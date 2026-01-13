Golf News – January 13, 2026

COBRA Golf® Introduces New OPTM Family of Metalwoods Designed With Groundbreaking POI Design

CARLSBAD, CA – COBRA Golf, a leader in golf club innovation, today introduced its new family of OPTM metalwoods. Features of the new OPTM family include POI (Product of Inertia) Shaping, Adaptive POI Weighting, H.O.T. Face and FUTUREFIT33™. The four models available are OPTM LS, OPTM X, OPTM MAX-K and OPTM MAX-D.

The groundbreaking new low POI design of each OPTM driver, which is delivered via both improved shaping and adaptive weighting, works with Cobra’s other metalwood technologies to reduce shot dispersion by up to 23 percent. Unlike MOI (moment of inertia), which is a measure of how resistant a clubhead is to twisting on off-center hits on the vertical and horizontal axes, POI measures how a clubhead rotates diagonally across all axes at once. For that reason, a high MOI is desired to correct off-center hits while a low POI is desired to deliver more accurate shots that don’t create as much gear effect. The result is tighter dispersion down range.

Each driver in the OPTM family features unique AI-Optimized POI Shaping to increase rotational stability as well as AI Optimized Adaptive POI Weighting for enhanced CG placement. Clubhead shapes are more rounded to place the CG more in the center of the clubhead, while AI-optimized external weights are placed in new locations with the goal of producing the lowest POI possible. The LS driver, which features a Tour profile and tends to work best for faster swingers, features weight ports in the high toe, mid heel and back, with 11g, 7g, and 3g moveable weights, while the X model features a Tour preferred profile and weight ports in the mid-high toe and back with 11g and 3g moveable weights. The Max-K, the most forgiving of the four models with the highest MOI, features an oversize profile for maximum forgiveness and a fixed 11g rear weight. The Max-D, which is aimed at players who desire slice correction, features a lightweight design, built-in draw bias, and oversized profile with a fixed 11g weight in the heel area of the clubhead.

The new OPTM metalwood family also features COBRA’s patented FUTUREFIT33 ADJUSTABLE HOSEL SYSTEM, which is the most significant and innovative metalwood fitting technology to date. The system allows for 33 unique loft and lie settings that can be adjusted independently, unlocking an unprecedented number of fitting options. All 33 settings can be accessed quickly and easily on the spot, allowing fitters and golfers the opportunity to make desired adjustments in a studio, at home or on the range.

All four new OPTM drivers also feature a multi-material construction with lightweight gloss carbon crown and lightweight titanium frame. A forged face insert with H.O.T. Face Technology with 15 hot spots across the clubface delivers a higher CT across the face for more robust distance and ball speeds.

The men’s OPTM family of drivers ($599 each) are available in the following specifications:

The OPTM LS comes in RH/LH (*LH available in MCA Kai’li White 60 (S) with all other shafts custom) with a choice of three premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes including: MCA Kai’li White 60 (S); MCA Kai’li Blue 60 (R and S), and True Temper Project X Denali Black Frost (S and X). Lamkin® SuperStroke Crossline grips (50g) come standard.

The OPTM X Driver comes in RH/LH (*LH available in stock MCA Kai'li Blue 60, (R and S), with all other shafts custom) with a choice of five premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes including: MCA Kai'li White 60 (S and X); MCA Kai'li Blue 60 (R and S); MCA Kai'li Red 50 (R and A); True Temper Denali Black Frost 60 (S); True Temper Project X Denali Blue Frost CB 60 (R). Lamkin SuperStroke Crossline grips (50g) come standard.

The OPTM MAX-K Driver comes in RH/LH (*LH available in stock True Temper Project X Denali Blue Frost CB 60, (R and S) with all other shafts custom) with a choice of four premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes: MCA Kai'li White 60 (S); True Temper Denali Blue 60 (R, S, X); MCA Kai'li Red 50 (R and A); True Temper Project X Denali Blue Frost CB 60 (S and R). Lamkin SuperStroke Crossline grips (50g) come standard.

The OPTM MAX-D Driver comes in RH/LH (*LH available in stock Denali Red 50 (R) with all other shafts custom) with a choice of two premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes: MCA Kai'li Red 50 (A, R, S); MCA Vanquish 40 (R and A). Lamkin SuperStroke Crossline grips (50g) come standard.

comes in RH/LH (*LH available in stock Denali Red 50 (R) with all other shafts custom) with a choice of two premium aftermarket shafts in select flexes: MCA Kai’li Red 50 (A, R, S); MCA Vanquish 40 (R and A). Lamkin SuperStroke Crossline grips (50g) come standard. The women’s edition ($599) OPTM MAX-K and MAX-D Drivers are also available, featuring a black gloss crown and sole with gloss silver and mint green accents. The OPTM MAX-K and MAX-D Women’s Drivers come in right hand and left hand (the MAX-D left hand is available in custom only) with an aftermarket MCA Vanquish 40 (43g) shaft in Ladies flex. An undersize Lamkin SuperStroke Crossline grip (45g) comes standard.

OPTM Fairways

Complementing the impressive line of OPTM drivers is a full lineup of fairway metals featuring the same innovative technologies, including ADAPTIVE POI WEIGHTING, FUTUREFIT33, and H.O.T. FACE. The new OPTM fairway metals are available in three models (LS, X, and MAX) to fit the full spectrum of golfers. Details of the three new models:

OPTM LS Titanium Fairway ($469) – The LS is designed to provide a combination of maximum ball speed and accuracy with the deepest face and lowest spin rates of the three OPTM models. 3g, 11g, and 14g moveable weights in the rear, heel, and toe areas allow for optimized POI and customized performance while a low and forward CG location yields the fastest speed in the OPTM fairway family. Other features include FUTUREFIT33 Technology, which provides 33 loft and lie combinations for maximized ball flight tuning and variable thickness H.O.T. Face Technology for improved launch and faster ball speeds on off-center strikes.

OPTM X Fairway ($369) – The OPTM X provides the most balanced combination of fast speed and forgiveness of the three fairway models. The X model features a mid-CG location and medium face height with 3g and 17g moveable weights in the rear and toe areas of the clubhead. Other features include FUTUREFIT33 Technology, which provides 33 loft and lie combinations for maximized ball flight tuning and variable thickness H.O.T. Face Technology for improved launch and faster ball speeds on off-center strikes.

OPTM MAX Fairway ($329) – The MAX is designed to provide the most forgiveness with draw bias in the OPTM fairway line with a back and heel biased CG and the shallowest face of the three models. Weight ports in the rear and heel positions with 14g and 3g moveable weights allow for customized performance. The OPTM MAX is also available in a women's model in 3W (18.5o), 5W (21.5o), and 7W (24.5 o) with Mitsubishi Vanquish shaft in Ladies flex.

($329) – The MAX is designed to provide the most forgiveness with draw bias in the OPTM fairway line with a back and heel biased CG and the shallowest face of the three models. Weight ports in the rear and heel positions with 14g and 3g moveable weights allow for customized performance. The OPTM MAX is also available in a women’s model in 3W (18.5o), 5W (21.5o), and 7W (24.5 o) with Mitsubishi Vanquish shaft in Ladies flex.

OPTM Hybrids

New OPTM hybrids ($329 each) fill out COBRA’s collection of new metalwood offerings and feature updated shaping that includes a slightly larger address profile and shallower face height for easier launch and optimized trajectory. ADAPTIVE WEIGHTING for improved CG placement and H.O.T. FACE Technology for added speed make the OPTM hybrids faster and easier to launch than previous models. Like all clubs in the OPTM family, FUTUREFIT33 Technology, which provides 33 loft and lie combinations for maximized ball flight tuning, is also standard.

All COBRA OPTM products will be available for fitting and pre-sale on January 13, 2026, and will be available at retail and online on January 20, 2026.

Visit COBRA Golf HERE

PXG Adds Top-30 World-Ranked Player Marco Penge to Tour Roster

PGA Tour professional aligns with PXG’s performance-driven approach

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG announced the signing of PGA TOUR professional and top-ranked player Marco Penge as the newest member of its Tour roster. A powerful ball striker with a fearless competitive style, Penge brings momentum, precision, and a performance-first mindset to the PXG family.

Penge has emerged as one of the game’s most compelling talents, earning attention for his distance, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure. His decision to join PXG reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and equipment that is engineered without compromise.

“From the first conversation, it was clear PXG is obsessed with performance,” said Penge. “The fitting process, the people, the technology … it’s all built to help players compete at the highest level. I’m excited to work closely with the team and put PXG equipment in play every week.”

Founded on the belief that good enough is never enough, PXG continues to partner with elite players who demand total confidence in their gear. Penge will open the new PGA TOUR season with the following PXG clubs in play:

PXG Lightning® Tour Mid Driver

PXG Secret Weapon® Mini Driver

PXG 0311® GEN8 Iron, 4

PXG 0317 ST® Irons, 5-P

“Marco is driven, talented, and unapologetically competitive, exactly the kind of player we want representing PXG,” said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. “He’s committed to getting better every day, and we’re proud to support him with equipment built to perform at the highest level.”

Visit PXG Golf HERE

Johnnie-O Signs PGA Tour Players Jake Knapp and J.T. Poston to Multi-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC – Johnnie-O, the premium apparel brand renowned for blending East Coast classics with West Coast casual, today announced the signing of two PGA Tour players, Jake Knapp and J.T. Poston, to multi-year contracts.

Knapp and Poston, who have a combined four PGA Tour victories, join a growing group of ambassadors in golf, including PGA Tour player Scott Stallings, Ole Miss collegiate golfer and reigning NCAA individual champion Michael LaSasso, instructor Parker McLachlin, former caddie Jim “Bones” McKay, golf comedy group St. André and YouTube creators Peter Finch and Danny Maude.

“When we first connected with Jake Knapp and J.T. Poston about becoming Johnnie-O ambassadors, it immediately felt like a natural fit,” said Johnnie-O founder John O’Donnell. “I’ve known Jake for years through our shared UCLA roots, and J.T. embodies the East Coast side of our brand. They are the perfect blend of East Coast meets West Coast.”

Johnnie-O will outfit Knapp and Poston throughout the 2026 PGA Tour season, with the partnership beginning this week.

Knapp, a native of Costa Mesa, California, earned his first PGA Tour victory in 2024. Known for his laid-back style and smooth, powerful swing, the former UCLA standout favors Johnnie-O’s Cross Country Flex pants and performance polos on course, and routinely wears the Hoppin’ Hoodie off the course.

“Johnnie-O represents a lot to me,” said Knapp. “I’ve had a long connection to John O’Donnell through the UCLA Golf team, and he’s always been incredibly supportive of me and my journey. Having known the brand for years, I love how it naturally fits with who I am. Just like me, they approach the game with a performance-first mindset while embracing their West Coast roots and style. I’m excited to officially be part of the Johnnie-O team.”

Poston, who hails from Hickory, North Carolina, is a three-time PGA Tour winner and has been a fixture on Tour since turning professional in 2015. Poston will wear Johnnie-O’s Carmel 5-Pocket Pants during competition as well as versatile layering pieces such as the Sully and Crosswind Vest.

“I’ve admired Johnnie-O for a long time, and I have friends and family who are big fans of the brand,” said Poston. “Once I really got into the product, it exceeded my expectations in terms of comfort, fit and performance. It’s also meaningful for me to build a relationship with a company that has roots in North Carolina, and I’m excited to join the Johnnie-O family.”

Visit Johnnie-O HERE