridge and sole ribs to stiffen the crown and sole during impact, resulting in a solid and slightly muted impact experience.

“With the addition of the carbon sole, we knew the sound characteristics of the G440 K driver would be different than previous models,” said Solheim. “Through finite element analysis (FEA), sound testing and player feedback, our engineers developed the lightweight crown bridge and sole ribs to combat any undesirable frequencies. The G440 K driver has a very pleasing and confident sound.”

G440 K HL (High Launch)

The lighter overall weight of the G440 K HL driver is an ideal build for slower-swing-speed golfers who don’t generate sufficient clubhead speed and ball velocity from traditionally weighted clubs. Custom engineered and custom built at 46“ with a lighter back weight (28g), ultra-light shafts (PING Alta Quick 35/45) and grip (Lamkin UTx Lite, 41g), the result is a lower overall system weight so golfers can swing faster and generate more ball speed for higher-launching, longer-carrying and straighter tee shots. Available in 9°, 10.5°, and 12° lofts.

Tour-Winning s259 Wedges Deliver More Spin and Control

PHOENIX, AZ – Engineered to bring golfers of all skill levels more spin and control into and around greens, PING introduced the s259 wedge series today, its next generation of custom- fit and custom-built specialty wedges.

The Tour-proven s259 wedges are offered in 25 loft/grind combinations in two finishes (Chrome and Midnight) and are available for custom fitting and pre-sell beginning today at authorized PING golf shops around the world.

“We’re also excited to announce we’ve updated our WebFit Wedge app to help golfers find the s259 wedges that best fit their games,” Solheim added. “The reliable and easy-to-use fitting tool has been used by hundreds of thousands of golfers since we introduced it two years ago. The app doesn’t require downloading, logging in or signing up for anything. It will continue to be accessible via a QR code in golf shops and on ping.com. We strongly encourage golfers to use the app in their wedge-buying process.”

High Friction, High Spin

The s259 wedge’s wheel-cut grooves and machined face combine with an advanced face-blast technology to enhance the surface texture and maximize friction at impact, generating higher spin and control for a lower, more penetrating launch. The 54-to-62-degree options feature more tightly spaced MicroMax grooves. The 46-to-52-degree wedges are milled for greater control on full shots. Extensive player testing indicates exceptional performance in wet and dry conditions.

“Our wedge-face technology has earned a strong reputation for its ability to not only create high spin with control, but retain it in all types of conditions,” said Solheim. “Considering it’s rare when a shot doesn’t encounter some level of moisture or loss of friction, this type of control provides a clear and convincing short-game advantage.”

All loft/grind combinations are available in two performance-enhancing finishes. The proven Hydropearl 2.0 Chrome is hydrophobic, helping repel moisture for control and consistency. The darker Midnight finish provides an attractive, anti-glare appearance.

Tour-Inspired Performance

The 8620 carbon steel head is cast and combines with a larger, re-shaped elastomer insert behind the face to produce a Tour-preferred feel. The eye-pleasing head shape captures the ball at address and a refined hosel transition and full-length bottom groove help create a clean, square look. Progressive hosel shaping and refined heel height provide a smooth transition from wedges into short irons. The CG locations vary by loft to match the performance intent of the wedge.

“A lot goes into the wedge design that’s not readily noticeable,” said Solheim. “Everything from CG location to offset can vary by loft to optimize the primary role of the wedge. For example, our lower- lofted wedges are designed for full shots, so we position the CG to increase ball speed and improve gapping. In higher-lofted wedges, there is more visual offset to provide the player more confidence when manipulating the clubface. It’s a perfect example of what we call custom engineering.”

Find Your Grind

The new s259 wedge series continues PING’s extensive offering of six grinds (S, H, B, T, W, E), with refinements to the “E” and “T” options and the addition of 50°W and 52°W lofts, which incorporate a wider, more forgiving sole and blend seamlessly into the entire PING iron lineup.

The E-grind was re-shaped in the s259 to give it a more familiar look at address while maintaining high performance from the sand and slightly-open-faced shots. The s259 T-grind features a steeper trail edge, allowing the face to sit very low on open-faced shots.

“Fitting for the ideal sole grind remains a key to unlocking improved wedge performance in the new s259 series,” said Solheim. “We work closely with our Tour staff to ensure their needs are met and at the same time, we’re focusing on a selection of grinds and lofts that will help all golfers improve their short games. That includes grinds that are more forgiving and grinds that are more versatile. It’s one of the reasons getting custom fit for wedges is so important.”

Sole Grind Descriptions/Loft Options:

“S” Grind: Fits a wide range of players and conditions. A mid-bounce design supports square-faced and full shots, while heel and trail-edge relief offer added greenside creativity. Available in 46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°.

“H” Grind: Inspired by the PING Wrx half-moon grind, the H ensures versatility in softer conditions. It accommodates various face and handle positions and supports steeper swings with excellent control and turf interaction. Available in 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°.

“B” Grind: Tailored for shallow attack angles and a square setup, the B grind features a low bounce profile that sits tight to the turf. Its wider sole provides forgiveness in firmer conditions, for full and finesse shots. Available in 58°, 60°.

“T” Grind: Has the lowest effective bounce at 6°. It’s the most versatile option and features steeper trail-edge relief to make open-face shots easier and more controlled. Performs exceptionally well on tight lies across medium to firm conditions. Available in 58°, 60°, 62°.

“W” Grind: Maximum forgiveness through the turf. Best fits a player with a steep angle of attack who might have a lot of shaft lean and prefers the look of a specialty wedge with more forgiveness in their scoring clubs. Available in 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°.

“E” Grind: Eye2-style dishing in the mid-sole delivers softer, more controlled shots from tightly mown areas around the green. Wider back-edge bounce preserves reliable, confidence-building performance for bunker shots. Available in 58°, 60°.

New Dyla-Grip

The new Dyla-Grip advances wedge performance through hand-placement indicators for more versatility around the green. The proprietary grip is ¾” longer with a reduced taper and marked with indicators for gripping down, leaning the shaft and manipulating the face to play with more precision.

