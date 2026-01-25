PIG_main_light

2026 The American Express Recap

Scottie Scheffler Wins 2026 The American Express

La Quinta, CA – Scottie Scheffler (-27) emerged victorious at the 2026 American Express.  He beat out Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, and Matt McCarty by four strokes.  It was his 20th career win in just 151 starts and an emphatic reminder that there is one player standing alone at the top of the game right now.

Scheffler showed no signs of his game slowing down, assuming his perennial position at or near the top of the leaderboard with opening rounds of 63 and 64, followed up with 68 and 66 on the weekend.  With a floor that is as high as many other tour pros’ ceilings, it appears as if his peers will once again have to get used to the sight of him in the distance on a regular basis this season.

As usual, the tournament featured predictably perfect scoring conditions, thanks to the combination of the area’s “dome golf” weather and three rounds played with amateurs with relatively easy pin positions on relatively easy golf courses.  It’s always a birdie fest in Palm Springs and this year’s edition was no different.

18 year old Blades Brown showed what can be done with those perfect conditions, narrowly missing a chance to shoot 59 during his second round 60.  At the same time, the young pro showed that his development will be exciting for golf fans to watch this season and in the years to come.  He struggled in the spotlight Sunday and ended up T18 at -19 after a round of 74.

Si Woo Kim reaffirmed his reputation as a Pete Dye specialist, putting forth another strong finish on a golf course designed by the legendary late American golf course architect.  Kim is one of the streakiest players on tour but when he’s on and a course fits his eye he is tough to beat.  While he began the final round at the top of the leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Scheffler and Brown, he couldn’t keep pace, having an off day with a round of 72 and a T6 finish.

Others with notable finishes included Sahith Theegala (-21, T8) who showed his first signs of emerging from a year-long sojourn in the wilderness; Russell Henley (also T8) whose steady form from last year keeps right on humming; and David Ford (T13, -20), a PGA Tour rookie who has shown the ability to go low and will be one to watch the remainder of the year.

Not all of the big names in the field had their best stuff this week.  With the season still very much in its early stages, some players will be looking to shake off the rust before their next start.  Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton, and 2024 breakthrough winner Nick Dunlap all withdrew citing illness.  Akshay Bhatia, Sepp Straka, Michael Thorbjornsen, and Tony Finau were among those to miss the 54-hole cut.

Next week, the PGA Tour will head to San Diego and Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.  Harris English will defend his title there against a field that includes the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, and Xander Schauffele.  It will also mark Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour after more than 3 years on LIV Golf.

Scottie Scheffler What’s In The Bag

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D 8 (Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D 15 (Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Irons: Srixon ZU85 3, 4, TaylorMade P7TW 5-P (Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 50-12F, 56-14F, Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks 60-06K (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

 

