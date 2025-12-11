Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 putter feels excellent – soft and premium. Good forgiveness, as expected from a multi-material mallet. Three configurations give golfers options for fit and feel.

Introduction

The Phantom family, first introduced in 2019, has become a staple among Scotty Cameron’s offerings. The current line, unveiled in 2024 and expanded in 2025, features Scotty’s most modern shapes and construction styles. For this review, I took an in-depth look at the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11, the model that strays furthest from Cameron’s traditional roots.

Looks

At address, the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 has an unmistakably modern shape. The wings at the back corners nod to the TaylorMade Spider as well as the Phantom X 12 [review HERE] from the previous generation. For me, the Phantom 11 has a cohesive, put together appearance in the playing position, which is notable given how many elements are working together. The only thing I don’t care for is the “Arrow Alignment.” It didn’t bother me when I was putting with it, but when I sit and look at the putter, it’s a miss.

While I have slightly mixed feelings about the address look, I think the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 looks absolutely fantastic in the bag. This is Scotty at his best, mixing a variety of elements harmoniously and keeping the branding to a minimum. The simple black and silver color scheme lets the milling and geometry have center stage. For me, this is a massive leap forward from the Phantom X line.

Sound & Feel

In terms of feel, the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 is my second favorite Cameron in years [review of my #1 coming soon]. It has exactly the soft, premium feel that I associate with the best of this brand. Even better, it feels great across the entire face. There is reasonable feedback through the hands, but every putt feels soft.

While I find most copy writing, particularly from Scotty Cameron, to be eye roll inducing, their notes about the “enhanced vibration dampening” in the Phantom putters ring true. They describe “repositioned…internal vibration dampening material” and stiffened sole plates. That lack of extra “noise” in the feel is exactly what I liked about the Phantom 11.

Turning to the sound, it complements the soft feel perfectly. With a premium golf ball, the sound is a traditional “thud” even at long range. The Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 is a quiet putter, so you need to pay careful attention to get much feedback from your ears.

Performance

The Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 comes in three different configurations: the Phantom 11, Phantom 11.5, and the Phantom 11 Long Design. Pictured in this review is the Phantom 11, which features a “mid-bend shaft” to make it face balanced and create one shaft of offset. The Phantom 11.5 has a “low-bend shaft” to better fit an arcing stroke and create 3/4 shaft offset. Both of these models are available in lengths of 33″, 34″, or 35″ with the head weight going down 10 grams for each added inch.

Scotty’s Phantom 11 Long Design is a 38″ putter similar in concept to Odyssey’s Cruiser putters [review HERE]. It has a longer, stiffer shaft, a longer, heavier grip, and a heavier head (10 grams heavier than the 33″ version). The purpose of all this extra weight is to quiet the hands and promote a smooth, flowing stroke. I was able to test the Phantom 11 Long Design alongside similar putters from other makers, and I noted that it felt heavier in the hands. There was still good feel for the head, but it took more effort to get the grip moving. Whether or not this is good will be up to the individual user, but it was not as natural for me to use as the aforementioned Odyssey Cruiser.

Both models that I tested – Phantom 11 and Phantom 11 Long Design – delivered the kind of forgiveness that I expect from a multi-material mallet, and the Phantom 11.5 is noted as the highest MOI Phantom on Scotty’s website. All the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 putters have a stainless steel wing at the rear and weights in the heel and toe to make them more stable. At short and medium range, I felt like I could hit the ball anywhere on the face without leaving it short of the cup. Long putts required a little more focus, but the putters covered up small mistakes. Both putters also did a fair job keeping the ball on line, refusing to twist much on mishits.

Finally, all of the standard length Scotty Cameron Phantom putters feature his “Full-Contact Paddle Grip.” I’m going to start by dumping on the copy writing. This grip has a tapered edge on the top and bottom to provide “more complete contact with players’ hands.” Eye roll. I’ve never heard a golfer complain about a putter grip’s lack of contact with their hands. Similarly, they tout the flat front of the grip as helping “assist with face angle awareness,” as if all other putter grips don’t have flat fronts. Silly text aside, I like the Chain Link texture on the back of this grip, but I wish it wrapped all the way around. I found the front of this grip a bit slick.

Conclusion

The Scotty Cameron Phantom 11 is everything I want in a Cameron mallet: premium looks, exceptional feel, and modern forgiveness. While it’s not a perfect putter, it’s easily one of the best Camerons that I’ve tested in the last few years, and the three different styles makes it playable for a wide range of golfers.

