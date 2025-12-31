Evnroll Origin ER2 Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Evnroll Origin ER2 putter has a premium look and impactful face technology. Very good stability from a traditional looking design. Impact sound is hit and miss.

Introduction

For the last ten years, Evnroll putters have been synonymous with face technology. While other putter makers jump from one concept to the next, Evnroll has always relied on their Sweet Face design to separate themselves from the rest. Whether in zero torque models, traditional designs, or modern mallets, the face was always the same. That’s changing with Origin. This new line features SweetFace 2.0, a face that promises to be “Softer, faster, straighter.” I put it to the test in the new Evnroll Origin ER2 to find out if that’s true.

Looks

At address, the Evnroll Origin ER2 is one of the best looking widebody Ansers I’ve tested. It’s shorter from heel to toe by almost the same amount that it’s longer from front to back. This makes it compact but not unorthodox or intimidating. The cavity frames the ball very well with sharp edges along the shoulders. Two sight dots on the top line frame the sight line and provide a subtle cue for proper head and hand positioning.

In the bag, the Evnroll Origin ER2 has a sole that’s bold but not too busy. The branding is large and centered, commanding the eye. A classic color scheme and leaving some of the text unfilled keeps the look from being overwhelming. The stock headcover has a simple, classy design with “Evnroll” across the top in script and the “E” logo on the side. I like the choice of a red that’s a few shades darker than normal.

Sound & Feel

While I like the look of the Evnroll Origin ER2, the sound and feel is a mixed bag. At close range, there’s a shrill metallic note that appears seemingly at random. The baseline sound is a soft “thud” and the feel matches that. Unfortunately, I was constantly dreading that metallic tone when I had a short putt.

Moving out to medium and long range, the sound picks up a little volume and life, turning into a dull “tock.” The louder impact sound does more to cover up the metallic note, and it seems to appear less often. At longer range, the feel stays pleasantly soft.

Performance

While the name would lead you to think otherwise, the Origin line represents a major leap forward for Evnroll. This is their first line that uses SweetFace 2.0. Fans of the brand will recognize the change immediately. Where previous lines like the V-Series [review HERE] and ZERO [review HERE] had a SweetFace with straight grooves, the Evnroll Origin ER2 has “parabolic wave pattern face grooves” – or, simply said, wiggly lines.

The purpose of SweetFace was to keep the ball on its intended line and to make mishits roll the same distance as pure strikes. SweetFace 2.0 claims to do this even better through grooves that are packed together more tightly and 50% shallower. Comparing the Evnroll Origin ER2 to a putter with a standard milled face on a launch monitor, I saw superior ball speed consistency. Anecdotally, the accuracy seems slightly better, but I can’t support that with numbers. Overall, I do think SweetFace 2.0 performs as promised, but I would warn golfers that – much like with premium putter shafts – the difference is not night-and-day; it will be measured in inches.

Turning to the ER2 design specifically, it provides a noticeable bump in stability over a traditional Anser. Evnroll makes these putters fairly heavy – between 360 grams and 390 grams, depending on length – and that combines with the shorter heel-to-toe length to make it feel very stable. I was hitting putts well toward the toe without feeling much twist at all. Golfers that want to change the head weight of their putter can buy additional weights for $25/pair. The available weights are 12.5, 20, 27.5, 35, 42.5 grams.

Despite having the Anser look, the Evnroll Origin ER2 plays more like a mallet. The single bend shaft produces 25 degrees of toe hang. This is the most toe hang of any Origin putter – the others have between eighteen and zero degrees – but it’s roughly half of what a typical Anser has. It took some time for me to adjust to this in-between feel, but the putter’s stability and face technology helped me get through the adjustment period.

The Evnroll Origin ER2, like all the Origin putters, comes with their “Tour Tac” grip. This will feel familiar to golfers who use SuperStroke putter grips like the Zenergy [review HERE]. It has no taper, but there is a substantial pistol shape in the butt. There is moderate tack on the grip to provide security in the hands, and the bold “Evnroll” script logo is eye-catching.

Finally, Evnroll offers a nice array of options through their custom program. For an additional $20, golfers can choose any length from 30″ to 37″ in 1/4″ increments. The loft can be set from -1 degree to 5 degrees, and the lie can be set from 66 to 75 degrees. You can choose a custom head weight – 360, 375, 390, or 405 grams – and select from three different grips and headcovers. Golfers can also customize the 38 Tour Spec version; the only difference is that the lengths range from 37″ to 39″.

Conclusion

For golfers that want high tech performance but not the high tech look, the Evnroll Origin ER2 hits the mark. SweetFace 2.0 is one of the best face designs in golf, and Evnroll makes it easy to get a putter built exactly to your specs.

Buy the Evnroll Origin ER2 Putter HERE