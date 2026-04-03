VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft Review

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The VA Raijin 2.0 shaft has a smooth feel and a powerful kick. Surprisingly good at containing the hook, but this shaft definitely favors a draw. Mid-high launch and spin.

Introduction

The original Raijin was one of the most popular shafts in the VA Composites line. It was so successful, they decided to give it a sequel. The Raijin 2.0 utilizes some of the most exotic, high end materials of any VA shaft. In this review, I’ll let you know which types of golfers should consider putting this deity in their bag.

Looks

Despite not having VA’s normal wild color palette, the Raijin 2.0 stands comfortably among its eye-catching brothers thanks to its bold graphics. [See Price / Buy]

Starting under the grip, the shaft is black with white VA logos inside of golden claws. The transition to white is done with a tear on the “logo up” side and a series of red concentric circles. Gold “Raijin” branding and a final VA logo bring the graphics to a close, leaving the entire lower portion solid white.

Feel

Despite sharing a name, the VA Raijin 2.0 is miles from the Raijin Black [review HERE] when it comes to feel. Giving it the wiggle test, I noted a big bend in the middle of the shaft. During the swing, the Raijin 2.0 is very smooth with a nice kick through the mid and tip sections. The tip feels borderline soft, though I found that this shaft’s performance defied its feel.

Performance

Based on the feel alone, I liked the VA Raijin 2.0, but I suspected it wouldn’t be a great fit. Softer or more active shafts tend to help my draw turn into a hook, which is not something I can live with. However, what I found was that the Raijin 2.0 didn’t want to let the ball start left. There was a solid draw, but the ball started right of the target for a very playable push-draw.

Despite strong favoring a draw, the VA Raijin 2.0 kept my ball flight fairly high. This is in contrast with the VA Nemesys [review HERE] which was more “normal,” producing lower launching, lower spinning draws. For me, the higher (not high) launch and spin of the Raijin 2.0 was very helpful in getting optimal carry distance without hitting ballooning shots. [See Price / Buy]

I will note that fades were tough to find with this shaft. Again, my normal shot shape flight is a draw, so your mileage may vary, but I felt that the Raijin 2.0 strongly favored the left. For a lot of players, this is a feature, not a bug. Most players (or at least the ones playing for a score) should be hitting one shot shape off the tee exclusively, and if you like a draw, the Raijin 2.0 could be perfect.

Finally, while it can stand up to stronger efforts, the Raijin 2.0 is best for smoother swingers. It helps you to find that easier swing with its strong kick that makes power feel effortless. For me, there was a clear, inverse relation between how hard I went after the ball and how good the result was.

The VA Raijin 2.0 shaft is offered in weights ranging from 45 to 75 grams. At 45 grams, there are two flexes available – 2 and 3 (A-flex and regular). For the 55 gram model, VA adds the option of flex 4. In the 65 gram version, they make flexes 3, 4, and 5. Finally, the 75 gram Raijin 2.0 is available in flexes 4 and 5 only.

For players that love the look, feel, and performance of the VA Raijin 2.0 in their woods, there is also an iron shaft. This is a fairly light offering, ranging from 55 to 85 grams, depending on the flex you choose.

Conclusion

It’s easy to see why the VA Raijin 2.0 remains one of their most popular offerings. This is a shaft that feels great, produces consistent results, and can stand up to a wide variety of swings. If you want to bring the thunder on the tee box, check this out with your VA fitter. [See Price / Buy]



VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft Crafted with the most exotic composite materials from Toray Composites in Japan, this Raijin 2.0 ensures top-notch quality and performance. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Learn more about the VA Raijin 2.0 Shaft HERE