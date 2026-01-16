PRUNGO FluxGo Review

50 Words or Less

The PRUNGO FluxGo red light therapy module is very flexible, capable of working on almost any body part. Light and easy to use. Seems to offer moderate pain relief and accelerated recovery.

Introduction

Red light therapy is omnipresent these days, claiming to do everything from muscle recovery to wrinkle reduction. The PRUNGO FluxGo is a relatively affordable, at-home system geared toward the pain relief and “deep recovery.” As someone currently going through his annual fight with tennis elbow and other indoor golf-related pain, I was eager to see if FluxGo is the real deal.

Set Up & Ease of Use

When you unbox the PRUNGO FluxGo, you’ll find the tidy carrying case and a couple instruction sheets. Inside the case, there are three “modules” and a variety of straps. The case is also a charging station so that you can charge all three modules at the same time. There is a charging cable that allows you to charge one module at a time if you don’t want to travel with the whole kit.

Using the FluxGo is very easy. First, decide what body part you want to treat and build the appropriate configuration. The chart above is a great starting point, but you may need to use different straps depending on your size. Once you’ve got the modules attached, power them on, select your mode (Mild, Mid, or Strong), and push the power button again. The modes last between eight and twenty minutes.

Effectiveness

Let’s start with what the PRUNGO FluxGo claims to do. On their website, PRUNGO states that, based on over 2,000 members’ feedback 87% “felt a soothing effect on their aches and discomfort during or right after their first use” and 94% “reported a significant reduction in stubborn muscle & joint soreness” after eight weeks of consistent use. Further, they state that users feel a “gentle, deep, soothing warmth,” and they recommend one or two sessions per target area each day.

For my part, I came into this review without any strong opinions about red light therapy. There’s a big “Science” tab on PRUNGO’s website [find it HERE] where they discuss why red light works. I find it neither compelling nor laughable – I kept an open mind and a healthy skepticism.

I’ve been having moderate pain in my left forearm for the last couple weeks, so I strapped a single module on and hit start on the Mild mode. I didn’t feel anything, so I stepped up to Mid. Still nothing, so I went to Strong mode. The sensation was mild, but it was noticeable.

After twenty minutes, I felt a little better. The pain wasn’t gone, but it was muted – I’d say it went from a 5.5 to a 3.5 when I was gripping things. Over the course of the day, the pain came back but not quite to the same level.

I used the PRUNGO FluxGo consistently, once or twice a day on Strong mode, for a week. I also made a concerted effort to rest my forearm as much as possible, avoiding heavy lifting. After that week, my forearm felt like it returned to about 95% of its normal state, a marked improvement. If I experienced any pain, it was at most a 1. What I can’t say for certain is how much of a role the FluxGo played in this recovery. Would I have seen the same results from rest alone?

In addition to using the PRUNGO FluxGo for recovery, I tried using it as a warm up tool. On this count, I have a more definitive, negative opinion. I did not feel any improvements in range of motion or ease of movement after using the FluxGo from a “cold” state. This may be a reflection of the fact that – knock on wood – my body generally feels good, but I have found meaningful benefits from tools like the Hyperice Volt [review HERE] and Hyperice Venom 2 [review HERE]. I think the FluxGo may have benefits as a recovery tool, but it’s not something I’ll use to warm up.

Value

The PRUNGO FluxGo retails for $399. You can support Plugged In Golf at no additional cost by buying it HERE.

Devices in the recovery category tend to be a pretty expensive, and the FluxGo is in line with a lot of its peers. Something that boosts the value is the system’s flexibility. Many recovery tools only address one body part; the FluxGo can tackle almost any issue. Additionally, PRUNGO offers customers a 30-day money back guarantee.

There is a FluxGo Lite which includes just one module for $199. Given the money back guarantee, I’d recommend going for the full system. If you get the full system and don’t like it, send it back. If you get the FluxGo Lite and do like it, you’re going to be mad that you don’t have the full kit.

FluxGo vs. The Fiix Elbow

Longtime readers may recall that I am no stranger to tennis elbow and forearm pain. I struggled with it for several years before finding The Fiix Elbow, which I reviewed HERE. I found this device to be tremendously effective, so I thought it could be valuable to offer a quick comparison.

There are numerous obvious differences between the two. The Fiix Elbow is a heavy, more expensive (currently $599), mechanical unitasker. The PRUNGO FluxGo is light, versatile, and less expensive. While all of those things tilt the scales toward the FluxGo, the Fiix Elbow is, in my eyes, the undisputed champ for fixing chronic elbow issues.

If you have severe problems with your elbow, get the Fiix Elbow. If you’re looking for a tool that can address a variety of problems, get the FluxGo.

Conclusion

While I’m not a full-blown convert to the power of red light therapy, my experience with the PRUNGO FluxGo suggests that it can be an effective recovery booster when paired with traditional methods like rest and good nutrition. If your body needs a little extra boost to get back on the course or to the gym, I think this system is worth checking out.

