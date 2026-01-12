Golf News – January 12, 2026

COBRA Golf® Unveils the King TEC-MD Mini Driver
CARLSBAD, CA – COBRA Golf, a leader in golf club innovation, today introduced the KING TEC MINI Driver engineered to deliver an ideal blend of distance, accuracy and versatility for golfers seeking a reliable club both off the tee and the fairway. Featuring a compact 303cc clubhead, 13.5 degrees of standard loft and a shorter, fairway wood-length 43.75” shaft, the new KING TEC-MD offers enhanced accuracy off the tee and versatility from the fairway.
The key to the new KING TEC-MD design is the versatility offered by the combination of its compact clubhead and fairway wood-length shaft, which makes it easier to swing and more accurate than traditional drivers. The versatile design has become popular among Tour players seeking more workability off the tee, and among golfers of any ability looking for a friendlier option off the tee than the larger 460cc driver. And for players who want a club that can function both as a driver and a go-for-it club on par-5s, the KING TEC-MD is a perfect choice.
Technical features of the new KING TEC-MD include a titanium body with light weight, multilayer carbon crown that effectively redistributes more weight to the sole for improved launch and forgiveness. A titanium PWRSHELL face insert with H.O.T. Face Technology delivers a higher CT around the center of the hitting area for more robust distance and ball speed, particularly on off-center strikes. For improved fitting and versatility, two moveable sole weights (forward and rear) allow for a customizable CG location – placing the heavier 12g weight in the forward position produces lower spin rates and increased ball speed, while placing the 12g weight in the back position produces slightly higher spin rates and increased forgiveness.
The feature that takes the KING TEC-MD to a new level is Cobra’s game-changing FUTUREFIT33 adjustable hosel system, the most significant and innovative metalwood fitting technology to date. The system offers 33 unique loft and lie settings that can be adjusted independently, allowing you to adjust the loft and lie by + or – 2 degrees in every direction to dial-in your launch, speed and control.
“FUTUREFIT33 is a true breakthrough in metalwood fitting,” said Jose Miraflor, VP of Product Architecture and Consumer Connections at Cobra Puma Golf. “Never before has any hosel system provided 33 unique loft and lie settings that can be adjusted so quickly and easily. 33 settings is more than four times our previous hosel system and more than double our nearest competitor.”
The new KING TEC-MD ($479 each) will be available for Pre-Sale today (Jan. 12th, 2026) and at retail beginning January 16, 2026. It will be equipped with a stock Mitsubishi Kai’li shaft and can fit into any 3-wood length shaft in custom.
Visit COBRA Golf HERE
PUMA Golf® Introduces IGNITE ELEVATE 2 in Fresh New Colors
CARLSBAD, CA – PUMA GOLF® announced today exciting new color options for the 2026 IGNITE ELEVATE 2 golf shoes. Featuring the same impressive technologies as the original ELEVATE 2, the latest model maintains the same design elements including a FLOATPLATE midfoot shank for maximum control and stability, full-length IGNITE foam for comfort, and semi-translucent carbon rubber outsole with 100+ traction lugs for traction.
The new color options for the IGNITE ELEVATE 2, X & TOUR include:
- Chill Apple: A fresh apple spritz green with speed blue on a white upper
- Clean Slate: A clean slate sky grey with black accents on a white upper
- Iced Coffee: A nice dark indigo blue with an iced coffee brown outsole on a white upper
Like the original, the latest IGNITE ELEVATE 2 is designed with IGNITE foam that runs the full length of the sole, providing enhanced comfort and energy return with every step taken. In addition, a new FLOATPLATE midfoot shank provides exceptional stability while a TPU PWRSaddle and EXOSHELL upper lock down the foot for maximum control and performance. Finally, a semi-translucent carbon rubber outsole with more than 100 traction lugs provides traction in all types of turf and weather conditions.
“We love that golfers love the IGNITE ELEVATE 2 and we wanted to give them more opportunities to express their personal style,” said Shawn Koutahi, Director of Footwear, Puma Golf. “These new colorways are fresh, modern takes on colors traditionally seen on the course and we are excited to see them worn on Tour this year.”
Look for PUMA GOLF athletes Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and Gary Woodland to wear the Tour version from the IGNITE ELEVATE 2 this season.
Visit PUMA Golf HERE
FootJoy Releases 2026 Models to the TOUR
FAIRHAVEN, MA – FootJoy, the #1 Shoe in Golf, has reached the final stage of its rigorous performance development process: TOUR Validation. The world’s best players are now being fit into FootJoy’s next-generation Tour-performance footwear—two completely reimagined models: the reinvented Pro/SL and the fully updated Premiere Series.
“When I think about the essence of who FootJoy is—we are innovators. Our sole focus is to bring performance innovation to the game of golf.”
— Chris Lindner, President of FootJoy.
Transitioning Tour players into new models is the ultimate proof point that FootJoy’s product development teams have achieved their goal: creating footwear that meets the demands of the game’s most demanding athletes while exceeding expectations for golfers everywhere.
GETTING TO THIS POINT
The Footwear Development journey begins years before these final protypes are shown to Tour Players. The process is built from two foundational perspectives to inform the design process:
- Data-Informed Design – Decades of proprietary research fuel innovation inside the FJ Performance Lab, where advanced testing protocols are applied to mechanical, biomechanical and psychophysical research areas to inform the basis for design.
- Direct Player Feedback – FootJoy’s Tour Leadership team maintains constant communication with players worldwide to understand their evolving performance needs around traction, stability, ground interaction, comfort, and fit.
Combining the ever-changing needs of the world’s best players with data-informed technology innovation positions FootJoy to deliver the best product.
Visit FootJoy Golf HERE
- Golf News – January 12, 2026 - January 12, 2026
- TaylorMade Launches New Qi4D Driver, Fairway, and Rescue Along With Qi Max Irons - January 8, 2026
- Golf News – January 7, 2026 - January 7, 2026